Where to watch Real Housewives of New Jersey
Real Housewives fans, buckle up—Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) is back for another drama-filled 13th season! Here are all the ways to watch RHONJ Season 13.
What is Real Housewives of New Jersey about?
One of the most popular iterations of the Real Housewives franchise, RHONJ follows several affluent women residing in New Jersey as they navigate their upper-class lifestyles and turbulent personal lives, all with a dash of Jersey attitude that would make Tony Soprano nervous. From messy divorces and financial scandals to friendship allegiances, there’s no shortage of on-screen drama!
The Real Housewives franchise started with Real Housewives of Orange County. Due to RHOOC’s runaway success, the show has since spawned several spin-offs and offshoots—including Real Housewives of Miami, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Real Housewives of Atlanta, and more.
Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 release date
RHONJ Season 13 premieres on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET with a super-sized 75-minute episode. Subsequent episodes drop weekly at the same time. There’s no confirmation yet on how long this season will be, though recent seasons have featured 15 - 19 episodes apiece.
Where can I watch Real Housewives of New Jersey online?
You’ll be able to stream Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 on Bravo TV, Peacock, and Hayu. 7plus also has a couple of past seasons streaming for free!
How to watch RHONJ Season 13 on Bravo
U.S. basic cable network Bravo TV carries RHONJ Season 13, along with select clips from all the past seasons on its website. You can stream every new episode as it releases if you’re using a Roku or TV, or catch it the next day via the Bravo app or site.
Watch Real Housewives of New Jersey on Peacock
New episodes of Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 will be available on Peacock the day after their Bravo premiere, and while you’re between episodes, you can catch up on all the past RHONJseasons. There’s also a seven-day free trial!
How to stream RHONJ on Hayu
If you’re outside of the U.S., streaming service Hayu is great for streaming RHONJ. New episodes land on Hayu the day after they’re released in the U.S., and the platform also carries all the past RHONJ seasons on demand. New users can enjoy a seven-day free trial.
At the moment, Hayu is only available in the following countries: the UK, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, and Sweden.
Stream past seasons of RHONJ for free on 7plus
Looking to stream RHONJ past seasons for free? Australian streamer 7plus has seasons 6 and 8 available on demand on their site. And yes, it’s totally FREE to watch upon signup!
Who is in the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast?
RHONJ Season 13 has Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga,Margaret Josephs, and Jennifer Aydin returning as the titular housewives, and introduces Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda as two new hausfrau. Meanwhile, the season’s friends include former Housewife Jackie Goldschneider and new addition Jennifer Fessler.
FAQ: Real Housewives of New Jersey
Is Real Housewives of New Jersey on Hulu?
Unfortunately, RHONJ is no longer available on Hulu. Your best bet for streaming RHONJ would be through Bravo or Peacock.
Is Real Housewives of New Jersey on Netflix?
Netflix doesn’t have any Real Housewives of New Jersey episodes available, but you can turn to Peacock to binge watch all of RHONJ!
Where can I watch all the Real Housewives shows?
Bravo is the home of the franchise, and you can stream just about all the Real Housewives series online via Peacock.
Real Housewives of Miami Season 5 is currently airing, while Real Housewives of New York City Season 14, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13, and Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 are all slated to come out later in 2023!
Which Real Housewife of New Jersey just filed for divorce?
While there has been plenty of speculation about divorces on the show, two of the most notable ones were between Teresa and Joe Giudice, and Caroline and Francesco Rauseo. Teresa has since found love again, marrying businessman Luis "Louie" Ruelas in 2022.
The must-have for reality TV fans
