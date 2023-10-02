Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Watch 90 Day Fiance online

Where to Watch ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 10 in 2023

Nothing says true love like a visa-mandated engagement. Here’s how to watch 90 Day Fiancé from wherever you are.

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘90 Day Fiancé’ in another country?

While you can watch 90 Day Fiancé by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

Where to watch ‘90 Day Fiancé’ online in the U.S.

Watch 90 Day Fiancé with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

Discovery+ logo.

Discovery Plus

Price: From 7 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Discovery Plus is the streaming home of TLC. All seasons of 90 Day Fiancé are available to stream on demand. As with all Discovery-produced shows, episodes from the new season will stream at the same time they air. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Max logo

Max

Price: From 10 USD/month
Free trial: None

Streaming service Max streams every season of 90 Day Fiancé on-demand. Like on its sister streamer, Discovery Plus, new episodes should stream at the same time they air. Past seasons of the show are streaming now. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Fubo logo

Fubo

Price: From 75 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Fubo offers a few ways to watch 90 Day Fiancé. All seasons are streaming on-demand, and you can watch Season 10 live as it airs, as Fubo carries TLC too. Note that you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

DirecTV Stream logo

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream also offers a few ways to watch 90 Day Fiancé. Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 stream on DirecTV Stream live while they air on TLC and become available for on-demand streaming afterward, along with past seasons of the show. You may need to provide a valid U.S. address and credit card when signing up. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Where to watch ‘90 Day Fiancé’ online in the UK

Discovery+ logo.

Discovery Plus

Price: From 4 GBP/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Discovery Plus is the streaming service of choice to watch 90 Day Fiancé in the UK. Season 10 should be added to the streamer’s UK library within a month of its U.S. premiere. Past seasons of the show are available to stream now on-demand. Brits watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.

Where to watch ‘90 Day Fiancé’ online in Australia

Foxtel Now logo

Foxtel Now

Price: From 25 AUD/month
Free trial: 10-day free trial

In Australia, streaming service Foxtel Now carries select seasons of 90 Day Fiancé. To watch the show on Foxtel Now, you will need to sign up for the All Packs plan, which will set you back 104 AUD/month. Aussies watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.

Binge streaming service logo

BINGE

Price: From 10 AUD/month
Free trial: 14-day free trial

Down under? BINGE is a great way to stream select seasons of 90 Day Fiancé on-demand. Aussies streaming with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.

How to watch ‘90 Day Fiancé’ for free

Unfortunately, 90 Day Fiancé does not stream on the best free streaming services. You can use free trials from various streaming services, such as Discovery Plus, to binge the show for free during the trial period.

What is ‘90 Day Fiancé’ about?

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Season 10 Premieres Sunday, Oct 8th

90 Day Fiancé follows couples as they navigate the challenges of getting married within 90 days on a K-1 visa, often dealing with cultural differences and relationship hurdles. Can love find a way with a 90-day deadline?

90 Day Fiance Season 10 release date

‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 10 release date

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC from October 8, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes air weekly and stream at the same time on Discovery Plus.

Who is in the cast of ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 10?

90 Day Fiance Season 10 cast

Will we see an “I do” this season? Here’s who you can expect to see in this season of 90 Day Fiancé:

  • Anali, 26, and Clayton, 29: Anali is moving from Peru to Kentucky to be with Clayton but a language barrier and her future mother-in-law might be a bigger headache than anticipated.

  • Ashley, 31, and Manuel, 34: They’ve known each other for more than 10 years, and Manuel is finally moving to America.

  • Citra, 26, and Sam, 30: Citra’s moving to the U.S. from Indonesia, but her family doesn’t approve. Sam has two weeks to win the blessing of her father, or the relationship might be over.

  • Devin, 23, and Nick, 30: A whirlwind Tinder romance is leading to this: Nick is moving to the States from Australia. They’re still getting to know each other; will the wedding bells toll?

  • Jasmine, 36, and Gino, 52: The couple starred on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and their relationship almost ended. Now, Jasmine’s visa has come through, and she’s moving to Michigan to be with Gino.

  • Nikki, 47, and Justin, 36: Their relationship didn’t succeed the first time, but distance has made their hearts grow fonder. Now, they’re giving it another shot with Justin moving to the U.S.

  • Sophie, 23, and Robert, 32: Sophie’s moving from the UK expecting a life of Hollywood glamour, but Robert doesn’t come from the world of glitz and glam. Is this love, or just a means to an end?

