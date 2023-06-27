Go behind the scenes of the hip hop industry in Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta. Follow the lives and careers of industry figures who built their empires in Atlanta, all while juggling the demands of a personal and social life. These ladies will show you how to do it with style, sass, and skillfulness.

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta is spun off from the main Love and Hip Hop show based in New York. The series premiered in 2012 on VH1 and now, it’s moving to MTV as part of their Tuesday Night Takeover lineup. In another change to the series, Season 11 is said to take a “docu approach to storytelling.”