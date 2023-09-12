Freevee

Price: Free

Free trial: None

Freevee is an ad-supported free streaming service from Amazon. Freevee is currently available in the U.S., UK, and Germany, but only the U.S. library carries all seasons of Kitchen Nightmares. Season 8 is expected to make it on the service after it airs.

To stream on Freevee, you’ll only need an Amazon account. You do not require an Amazon, Amazon Prime, or Amazon Prime Video subscription. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.