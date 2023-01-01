Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

How to watch Real Housewives of New Jersey online

Where to watch Real Housewives of New Jersey

Where to watch Real Housewives of New Jersey

Real Housewives fans, buckle up—Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) is back for another drama-filled 13th season! Here are all the ways to watch RHONJ Season 13.

What is Real Housewives of New Jersey about?

Your First Look at The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13! | RHONJ | Bravo

One of the most popular iterations of the Real Housewives franchise, RHONJ follows several affluent women residing in New Jersey as they navigate their upper-class lifestyles and turbulent personal lives, all with a dash of Jersey attitude that would make Tony Soprano nervous. From messy divorces and financial scandals to friendship allegiances, there’s no shortage of on-screen drama!

The Real Housewives franchise started with Real Housewives of Orange County. Due to RHOOC’s runaway success, the show has since spawned several spin-offs and offshoots—including Real Housewives of Miami, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Real Housewives of Atlanta, and more.

RHONJ show image

Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 release date

RHONJ Season 13 premieres on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET with a super-sized 75-minute episode. Subsequent episodes drop weekly at the same time. There’s no confirmation yet on how long this season will be, though recent seasons have featured 15 - 19 episodes apiece.

Where can I watch Real Housewives of New Jersey online?

You’ll be able to stream Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 on Bravo TV, Peacock, and Hayu. 7plus also has a couple of past seasons streaming for free!

Bravo logo.

How to watch RHONJ Season 13 on Bravo

U.S. basic cable network Bravo TV carries RHONJ Season 13, along with select clips from all the past seasons on its website. You can stream every new episode as it releases if you’re using a Roku or TV, or catch it the next day via the Bravo app or site.

Peacock logo.

Watch Real Housewives of New Jersey on Peacock

New episodes of Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 will be available on Peacock the day after their Bravo premiere, and while you’re between episodes, you can catch up on all the past RHONJseasons. There’s also a seven-day free trial!

Hayu logo

How to stream RHONJ on Hayu

If you’re outside of the U.S., streaming service Hayu is great for streaming RHONJ. New episodes land on Hayu the day after they’re released in the U.S., and the platform also carries all the past RHONJ seasons on demand. New users can enjoy a seven-day free trial.

At the moment, Hayu is only available in the following countries: the UK, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, and Sweden.

7plus logo.

Stream past seasons of RHONJ for free on 7plus

Looking to stream RHONJ past seasons for free? Australian streamer 7plus has seasons 6 and 8 available on demand on their site. And yes, it’s totally FREE to watch upon signup!

Who is in the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast?

Cast of Real Housewives of New Jersey

RHONJ Season 13 has Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga,Margaret Josephs, and Jennifer Aydin returning as the titular housewives, and introduces Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda as two new hausfrau. Meanwhile, the season’s friends include former Housewife Jackie Goldschneider and new addition Jennifer Fessler.

FAQ: Real Housewives of New Jersey

Is Real Housewives of New Jersey on Hulu?
Is Real Housewives of New Jersey on Netflix?
Where can I watch all the Real Housewives shows?
Which Real Housewife of New Jersey just filed for divorce?
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

The must-have for reality TV fans

Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!

Learn More