How far would you go for love? 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 follows six couples as they travel across the globe to be with their partner—some of whom they’ve never even met. Read on for all the ways to stream 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way!
What is 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way about?
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is a spin-off of the hit reality TV series 90 Day Fiancé, where long-distance couples travel to meet their partners and have 3 months to decide if they want to get married. In contrast to the flagship series, where fiancés from other countries went to the U.S., The Other Way features the American in each relationship leaving home to live with their international partner in their home country.
Besides The Other Way, the 90 Day Fiancé franchise has spawned an incredible 17 more spin-offs, including 90 Day Fiancé: What Now?, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 release date
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 premiered Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET. New episodes drop weekly at the same time, so be sure to tune in on Sunday nights!
Where to stream 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on cable network TLC, and episodes will be available to stream the same day on Discovery+. If you don’t have cable, there are always cord-cutters such as Philo, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.
Watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on TLC
U.S. cable channel TLC (a.k.a The Learning Channel) is home to the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way series, and carries every episode (including past seasons). You can stream TLC online via go.tlc.com or with the TLC GO app—though you’ll need to provide the credentials of a U.S. cable or satellite subscription, or a cord-cutting service.
How to stream 90 Day Fiancé: TOW on Discovery Plus
Discovery+ is the online streaming service of The Discovery Channel. Fans of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way can catch every episode on Discovery+ the same day it airs on TLC, and a seven-day free trial is available. Discovery+ is currently available in the U.S., the UK, Denmark, Finland, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, and Spain.
Watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on Philo
Philo has over 60 live channels, one of which is TLC. Simply search for the channel to stream 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way live as it airs, or catch up on all the past episodes on demand. There’s also a seven-day free trial!
Stream 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on YouTube TV
YouTube TV also includes several entertainment channels such as TLC. It’s another way to catch every episode live (as well as all the past seasons), and there’s a 14-day free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).
Watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on Hulu + Live TV
As the name suggests, Hulu + Live TV is a popular cord-cutting option that offers several TV channels, including TLC. Simply search for TLC to tune in to the show on Sunday nights—though note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).
Catch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way via Sling TV
Another popular cable TV alternative is Sling TV, with plenty of streaming content such as on-demand movies, live sports, and live TV shows. However, Sling TV does not offer a free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 couples
The latest season features six new couples, with one person in each relationship relocating to their partner’s country. Here’s the full list of couples in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4:
Daniele (New York) and Yohan (Dominican Republic)
Debbie (Georgia) and Oussama (Morocco)
Gabriel (Florida) and Isabel (Colombia)
Kris (Alabama) and Jeymi (Colombia)
Nicole (California) and Mahmoud (Egypt)
Jen (Oklahoma) and Rishi (India)
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way FAQs
Where can I watch the new 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way?
The latest season of the series is airing on various platforms, including TLC and Discovery+. You can tune in on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET to live stream the latest episodes!
Is 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on Netflix or Hulu?
How much of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is real?
Like any reality TV series, the show is rife with drama and emotional moments. Though the relationships are genuine and the couples aren’t matched together on purpose, the producers do edit the episodes and scenes for entertainment value.
The must-have for reality TV fans
