Where to Watch ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 10 in 2023
Nothing says true love like a visa-mandated engagement. Here’s how to watch 90 Day Fiancé from wherever you are.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘90 Day Fiancé’ in another country?
While you can watch 90 Day Fiancé by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
Where to watch ‘90 Day Fiancé’ online in the U.S.
Watch 90 Day Fiancé with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!
Discovery Plus
Price: From 7 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Discovery Plus is the streaming home of TLC. All seasons of 90 Day Fiancé are available to stream on demand. As with all Discovery-produced shows, episodes from the new season will stream at the same time they air. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Max
Price: From 10 USD/month
Free trial: None
Streaming service Max streams every season of 90 Day Fiancé on-demand. Like on its sister streamer, Discovery Plus, new episodes should stream at the same time they air. Past seasons of the show are streaming now. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Fubo
Price: From 75 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Fubo offers a few ways to watch 90 Day Fiancé. All seasons are streaming on-demand, and you can watch Season 10 live as it airs, as Fubo carries TLC too. Note that you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream also offers a few ways to watch 90 Day Fiancé. Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 stream on DirecTV Stream live while they air on TLC and become available for on-demand streaming afterward, along with past seasons of the show. You may need to provide a valid U.S. address and credit card when signing up. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Where to watch ‘90 Day Fiancé’ online in the UK
Discovery Plus
Price: From 4 GBP/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Discovery Plus is the streaming service of choice to watch 90 Day Fiancé in the UK. Season 10 should be added to the streamer’s UK library within a month of its U.S. premiere. Past seasons of the show are available to stream now on-demand. Brits watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.
Where to watch ‘90 Day Fiancé’ online in Australia
Foxtel Now
Price: From 25 AUD/month
Free trial: 10-day free trial
In Australia, streaming service Foxtel Now carries select seasons of 90 Day Fiancé. To watch the show on Foxtel Now, you will need to sign up for the All Packs plan, which will set you back 104 AUD/month. Aussies watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.
BINGE
Price: From 10 AUD/month
Free trial: 14-day free trial
Down under? BINGE is a great way to stream select seasons of 90 Day Fiancé on-demand. Aussies streaming with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.
How to watch ‘90 Day Fiancé’ for free
Unfortunately, 90 Day Fiancé does not stream on the best free streaming services. You can use free trials from various streaming services, such as Discovery Plus, to binge the show for free during the trial period.
Stream reality TV in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Connect to any VPN server location in 105 countries.
Step 3
Stream your favorite reality TV shows securely, in HD.
Why you need ExpressVPN for streaming
Use on up to 8 devices simultaneously
Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect eight at once with a single subscription.
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
What is ‘90 Day Fiancé’ about?
90 Day Fiancé follows couples as they navigate the challenges of getting married within 90 days on a K-1 visa, often dealing with cultural differences and relationship hurdles. Can love find a way with a 90-day deadline?
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 10 release date
Season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC from October 8, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes air weekly and stream at the same time on Discovery Plus.
Who is in the cast of ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 10?
Will we see an “I do” this season? Here’s who you can expect to see in this season of 90 Day Fiancé:
Anali, 26, and Clayton, 29: Anali is moving from Peru to Kentucky to be with Clayton but a language barrier and her future mother-in-law might be a bigger headache than anticipated.
Ashley, 31, and Manuel, 34: They’ve known each other for more than 10 years, and Manuel is finally moving to America.
Citra, 26, and Sam, 30: Citra’s moving to the U.S. from Indonesia, but her family doesn’t approve. Sam has two weeks to win the blessing of her father, or the relationship might be over.
Devin, 23, and Nick, 30: A whirlwind Tinder romance is leading to this: Nick is moving to the States from Australia. They’re still getting to know each other; will the wedding bells toll?
Jasmine, 36, and Gino, 52: The couple starred on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and their relationship almost ended. Now, Jasmine’s visa has come through, and she’s moving to Michigan to be with Gino.
Nikki, 47, and Justin, 36: Their relationship didn’t succeed the first time, but distance has made their hearts grow fonder. Now, they’re giving it another shot with Justin moving to the U.S.
Sophie, 23, and Robert, 32: Sophie’s moving from the UK expecting a life of Hollywood glamour, but Robert doesn’t come from the world of glitz and glam. Is this love, or just a means to an end?
‘90 Day Fiancé’ FAQ
What channel is ‘90 Day Fiancé’ on?
90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC and streams on Discovery Plus and Max.
Where can I watch all seasons of ‘90 Day Fiancé’?
Watch all seasons of 90 Day Fiancé on streaming service Discovery Plus or on Max. If you’re subscribed to cable TV, you can watch all seasons of the show on the TLC website or TLC Go app.
How many seasons of ‘90 Day Fiancé’ are there?
As of 2023, there are 10 seasons of 90 Day Fiancé.
Where to watch ‘90 Day Fiancé’ online in Canada?
Unfortunately, 90 Day Fiancé doesn’t stream on streaming services in Canada. You can rent or purchase the show from PVOD services like Apple TV, though.
Is ‘90 Day Fiancé’ on Netflix?
No, 90 Day Fiancé doesn’t stream on Netflix.
Is ‘90 Day Fiancé’ on Prime Video?
Yes, you can rent episodes and seasons of 90 Day Fiancé from Amazon Prime Video.
Can you watch TLC Go without a TV provider?
No, you will need an active TV provider subscription to use TLC Go. If you want to watch TLC without cable, consider using cord-cutting services like Fubo. Alternatively, subscribe to Discovery Plus, the streaming home of TLC.
The must-have for reality TV fans
Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!