Will we see an “I do” this season? Here’s who you can expect to see in this season of 90 Day Fiancé:

Anali, 26, and Clayton, 29: Anali is moving from Peru to Kentucky to be with Clayton but a language barrier and her future mother-in-law might be a bigger headache than anticipated.

Ashley, 31, and Manuel, 34: They’ve known each other for more than 10 years, and Manuel is finally moving to America.

Citra, 26, and Sam, 30: Citra’s moving to the U.S. from Indonesia, but her family doesn’t approve. Sam has two weeks to win the blessing of her father, or the relationship might be over.

Devin, 23, and Nick, 30: A whirlwind Tinder romance is leading to this: Nick is moving to the States from Australia. They’re still getting to know each other; will the wedding bells toll?

Jasmine, 36, and Gino, 52: The couple starred on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and their relationship almost ended. Now, Jasmine’s visa has come through, and she’s moving to Michigan to be with Gino.

Nikki, 47, and Justin, 36: Their relationship didn’t succeed the first time, but distance has made their hearts grow fonder. Now, they’re giving it another shot with Justin moving to the U.S.