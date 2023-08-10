Where to watch Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham online
Sam and Graham are back for more adventures—this time across New Zealand—in exploration of their Scottish heritage. Read on for all the ways to stream Men in Kilts Season 2 online.
What is Men in Kilts about?
As the show’s full title suggests, this colorful docuseries follows actors Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish as they embark on epic cross-country road trips. The first season saw the duo traverse their native Scotland, while the upcoming second season is set in New Zealand, with the pair exploring the country’s history and its ties to Scotland.
When does Men in Kilts Season 2 release?
Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham Season 2 premieres 9.30 p.m. ET on Friday, August 11, 2023. The new season consists of four episodes, and will stream weekly.
Where to stream Men in Kilts online
Starz is the home of the Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham series, and even if you don’t have cable, you can still stream Starz shows online via its website. Other cord-cutting options include Philo, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV—and they all come with free trials!
Watch Men in Kilts Season 2 on Starz
Starz is your best bet for watching all of Men in Kilts (including the first season)! Unlike many cable channels, you can still watch Starz shows via its website and app without a cable subscription. The latest season’s episodes are expected to land on the streamer just a few hours after they air on TV, and a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) is required upon signup.
Watch Men in Kilts for free on Philo
Want to stream Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham for free? Streaming service Philo has a seven-day free trial, and carries over 60 live channels, one of which is Starz. On top of that, all past episodes of Men in Kilts are also available on demand!
Stream Men in Kilts 2023 for free on Fubo
Popular cord-cutter Fubo is a great service to keep up with Men in Kilts. The streamer carries Starz, so you can stream episodes as they air weekly. Fubo also has a seven-day free trial, but you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).
Watch Men in Kilts Season 2 for free on YouTube TV
YouTube TV is another excellent cord-cutting alternative. The streamer carries Starz, so you can keep up with the docuseries as it airs. YouTube TV offers a generous 14-day free trial, though you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access the service.
Stream Men in Kilts for free on Hulu
Hulu offers a couple of ways to watch Men in Kilts. The first season is available on demand on regular Hulu, and there's a 30-day free trial for new users. Hulu + Live TV also carries Starz so you can stream the new season as it airs—though there's no free trial for Hulu + Live TV at the moment. You may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.
Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham cast
Of course, the show’s titular men in kilts are none other than Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish. Both actors have also starred in the historical drama series Outlander together.
Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham FAQs
Canadian viewers can watch Men in Kilts exclusively on Stack TV, with episodes landing on the streamer two days after their U.S. premiere.
If you’re in Australia, BINGE is the best choice for streaming Men in Kilts. The first season is available on-demand, while the new season’s episodes are fast-tracked and will be available on BINGE two days after their U.S. premiere.
