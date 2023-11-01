A group of carefully selected strangers are picked to participate in Big Brother. For up to six weeks, these strangers-turned-housemates will have absolutely zero privacy/ Cameras and microphones will capture their every minute, whether they’re taking part in challenges, having a gossip, or taking a nap. Sounds Orwellian? They’re embracing it! Complete with eye logo.

The series airs six nights a week, and the public gets to join in on the fun by voting during live evictions to kick housemates out of the Big Brother house until only one remains. The last housemate standing wins the grand prize of 100,000 GBP.