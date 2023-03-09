Bravo’s Top Chef is one of the most popular reality cooking shows in the world, and features professional chefs from leading restaurants competing in weekly “quickfire” and elimination challenges. At the end of each episode, host Padma Lakshmi will usually ask the eliminated cheftestant to “pack up your knives and go.”

Each season also features the notorious “Restaurant Week,” in which “cheftestants” split into two teams to form pop-up restaurant concepts. The finale usually moves to a different location and features multiple challenges for three or four finalists. Seasons 12-19 of Top Chef have also included Last Chance Kitchen, in which eliminated cheftestants compete for a chance to re-enter the competition, but it’s not yet known whether this will be a component of Season 20.