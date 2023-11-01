Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Watch Big Brother UK online

Where to watch ‘Big Brother UK’ Series 20 in 2023

After a five-year hiatus, Big Brother UK is back for another series (aka season) of drama and scheming. Here’s how to watch Series 20 of Big Brother UK online from wherever you are!

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Big Brother UK’ in another country?

While you can watch Big Brother UK by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

Where to watch ‘Big Brother UK’ online in the UK

Watch Big Brother UK with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

ITVX

Price: Free
Free trial: None

ITVX is the streaming home of the new edition of Big Brother UK. Note that ITVX refers to Series 20 as Series 1 because it is the first time they’re producing Big Brother. Episodes are available to stream on-demand, made available on the service when they air. ITVX is totally free to use; you’ll just need to provide a valid UK postal code (e.g. LL32 8PR, NN3 2BZ) when signing up for an account. If you’re in the UK and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.

Where to watch ‘Big Brother UK’ outside the UK

Unfortunately, Big Brother UK does not stream on streaming services outside the UK. While most versions of Big Brother are available on Paramount Plus, the UK version of the series streams exclusively on the UK’s ITVX.

How to watch ‘Big Brother UK’ for free

ITVX is the exclusive streaming home of the new Big Brother UK. ITVX is totally free to use; you’ll just need to provide a valid UK postal code (e.g. LL32 8PR, NN3 2BZ) when signing up for an account.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Connect to any VPN server location in 105 countries.

Stream your favorite reality TV shows securely, in HD.

Never miss a minute of the drama with the best reality TV VPN

What is ‘Big Brother UK’ about?

Sneak Peek: Big Brother begins! | Big Brother 2023

A group of carefully selected strangers are picked to participate in Big Brother. For up to six weeks, these strangers-turned-housemates will have absolutely zero privacy/ Cameras and microphones will capture their every minute, whether they’re taking part in challenges, having a gossip, or taking a nap. Sounds Orwellian? They’re embracing it! Complete with eye logo.

The series airs six nights a week, and the public gets to join in on the fun by voting during live evictions to kick housemates out of the Big Brother house until only one remains. The last housemate standing wins the grand prize of 100,000 GBP.

Big Brother UK Series 20 release date

Big Brother UK made its return to the small screen on October 8, 2023. The series is expected to run for six weeks, with episodes airing six nights a week.

‘Big Brother UK’ Series 20 cast

Housemates rank each other from most to least | Big Brother 2023

Hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, ITV has carefully selected people from all walks of life to take part in Big Brother UK Series 20.

  • Chanelle Bowen, 29

  • Dylan Tennant, 39

  • Farida Khalifa, 50

  • Hallie Clarke, 18

  • Henry Southan, 25

  • Jenkin Edwards, 25

  • Jordan Sangha, 25

  • Kerry Riches, 40

  • Matty Simpson, 24

  • Noky Simbani, 26

  • Olivia Young, 23

  • Paul Blackburn, 23

  • Tom Bryant, 21

  • Trish Balusa, 33

  • Yinrun Huang, 25

  • Zak Srakaew, 28

‘Big Brother UK’ FAQ

What channel is ‘Big Brother UK’ on?
Is ‘Big Brother UK’ on Paramount Plus?
How to watch ‘Big Brother UK’ in the U.S.?
Where to watch past seasons of ‘Big Brother UK’?
Was ‘Big Brother UK’ canceled?
Who won the first ‘Big Brother UK’?
