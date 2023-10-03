Where to watch ‘Ghost Adventures’ 2023 online Where to watch ‘Ghost Adventures’ 2023 online
The long-running paranormal investigation series is back, just in time for spooky season! Join Zak Bagans and his fearless crew of ghost hunters as they explore more haunted destinations across the U.S.—here’s how to watch the latest Ghost Adventures online.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Ghost Adventures’ in another country?
While viewers outside the U.S. can watch Ghost Adventures with a U.S. streaming service like Discovery+ by connecting to a U.S. server location, doing so may violate copyright or infringe upon the streaming service’s Terms of Use and the ExpressVPN Terms of Service. As a privacy and security tool, ExpressVPN is designed so that no one can see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service—not even us. So you are responsible for verifying that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Where to watch ‘Ghost Adventures’ online in the U.S.
Watch Ghost Adventures with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to stream the series online!
Discovery Plus
Price: From 4.99 USD/month
Free trial: 7-day free trial
Discovery Plus is the streaming home of Ghost Adventures. The platform carries every episode of the series on-demand, and new episodes will be available weekly. New users can enjoy a seven-day free trial.
Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Max
Price: From 9.99 USD/month
Free trial: None
Max is another option for watching the latest season of Ghost Adventures, and has all the past seasons available for catch-up too. Max was formerly HBO Max and subscribers in the U.S. have been transferred to the new service. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
YouTube TV
Price: From 73 USD/month
Free trial: 21-day free trial
YouTube TV carries Ghost Adventures and offers a generous free trial, though you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up. Americans streaming with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location for the best streaming experience.
Fubo
Price: From 75 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Another great cord-cutting alternative is Fubo. The platform also carries past and current episodes of Ghost Adventures, with new episodes dropping weekly. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to sign up for the service. U.S. fans streaming with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
How to watch ‘Ghost Adventures’ for free
At the moment, the latest season of Ghost Adventures isn't available on the best free streaming platforms. You can make use of the free trials from streaming services such as Discovery+ and YouTube TV to binge the series for free during the trial period instead!
Stream reality TV in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Connect to any VPN server location in 105 countries.
Step 3
Stream your favorite reality TV shows securely, in HD.
Why you need ExpressVPN for streaming
Use on up to 8 devices simultaneously
Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect eight at once with a single subscription.
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
What is ‘Ghost Adventures’ about?
The series follows a group of ghost investigators as they venture into reportedly haunted spots. Armed with specialized equipment such as EMF meters and night-vision cameras, the crew spends nights locked in these eerie locations in the hopes of capturing evidence of paranormal phenomena.
Over the course of the series, the crew has explored dozens of notorious locations, including the Winchester Mystery House, the Lizzie Borden House, and the Stanley Hotel.
When does ‘Ghost Adventures’ premiere?
The latest season of Ghost Adventures premiered on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET with a two-hour episode. New episodes are released every week.
Who is in the ‘Ghost Adventures’ cast?
Ghost Adventures is hosted by devoted paranormal investigator Zak Bagans, along with Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley, and Billy Tolley.
‘Ghost Adventures’ FAQs
What channel is Ghost Adventures on?
Where can I watch all seasons of Ghost Adventures?
How many seasons of Ghost Adventures are there?
There are currently 25 seasons of Ghost Adventures. The hit series has also spawned several spin-offs, including Ghost Adventures: House Calls.
How many episodes are in season one of Ghost Adventures?
The first season of Ghost Adventures consisted of 8 episodes. Subsequent seasons ranged between six to 27 episodes apiece.
Is Ghost Adventures on Prime Video?
Is Ghost Adventures on Netflix?
Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t have Ghost Adventures. You’ll have to turn to Max or Discovery+ to stream the show.
Does YouTube TV have Ghost Adventures?
YouTube TV does carry select seasons of Ghost Adventures, and you’ll also be able to stream the new season live on the platform when it airs!
Can I watch Ghost Adventures on Disney Plus?
Unfortunately, Ghost Adventures isn’t currently on Disney Plus. You can stream the series on Max or Discovery Plus!
Where can I watch Ghost Adventures in the UK?
Where can I watch Ghost Adventures in Australia?
At the moment, the new season of Ghost Adventures isn’t available for streaming in Australia. However, Aussie fans can still watch select past seasons on BINGE or 9Now.
More shows like ‘Ghost Adventures’
The must-have for reality TV fans
Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!