Here are all the ways to watch the series online!
Paramount Plus
Price: From 20 BRL/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Brazillian viewers looking to stream Drag Race Brasil can do so on Paramount Plus. Episodes are expected to be added to the service the day after broadcast on MTV Brasil, where it’ll be available for on-demand streaming. Drag Race Brasil will be added to Paramount Plus’s global catalog at a later date.
WOW Presents Plus
Price: From 5 USD/month
Free trial: None
Dubbed the home of Drag Race, WOW Presents Plus is a terrific way to catch Drag Race Brasil. Episodes are added to the streamer weekly as they air and are available for streaming anytime.
WOW Presents Plus is available worldwide except for Mainland China, Syria, North Korea, and Russia. Viewers in Brazil cannot stream Drag Race Brasil on the service.
How to watch ‘Drag Race Brasil’ for free
Unfortunately, Drag Race Brasil does not stream on the best free streaming services. You can use free trials from various streaming services, such as Paramount Plus, to binge the show for free during the trial period.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Drag Race Brasil’ in another country?
While you can use a VPN to access Drag Race Brasil in another country where the show is available, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. Though we have made it impossible for anyone to see what you are doing when connected to our VPN, you should support the media industry by honoring the terms of use outlined by your streaming service of choice.
What is ‘Drag Race Brasil’ about?
The iconic RuPaul’s Drag Race needs no introduction. The Brazillian edition of the show follows the same format as Drag Race. The queens compete in various challenges throughout the season, with one contestant eliminated in each episode. The winning queen of the season will be crowned Brazil’s Drag Superstar and take home a sweet cash prize!
‘Drag Race Brasil’ release date
Drag Race Brasil premieres on August 30 on MTV Brazil. Episodes air weekly and will stream on the Brazillian version of Paramount Plus. Outside of Brazil? Watch the show on WOW Presents Plus.
‘Drag Race Brasil’ cast
Hosted by Queen of the Universe winner Grag Queen, Drag Race Brasil will see 12 queens compete for the title of Drag Superstar!
Aquarela: Her exaggerated looks and unpredictable personality have earned her the nickname of “gourmet clown.”
Betina Polaroid: A photographer by trade, but this time, she’s putting herself in front of the camera with her vintage and rock star looks.
Dallas de Vil: She’ll take you into the future with her avant-garde looks and skills as a pop DJ.
Diva More: Queen of the green screen; she’s defined by her beauty, fashion, and “clowning.”
Hellena Malditta: She’s fierce, she’s elegant, and she has a sharp sense of humor.
Melusine Sparkle: Get lost in her fantasy world where her looks take a playful and unique spin.
Miranda Lebrão: This queen is a visual artist who embraces “the infinite capacity of transformism.”
Naza: Authenticity, boldness, and trouble come together for one spicy queen.
Organzza: Afrofuturism and Carnival inspire this queen’s dazzling looks.
Rubi Ocean: Her experience in the Brazilian art scene inspires her authentic looks.
Shannon Skarllet: This queen mixes beauty, dancing, and drama for an unforgettable performance.
Tristan Soledade: She uses drag as a platform to champion the LGBTQIAPN+ community in northern Brazil.
‘Drag Race Brasil’ FAQ
What channel is Drag Race Brasil on?
Drag Race Brasil is broadcast on MTV Brasil. Brazillian viewers can also stream the show on Paramount Plus, while viewers elsewhere can stream it on WOW Presents Plus.
Is Drag Race Brasil on Hulu?
No, Drag Race Brasil isn’t streaming on Hulu.
Is Drag Race Brasil on Disney Plus?
No, Drag Race Brasil isn’t streaming on Disney Plus.
Is Drag Race Brasil on Amazon Prime Video?
No, Drag Race Brasil isn’t streaming on Prime Video.
