The show features a group of men and women, searching for true love. However, among the members, there is at least one "wolf" who should never fall in love.

Viewers will follow what’s happening in their relationship but also will try to find who the wolf/ wolves could be. Wolves can be anyone, either male or female, and vary from season to season. If the season title is "Who is the Ookami-kun (Mr. Wolf)”, it means that the wolf is lurking with a male contestant, and if it is "Who is the Ookami-chan (Ms. Wolf)”, it means that the wolf is a female contestant. However, Season 12 was an exception, with the wolves coming from both genders! As a rule, wolves can't have a relationship, even if they fall in love with someone. In addition to these basic rules, there are also seasonal rules. Will the members be able to find true love without being distracted by wolves?!