Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Where to watch The Grand Tour

Where to Watch The Grand Tour

Petrolheads, get ready: your favorite reality series about cars is returning with a brand new special. Here’s everything you need to know about The Grand Tour, including where to watch it.

What is The Grand Tour about?

If you loved the British motoring show Top Gear, you’ll loveThe Grand Tour. Featuring the iconic camaraderie and humor of Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond, the series follows the trio as they travel the world in the coolest cars and compete in insane and often hilarious challenges with each other. It’s a delightful blend of automotive and travel entertainment!


The Grand Tour has clocked a total of five seasons, but Season 5 isn’t a regular one. Each episode is a “special,” which brings us to the upcoming Season 5, Episode 2, also known as The Grand Tour: Eurocrash.

The Grand Tour: Eurocrash | Official Trailer | Prime Video

What is The Grand Tour: Eurocrash about?

Buckle up! It’s time for a road trip through Central Europe with our favorite hosts. Unleashing their unique blend of wit, banter, and car obsession, they’ll take a 1,400-mile journey through Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and Slovenia.

In true Grand Tour fashion, they’ll drive the craziest cars, like some Soviet-style Formula-1 cars, and get involved in their typical absurd antics., There have also been hints that a famous racing driver will join for a spectacular finale.

Following the parting of ways between Prime Video and Clarkson, The Grand Tour: Eurocrash might be the series' final episode though there is also supposed to be a Season 6.

The Grand Tour: Eurocrash release date

The Grand Tour: Eurocrash release date

The wait is over! It’s been a long couple of months since Season 5, Episode 1 of The Grand Tour, but the series finally returns with the second special of the season, The Grand Tour: Eurocrash on June 16!

Where to watch The Grand Tour online

The Grand Tour is available to stream on Prime Video, and can also be accessed by the free streaming service, Freevee.

Blue play button.

Watch The Grand Tour on Prime Video

Prime Video is home to The Grand Tour. All seasons of the motoring show are available to stream on-demand now. The Grand Tour: Eurocrash will be made available from June 16. Note that you will need an existing Amazon Prime or Prime Video subscription to access the streamer. Select seasons of Top Gear are also streaming on Prime Video.

Freevee logo

Watch The Grand Tour for free on Freevee

Freevee is an ad-supported streaming service that is home wide collection of movies and series, including The Grand Tour. Seasons 1 to 4 of the series are streaming on the platform for free now, with Season 5 (including Eurocrash) expected to be available at a later date. Select seasons of Top Gear are also available for free on the service.

To stream on Freevee, you’ll only need an Amazon account. You do not need an Amazon, Amazon Prime, or Amazon Prime Video subscription. Freevee is currently only available in the U.S., UK, and Germany.

Who is in the cast of The Grand Tour

The Grand Tour cast

It wouldn’t be The Grand Tour if it didn’t have these three longtime pals:

  • Jeremy Clarkson

  • James May

  • Richard Hammond

The Grand Tour FAQs

Why was The Grand Tour canceled?
Where can I watch The Grand Tour in the USA?
Where can I watch The Grand Tour in Australia?
Can I watch The Grand Tour on Netflix UK?
Can I watch The Grand Tour outside of Amazon Prime Video?
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

The must-have for reality TV fans

Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!

Learn More

Choose language