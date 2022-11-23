Back in the Groove might seem like dozens of other dating reality series, with a group of single women and men looking for love as they’re put together in a romantic beachside resort. But instead of an equal number of the sexes, the show follows three, ahem, more mature single ladies—all at the ripe old age of 40-something—as they try to “get their groove back” by dating through a pool of 24 much younger men. That’s right, it’s an age-gap dating show. And reportedly, there’s a male contestant who’s the son of one of the women. Gasp!

The eight-episode show is hosted by actor Taye Diggs (whose big break came when he starred as the much younger male suitor in 1998’s How Stella Got Her Groove Back), while Elan Gale (who’s worked on The Bachelor and FBoy Island) serves as showrunner.