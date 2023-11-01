Where to watch ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway’ Season 20 online from anywhere in 2023
Get ready to tickle your funny bone! Here’s everything you need to know about Whose Line Is It Anyway, including where to watch.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway’ in another country?
While you can watch Whose Line Is It Anyway by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
Where to watch ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway’ online in the U.S.
Watch Whose Line Is It Anyway with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!
The CW
Price: Free
Free trial: None
The CW is the home of the revived Whose Line Is It Anyway. All seasons produced by The CW are streamed for free on their website. That’s seasons 9 to 20. While streaming on The CW is free, you will have to put up with some ads, and you must disable any ad blockers you may have. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Pluto TV
Price: Free
Free trial: None
Pluto TV is another great way to stream select seasons of Whose Line Is It Anyway totally free. The ad-supported streaming streams the first 10 seasons of the show, which means you get to watch pre-revival seasons too. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Max
Price: From 10 USD/month
Free trial: None
Have a Max subscription? It’s another great way to stream Whose Line Is It Anyway. The streamer carries all episodes from Season 9 onwards. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Where to watch ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway’ online in Australia
ABC iview
Price: Free
Free trial: None
Aussie fans can catch Seasons 7 to 10 of Whose Line Is It Anyway for free on ABC iview. You will need to put up with some ads, though, and create an account to start streaming. Australians watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.
Where to watch ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway’ online in the UK
Sky Go
Price: Free with Sky TV packages
Free trial: None
Sky Go is an on-demand streaming service from Sky TV. The streaming service currently streams every season of Whose Line Is It Anyway from Season 9. Episodes from Season 20 should stream on the service too. To get access to Sky Go, you must first sign up for a Sky TV package. Brits watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.
What is ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway’ about?
It's probably the funniest gameshow to grace the small screen. Comedians take part in challenges that put their improvisational skills to the test in unscripted scenes, skits, and games based on suggestions from the audience. The winner? Seemingly decided at random, but that doesn’t matter—everyone wins when we laugh!
Whose Line Is It Anyway originally ran from 1998 to 2007, with every season hosted by Drew Carey. After a short hiatus, the show was revived in 2013, this time led by Aisha Tyler due to scheduling conflicts on Carey’s end. Collin Mochrie, Ryan Stiles, and Wayne Brady have been the show’s main comedians through each season, and they’re joined by a guest each episode.
‘Whose Line Is It Anyway’ release date
Season 20 of Whose Line Is It Anyway will air on The CW from November 14, 2023.
‘Whose Line Is It Anyway’ cast
Since the show’s revival in 2013, Aisha Tyler has been helming hosting duties. The comedians taking part as regulars are Collin Mochrie, Ryan Stiles, and Wayne Brady. They’re usually joined by a guest each episode. It might be disheartening news, but this season is likely the last we’ll see of the current and beloved Whose Line Is It Anyway crew.
‘Whose Line Is It Anyway’ FAQ
What channel is ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway’ on?
Whose Line Is It Anyway airs on The CW.
Is ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway’ scripted?
No, Whose Line Is It Anyway is not scripted at all. Cast members are expected to improvise for the show.
Is ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway’ canceled?
Whose Line Is It Anyway has not been canceled. However, Season 20 may be the last we see of the current cast in the show. Star Collin Mochrie said in an interview that the cast was not fairly compensated for their work on the show.
