Abema’s successful romantic reality show, Who Is The Wolf, is back for a new season on Netflix, under the name Is She The Wolf? Here's everything you need to know about the show.
What is Who is the Wolf about?
Who is the Wolf is one of the most popular dating reality shows in Japan. Since its premiere on Abema in February 2017, the series has shot up in popularity among Japanese female teens. By 2022, there are 13 seasons released on Abema. The latest season 14 is only available on Netflix Japan, as a result of a content partnership between Abema and Netflix. Season 14 will be released on global Netflix in late 2023 under the name Is She The Wolf?
What are the rules of Who Is The Wolf?
The show features a group of men and women, searching for true love. However, among the members, there is at least one "wolf" who should never fall in love.
Viewers will follow what’s happening in their relationship but also will try to find who the wolf/ wolves could be. Wolves can be anyone, either male or female, and vary from season to season. If the season title is "Who is the Ookami-kun (Mr. Wolf)”, it means that the wolf is lurking with a male contestant, and if it is "Who is the Ookami-chan (Ms. Wolf)”, it means that the wolf is a female contestant. However, Season 12 was an exception, with the wolves coming from both genders! As a rule, wolves can't have a relationship, even if they fall in love with someone. In addition to these basic rules, there are also seasonal rules. Will the members be able to find true love without being distracted by wolves?!
How many seasons of Who is the Wolf series are there?
As of 2023, there have been 14 seasons of Who Is The Wolf.
Season title
Premiere date
Service
1
オオカミくんには騙されない Who is Mr. Wolf
February 18, 2017
Abema
2
真夏のオオカミくんには騙されない Who is Mr. Wolf in Summer
July 22, 2017
Abema
3
真冬のオオカミくんには騙されない Who is Mr. Wolf in Winter
January 22, 2018
Abema
4
太陽とオオカミくんには騙されない Who is Mr. Wolf
July 22, 2018
Abema
5
白雪とオオカミくんには騙されない Who is Mr. Wolf
January 13, 2019
Abema
6
オオカミちゃんには騙されない Who is Ms. Wolf
July 14, 2019
Abema
7
月とオオカミちゃんには騙されない Who is Ms. Wolf
January 5, 2020
Abema
8
オオカミくんには騙されない Who is Mr. Wolf
August 16, 2020
Abema
9
恋とオオカミには騙されない Who is the Wolf
February 2, 2021
Abema
10
虹とオオカミには騙されない Who is the Wolf
August 1, 2021
Abema
11
彼とオオカミちゃんには騙されない Who is Ms. Wolf
February 20, 2022
Abema
12
オオカミちゃんとオオカミくんには騙されない Who is Mr & Ms. Wolf
August 14, 2022
Abema
13
花束とオオカミちゃんには騙されない Who is Ms. Wolf
March 5, 2023
Abema
14
オオカミちゃんには騙されない Is She The Wolf?
June 11, 2023
Netflix
Where to watch Who Is The Wolf
Abema is the main platform for the first 13 seasons, while the latest season is only available on Netflix.
Watch Who Is The Wolf on Abema
Seasons 1 to 13 of Who Is The Wolf? series were released exclusively on Abema in Japan. In order to watch the series, you need to register for Abema Premium with a subscription fee of 960 yen (tax included) per month. Be sure to take advantage of Abema’s a 14-day free trial.
Watch Who Is The Wolf on Netflix
Who Is The Wolf? Season 14 is available on Netflix Japan. The new season will be available on global Netflix libraries in fall 2023.
Who are this year’s Who is the Wolf? contestants?
Who Is The Wolf? Season 14 features 10 male and 10 female contestants in their 20s and 30s. The “Ookami-chan” of the season is a female contestant.
Female contestants of Who Is The Wolf? Season 14:
Sakurako Okubo, actor
Gabby, model
JU!iE, singer-songwriter
Honoka Nishimura, talent
Mikako, singer/dancer
Male contestants of Who Is The Wolf? Season 14:
Tomoki Yonemura, aspiring to be an actor
Who-ya, artist
Masaki Nakao, actor
Taiju Shiratori, martial artist
Robin Furuya, photographer
FAQ: Who is the Wolf?
Why is the latest season of Who Is The Wolf on Netflix?
Netflix and Abema signed a content partnership deal in February 2023 for shows like Who Is The Wolf? to stream on the service. It seems that Abema is aiming to capture overseas viewers by partnering with Netflix, which already has a strong global base.
Who sings the theme song of Who Is The Wolf Season 14?
K-pop group BTS sings the theme song of Who Is The Wolf? Season 14, titled Lights. The group also sings the show’s insert song, FAKE LOVE—Japanese version.
What's the most popular season of Who Is The Wolf?
According to a survey conducted by the entertainment site Model Press in 2021, Season 7 ranks as the most popular season of Who Is The Wolf?.
The must-have for reality TV fans
