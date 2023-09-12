Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Watch Kitchen Nightmares online

Watch ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ Season 8 online from anywhere in 2023 Watch ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ Season 8 online from anywhere in 2023

Kitchen Nightmares, arguably Gordon Ramsay’s most popular show, is back after a decade! Here’s how to watch from wherever you are.

Get ExpressVPN

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ in another country?

While you can watch Kitchen Nightmares by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

Where to watch ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ online for free

Watch Kitchen Nightmares with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

Freevee logo

Freevee

Price: Free
Free trial: None

Freevee is an ad-supported free streaming service from Amazon. Freevee is currently available in the U.S., UK, and Germany, but only the U.S. library carries all seasons of Kitchen Nightmares. Season 8 is expected to make it on the service after it airs.

To stream on Freevee, you’ll only need an Amazon account. You do not require an Amazon, Amazon Prime, or Amazon Prime Video subscription. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Get the Best Freevee VPN
Tubi logo

Tubi

Price: Free
Free trial: None

Tubi is an ad-supported free streaming service from Fox. Americans and Canadians can watch all seasons of Kitchen Nightmares on Tubi, and we expect season 8 to make it on the service after it airs. If you’re watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a server location in your country.

Watch Tubi with a VPN
Channel 4 logo.

Channel 4

Price: Free
Free trial: None

With the UK’s Channel 4, you can stream all past seasons of Kitchen Nightmares on its online platform and app. The new season should stream on Channel 4 after it airs in the U.S. While Channel 4 is free to use, you will need to create an account first with your name, email address, and a UK postcode (e.g., WC1X 0AA). British fans watching Channel 4 with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.

Watch Channel 4 with a VPN

Where to watch ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ online in the U.S.

Hulu logo.

Hulu

Price: From 8 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial (Regular Hulu only)

Hulu offers a couple of ways to watch Kitchen Nightmares. Past seasons are available on demand on regular Hulu, and episodes from season 8 will stream on-demand the day after they air. Hulu + Live TV also carries Fox, so you can stream the new season as it airs—though there's no free trial for Hulu + Live TV at the moment.

When signing up, you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Enjoy Hulu with a VPN
Peacock logo.

Peacock

Price: From 6 USD/month
Free trial: None

Peacock is a great option to stream Kitchen Nightmares. The streamer carries all seasons of the show, and episodes from the new season should stream after they air. U.S. fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Roku logo

Roku

Have a Roku device? Watch Kitchen Nightmares on The Roku Channel for free! All past seasons are streaming now, and we expect episodes from the new season to be available after they air on Fox. Roku users in the U.S. watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Stream Roku with a VPN
Freevee logo

Freevee

Price: Free
Free trial: None

Freevee is an ad-supported free streaming service from Amazon. Freevee is currently available in the U.S., UK, and Germany, but only the U.S. library carries all seasons of Kitchen Nightmares. Season 8 is expected to make it on the service after it airs.

To stream on Freevee, you’ll only need an Amazon account. You do not require an Amazon, Amazon Prime, or Amazon Prime Video subscription. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Get the Best Freevee VPN
Tubi logo

Tubi

Price: Free
Free trial: None

Tubi is an ad-supported free streaming service from Fox. Tubi currently carries all seasons of Kitchen Nightmares, and we expect season 8 to make it on the service after it airs. U.S. fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Watch Tubi with a VPN

Where to watch ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ online in the UK

Channel 4 logo.

Channel 4

Price: Free
Free trial: None

With the UK’s Channel 4, you can stream all past seasons of Kitchen Nightmares on its online platform and app. The new season should stream on Channel 4 after it airs in the U.S. While Channel 4 is free to use, you will need to create an account first with your name, email address, and a UK postcode (e.g., WC1X 0AA). British fans watching Channel 4 with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.

Watch Channel 4 with a VPN

Where to watch ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ online in Canada

Tubi logo

Tubi

Price: Free
Free trial: None

Tubi is an ad-supported free streaming service from Fox. Tubi currently carries all seasons of Kitchen Nightmares, and we expect season 8 to make it on the service after it airs. Canadians fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a Canadian server location.

Watch Tubi with a VPN

Stream reality TV in 3 easy steps

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Globe showing United States

Connect to any VPN server location in 94 countries.

Step 3

A laptop, tablet, and phone, with a wine glass and rose.

Stream your favorite reality TV shows securely, in HD.

Never miss a minute of the drama with the best reality TV VPN

Get ExpressVPN

Why you need ExpressVPN for streaming

Use on up to 8 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect eight at once with a 6- or 12-month subscription.

Unlimited bandwidth

Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Lightning-fast speeds

Enjoy smoother, throttle-free browsing and gaming with ultra-fast speeds.

Secure access anywhere

Safely access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

24-hour live chat support

We're available anytime to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

Choose Plan

What is ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ about?

Kitchen Nightmares Is Back! | Official Teaser Trailer

After almost a decade, Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares is back for a brand new season! The fan-favorite series sees desperate restaurants enlist Ramsay’s help in revamping their space and menu for a better shot of success. Kitchen Nightmares probably cemented Ramsay’s fame as a loudmouth chef. Expect more of his blunt honesty, golden one-liners, and successful restaurant makeovers in the new season of Kitchen Nightmares.

Watch Kitchen Nightmares online

‘Kitchen Nightmares’ Season 8 release date

After a decade long break, Kitchen Nightmares returns on September 25, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes air weekly on Fox and can be streamed the next-day on Hulu.

Shows you might like

Hell's Kitchen title card
Hell's Kitchen

Watch The Great Food Truck Race online
Great Food Truck Race

Top Chef: World All-Stars title card.
Top Chef

Watch Reality TV Shows

‘Kitchen Nightmares’ FAQ

What channel is ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ on?
Where to watch ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ online in Australia
Where to watch ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ online in India
Where to watch ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ online in Italy
Where to watch ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ online in France
Is ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ on Disney Plus?
Is ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ on Max?
Is ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ on Hulu?
Is ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ on Peacock?
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

The must-have for reality TV fans

Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!

Get ExpressVPN

Choose language