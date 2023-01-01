One of the most popular iterations of the Real Housewives franchise, RHONJ follows several affluent women residing in New Jersey as they navigate their upper-class lifestyles and turbulent personal lives, all with a dash of Jersey attitude that would make Tony Soprano nervous. From messy divorces and financial scandals to friendship allegiances, there’s no shortage of on-screen drama!

The Real Housewives franchise started with Real Housewives of Orange County. Due to RHOOC’s runaway success, the show has since spawned several spin-offs and offshoots—including Real Housewives of Miami, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Real Housewives of Atlanta, and more.