The outrageously-premised Jury Duty follows an unsuspecting person, Ronald Glennan, placed in the center of a phony trial as a jury member amongst actors. Filmed under the guise of a “documentary,” the semi-scripted show takes us through the inner workings of a supposed jury trial. In one particularly funny twist, the actor James Marsden plays an exaggerated version of himself.

Glennan’s ignorance of what’s actually going on—and his ability to somehow take everything in stride—makes Jury Duty such a fun show. Watch him react to hijinks, outrageous testimonies, and other courtroom antics as he goes through this comically unorthodox trial. The series is co-written by The Office writers Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky.