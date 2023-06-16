Where to Watch The Grand Tour
Petrolheads, get ready: your favorite reality series about cars is returning with a brand new special. Here’s everything you need to know about The Grand Tour, including where to watch it.
What is The Grand Tour about?
If you loved the British motoring show Top Gear, you’ll loveThe Grand Tour. Featuring the iconic camaraderie and humor of Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond, the series follows the trio as they travel the world in the coolest cars and compete in insane and often hilarious challenges with each other. It’s a delightful blend of automotive and travel entertainment!
The Grand Tour has clocked a total of five seasons, but Season 5 isn’t a regular one. Each episode is a “special,” which brings us to the upcoming Season 5, Episode 2, also known as The Grand Tour: Eurocrash.
What is The Grand Tour: Eurocrash about?
Buckle up! It’s time for a road trip through Central Europe with our favorite hosts. Unleashing their unique blend of wit, banter, and car obsession, they’ll take a 1,400-mile journey through Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and Slovenia.
In true Grand Tour fashion, they’ll drive the craziest cars, like some Soviet-style Formula-1 cars, and get involved in their typical absurd antics., There have also been hints that a famous racing driver will join for a spectacular finale.
Following the parting of ways between Prime Video and Clarkson, The Grand Tour: Eurocrash might be the series' final episode though there is also supposed to be a Season 6.
The Grand Tour: Eurocrash release date
The wait is over! It’s been a long couple of months since Season 5, Episode 1 of The Grand Tour, but the series finally returns with the second special of the season, The Grand Tour: Eurocrash on June 16!
Where to watch The Grand Tour online
The Grand Tour is available to stream on Prime Video, and can also be accessed by the free streaming service, Freevee.
Watch The Grand Tour on Prime Video
Prime Video is home to The Grand Tour. All seasons of the motoring show are available to stream on-demand now. The Grand Tour: Eurocrash will be made available from June 16. Note that you will need an existing Amazon Prime or Prime Video subscription to access the streamer. Select seasons of Top Gear are also streaming on Prime Video.
Watch The Grand Tour for free on Freevee
Freevee is an ad-supported streaming service that is home wide collection of movies and series, including The Grand Tour. Seasons 1 to 4 of the series are streaming on the platform for free now, with Season 5 (including Eurocrash) expected to be available at a later date. Select seasons of Top Gear are also available for free on the service.
To stream on Freevee, you’ll only need an Amazon account. You do not need an Amazon, Amazon Prime, or Amazon Prime Video subscription. Freevee is currently only available in the U.S., UK, and Germany.
Who is in the cast of The Grand Tour
It wouldn’t be The Grand Tour if it didn’t have these three longtime pals:
Jeremy Clarkson
James May
Richard Hammond
The Grand Tour FAQs
Why was The Grand Tour canceled?
With Jeremy Clarkson embroiled in one controversy after another, Prime Video parted ways with the host and canceled The Grand Tour and other shows Clarkson has with the streamer.
Where can I watch The Grand Tour in the USA?
Watch The Grand Tour on Prime Video in the U.S.
Where can I watch The Grand Tour in Australia?
Watch The Grand Tour on Prime Video in the Australia.
Can I watch The Grand Tour on Netflix UK?
No, The Grand Tour is only streaming on Prime Video and Freevee in the UK.
Can I watch The Grand Tour outside of Amazon Prime Video?
Yes, episodes of The Grand Tour are available for free on Freevee. Freevee is currently available in the U.S., UK, and Germany.
