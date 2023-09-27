Where to watch ‘Gold Rush’ Season 14 in 2023 Where to watch ‘Gold Rush’ Season 14 in 2023
Get ready to strike gold in another season of Gold Rush! Here’s where to Gold Rush watch from wherever you are.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Gold Rush’ in another country?
While you can watch Gold Rush by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
Where to watch ‘Gold Rush’ online in the U.S.
Watch Gold Rush with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!
Discovery Plus
Price: From 7 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Discovery Plus is the streaming home of Discovery. All seasons of Gold Rush are available to stream on demand. As with all Discovery-produced shows, episodes from the new season will stream at the same time they air. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Max
Price: From 10 USD/month
Free trial: None
Streaming service Max streams every season of Gold Rush on-demand. Like on its sister streamer, Discovery Plus, new episodes should stream at the same time they air. Past seasons of the show are streaming now. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Fubo
Price: From 75 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Fubo offers a few ways to watch Gold Rush. All seasons are streaming on-demand, and you can watch Season 14 live as it airs, as Fubo carries Discovery too. Note that you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Where to watch ‘Gold Rush’ online in the UK
Discovery Plus
Price: From 4GBP/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Discovery Plus is the streaming service of choice to watch Gold Rush in the UK. Season 14 should be added to the streamer’s UK library within a month of its U.S. premiere. Past seasons of the show are available to stream now on-demand. Brits watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.
Sky Go
Price: Free with Sky TV packages
Free trial: None
Sky Go is an on-demand streaming service from Sky TV. Episodes should be made available around the same time as on Discovery Plus UK. To get access to Sky Go, you must first sign up for a Sky TV package. Brits watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.
Where to watch ‘Gold Rush’ online in Canada
CTV
Price: Free
Free trial: None
CTV streams episodes of Gold Rush for free as they air in the U.S. Canadians can watch these episodes free for about a week post-broadcast, though ads are included. After that, a TV provider login is required to catch up on past episodes. All seasons are available on CTV. Canadians watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a Canadian server location.
Where to watch ‘Gold Rush’ online in Australia
Foxtel Now
Price: From 25 AUD/month
Free trial: 10-day free trial
In Australia, streaming service Foxtel Now carries select seasons of Gold Rush. To watch the show on Foxtel Now, you will need to sign up for the All Packs plan, which will set you back 104 AUD/month. Aussies watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.
How to watch ‘Gold Rush’ for free
While Gold Rush isn’t streaming on most free streaming services, you can use free trial from services like Discovery Plus to binge the show during the free trial period. If you’re Canadian, CTV is a great option to watch the show for free, though episodes are free for only a week after they air.
Stream reality TV in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Connect to any VPN server location in 105 countries.
Step 3
Stream your favorite reality TV shows securely, in HD.
Why you need ExpressVPN for streaming
Use on up to 8 devices simultaneously
Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect eight at once with a single subscription.
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
What is ‘Gold Rush’ about?
Follow mining crews as they search for gold across various locations in Canada and the U.S. Documenting the various obstacles and challenges small-scale gold miners face, Gold Rush gives us an inside look into the often harsh mining process.
‘Gold Rush’ Season 14 release date
Gold Rush Season 14 airs from September 29, 2023, on Discovery Channel. Episodes should stream the same time on Discovery Plus and Max, and remain available for on-demand viewing.
‘Gold Rush’ 2023 cast
The main cast of Gold Rush Season 14 includes Parker Schnabel and Tony Beets, who are joined by former miner Rick Ness who returns after quitting nearly two years ago.
‘Gold Rush’ FAQ
What channel is ‘Gold Rush’ on?
Gold Rush airs on Discovery and streams the Discovery Plus and Max.
Where to watch ‘Gold Rush’ in Brazil?
Unfortunately, Gold Rush isn’t available on streaming services in Brazil.
Where to watch all seasons of ‘Gold Rush’?
You can watch all seasons of Gold Rush on Discovery Plus.
Is ‘Gold Rush’ on Netflix?
No, Gold Rush doesn’t stream on Netflix.
Is ‘Gold Rush’ on Max?
Yes, Gold Rush streams on Max.
The must-have for reality TV fans
Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!