It's probably the funniest gameshow to grace the small screen. Comedians take part in challenges that put their improvisational skills to the test in unscripted scenes, skits, and games based on suggestions from the audience. The winner? Seemingly decided at random, but that doesn’t matter—everyone wins when we laugh!

Whose Line Is It Anyway originally ran from 1998 to 2007, with every season hosted by Drew Carey. After a short hiatus, the show was revived in 2013, this time led by Aisha Tyler due to scheduling conflicts on Carey’s end. Collin Mochrie, Ryan Stiles, and Wayne Brady have been the show’s main comedians through each season, and they’re joined by a guest each episode.