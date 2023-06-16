If you loved the British motoring show Top Gear, you’ll loveThe Grand Tour. Featuring the iconic camaraderie and humor of Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond, the series follows the trio as they travel the world in the coolest cars and compete in insane and often hilarious challenges with each other. It’s a delightful blend of automotive and travel entertainment!



The Grand Tour has clocked a total of five seasons, but Season 5 isn’t a regular one. Each episode is a “special,” which brings us to the upcoming Season 5, Episode 2, also known as The Grand Tour: Eurocrash.