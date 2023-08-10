Stream Men in Kilts for free on Hulu

Hulu offers a couple of ways to watch Men in Kilts. The first season is available on demand on regular Hulu, and there's a 30-day free trial for new users. Hulu + Live TV also carries Starz so you can stream the new season as it airs—though there's no free trial for Hulu + Live TV at the moment. You may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.