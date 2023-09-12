Watch ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ Season 8 online from anywhere in 2023 Watch ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ Season 8 online from anywhere in 2023
Kitchen Nightmares, arguably Gordon Ramsay’s most popular show, is back after a decade! Here’s how to watch from wherever you are.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ in another country?
While you can watch Kitchen Nightmares by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
Where to watch ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ online for free
Watch Kitchen Nightmares with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!
Freevee
Price: Free
Free trial: None
Freevee is an ad-supported free streaming service from Amazon. Freevee is currently available in the U.S., UK, and Germany, but only the U.S. library carries all seasons of Kitchen Nightmares. Season 8 is expected to make it on the service after it airs.
To stream on Freevee, you’ll only need an Amazon account. You do not require an Amazon, Amazon Prime, or Amazon Prime Video subscription. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Tubi
Price: Free
Free trial: None
Tubi is an ad-supported free streaming service from Fox. Americans and Canadians can watch all seasons of Kitchen Nightmares on Tubi, and we expect season 8 to make it on the service after it airs. If you’re watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a server location in your country.
Channel 4
Price: Free
Free trial: None
With the UK’s Channel 4, you can stream all past seasons of Kitchen Nightmares on its online platform and app. The new season should stream on Channel 4 after it airs in the U.S. While Channel 4 is free to use, you will need to create an account first with your name, email address, and a UK postcode (e.g., WC1X 0AA). British fans watching Channel 4 with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.
Where to watch ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ online in the U.S.
Hulu
Price: From 8 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial (Regular Hulu only)
Hulu offers a couple of ways to watch Kitchen Nightmares. Past seasons are available on demand on regular Hulu, and episodes from season 8 will stream on-demand the day after they air. Hulu + Live TV also carries Fox, so you can stream the new season as it airs—though there's no free trial for Hulu + Live TV at the moment.
When signing up, you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Peacock
Price: From 6 USD/month
Free trial: None
Peacock is a great option to stream Kitchen Nightmares. The streamer carries all seasons of the show, and episodes from the new season should stream after they air. U.S. fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Roku
Have a Roku device? Watch Kitchen Nightmares on The Roku Channel for free! All past seasons are streaming now, and we expect episodes from the new season to be available after they air on Fox. Roku users in the U.S. watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Where to watch ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ online in the UK
Where to watch ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ online in Canada
Tubi
Price: Free
Free trial: None
Tubi is an ad-supported free streaming service from Fox. Tubi currently carries all seasons of Kitchen Nightmares, and we expect season 8 to make it on the service after it airs. Canadians fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a Canadian server location.
What is ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ about?
After almost a decade, Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares is back for a brand new season! The fan-favorite series sees desperate restaurants enlist Ramsay’s help in revamping their space and menu for a better shot of success. Kitchen Nightmares probably cemented Ramsay’s fame as a loudmouth chef. Expect more of his blunt honesty, golden one-liners, and successful restaurant makeovers in the new season of Kitchen Nightmares.
‘Kitchen Nightmares’ Season 8 release date
After a decade long break, Kitchen Nightmares returns on September 25, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes air weekly on Fox and can be streamed the next-day on Hulu.
‘Kitchen Nightmares’ FAQ
What channel is ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ on?
Kitchen Nightmares airs on Fox and is available to stream on Peacock and Hulu.
Where to watch ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ online in Australia
Unfortunately, Kitchen Nightmares isn’t available on streaming services in Australia.
Where to watch ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ online in India
Unfortunately, Kitchen Nightmares isn’t available on streaming services in India.
Where to watch ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ online in Italy
Unfortunately, Kitchen Nightmares isn’t available on streaming services in Italy.
Where to watch ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ online in France
Select episodes of Kitchen Nightmares Seasons 1 to 4 are streaming on Canal Plus until 18 October 2023.
Is ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ on Disney Plus?
No, Kitchen Nightmares isn’t streaming on Disney Plus.
Is ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ on Max?
No, Kitchen Nightmares isn’t streaming on Max.
Is ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ on Hulu?
Yes, Kitchen Nightmares is streaming on Hulu.
Is ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ on Peacock?
Yes, Kitchen Nightmares is streaming on Peacock.
Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!