Go beyond the glitz and glam of hip hop with the ladies of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta. The reality TV juggernaut is back for a new season on a new channel. Here’s where to watch Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta 2023.
What is Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta about?
Go behind the scenes of the hip hop industry in Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta. Follow the lives and careers of industry figures who built their empires in Atlanta, all while juggling the demands of a personal and social life. These ladies will show you how to do it with style, sass, and skillfulness.
Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta is spun off from the main Love and Hip Hop show based in New York. The series premiered in 2012 on VH1 and now, it’s moving to MTV as part of their Tuesday Night Takeover lineup. In another change to the series, Season 11 is said to take a “docu approach to storytelling.”
Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 11 release date
Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta 2023 premiered on MTV on June 13 at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes air weekly.
Where to watch Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta online
Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta 2023 will air weekly on MTV from June 13 and stream on Paramount Plus.
Watch all seasons of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta on Paramount Plus
Paramount Plus is the streaming home of MTV. Every season of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta is streaming on-demand now for you to binge. Season 11 is expected to stream on Paramount Plus, with episodes added weekly the day after airing on MTV. Be sure to take advantage of the seven-day free trial!
Stream Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta on Fubo
Popular cord-cutter Fubo carries seasons 1 and 10 on-demand right now. When Season 11 of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta starts airing in June, Fubo is a great service to keep up with the show as episodes stream on the service weekly. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial, but you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).
Watch Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta on Hulu
Hulu offers a couple of viewing options for Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta. Viewers can stream Season 11 live through Hulu + Live TV as it airs from June 13. Hulu also carries select past seasons of the show, namely seasons 5 to 7
A seven-day free trial is available for regular Hulu (but not the Live TV version); you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.
Watch Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta for free on Pluto TV
Ad-supported streaming service Pluto TV carries the first two seasons of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta on-demand. Streaming on Pluto TV is completely free, you don’t even need to create an account!
Binge past seasons of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta on CTV
Watch Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta on Crave
Crave is a streaming service available only in Canada, and it has seasons 1 to 5 of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta. You can choose to sign in with your TV provider, or subscribe directly without. A seven-day free trial is available.
Who is in Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta 2023?
Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta 2023 brings together some of Atlanta’s leading ladies for yet another powerhouse season. With returning favorites and some new faces, the cast of season 11 includes:
Amy Luciani: Best known for her song Bag Lady
Bambi: Appeared in a supporting role on Basketball Wives LA
Erica Banks: Best known for the viral TikTok song Buss It
Erica Mena: A model and formerly engaged to rapper Bow Wow
Jessica White: A model and Nick Cannon’s ex-wife
Rasheeda: Retired rapper, best known for her song Got That Good (My Bubble Gum)
Sierra Gates: Beauty entrepreneur and TV personality
Spice: Best known for her song So Mi Like It
Yandy Smith: Manager of rapper Jim Jones
Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta FAQs
Is Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 11 on VH1?
No, Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 11 will air on MTV from June 13. The series will also stream on Paramount Plus.
Where can I watch all seasons of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta?
Watch all seasons of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta on Paramount Plus.
Where can I watch new episodes of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta?
New episodes of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta debut on June 13 on MTV. Episodes stream on-demand the next day on Paramount Plus.
Where can I watch new seasons of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta in the UK?
Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta is not available to stream in the UK.
