How and where to watch Top Chef: World All-Stars.

Season 20 of Top Chef is here! Top Chef: World All-Stars brings together contestants from across the globe to compete for a chance to win 250,000 USD. Here’s how to watch every episode of Top Chef.

What is Top Chef about?

Bravo’s Top Chef is one of the most popular reality cooking shows in the world, and features professional chefs from leading restaurants competing in weekly “quickfire” and elimination challenges. At the end of each episode, host Padma Lakshmi will usually ask the eliminated cheftestant to “pack up your knives and go.”

Each season also features the notorious “Restaurant Week,” in which “cheftestants” split into two teams to form pop-up restaurant concepts. The finale usually moves to a different location and features multiple challenges for three or four finalists. Seasons 12-19 of Top Chef have also included Last Chance Kitchen, in which eliminated cheftestants compete for a chance to re-enter the competition, but it’s not yet known whether this will be a component of Season 20.

The upcoming 20th season, dubbed Top Chef: World All-Stars, will feature contestants from around the world, including “All-Star” contestants from the original U.S. franchise and winners from various international versions of the show. This is also the first time that most of the flagship program, which is usually based in one particular U.S. city or state, will take place outside the country (primarily in London and Paris).

Who are the judges on ‘Top Chef’?

As usual, Padma Lakshmi will return as host and judge, with celebrity chef Tom Colicchio as head judge alongside food writer and cookbook author Gail Simmons. This season will also feature special guest judges from international editions of the franchise.

Top Chef: World All-Stars cast.

When does Top Chef Season 20 premiere?

Top Chef: World All Stars premiered on Thursday, March 9, 2023, with subsequent episodes airing weekly on Thursdays until the season is over. The full number of episodes has currently not been revealed.

Where to watch Top Chef online

The current season of Top Chef is airing on U.S. cable network Bravo. Don’t have cable? Don’t worry—there’s always Peacock, Hulu, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, and Sling. Select older seasons of Top Chef are also available on 7plus and SBS On Demand in Australia and on France’s Canal+ and 6play.

Watch Top Chef live on Bravo

U.S. basic cable television network Bravo TV will air every episode of Top Chef: World All-Stars. You can stream every new episode as it is released if you’re using a Roku or TV, or catch it the next day via the Bravo app or website, or on Peacock.

Stream Top Chef on Peacock

After airing on Bravo, Top Chef: World All-Stars streams on Peacock the next day. Seasons 1 to 19 of Top Chef are also available. Peacock is an affordable alternative to basic cable with a seven-day free trial available for new users.

Watch Top Chef on NBC.com

You can also catch the latest episode of Top Chef the next day on NBC.com and the NBC app. Episodes from previous seasons are also available. While access to the NBC site and app is free, some content requires authentication from your TV service provider.

Stream Top Chef live without cable on FuboTV

FuboTV is another way to stream Top Chef: World All-Stars via Bravo. Select episodes from previous seasons of Top Chef are also available on demand. FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial which provides full access to one of FuboTV’s four subscription plans. You will need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) for registration.

Stream Top Chef on-demand on Sling TV

Sling TV also carries Bravo TV content. Catch the latest episodes of Top Chef live, with select episodes from previous seasons also available on the platform. Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer a free trial. You will need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) for registration.

Who are the contestants in Top Chef: World All-Stars?

This season of Top Chef features sixteen contestants comprised of winners and finalists from previous seasons of both the U.S. and international versions of the show. Here’s the full cast for Top Chef: World All-Stars:

  • Samuel Albert, Top Chef France

  • Luciana Berry, Top Chef Brazil

  • Sara Bradley, Top Chef USA

  • Dawn Burrell, Top Chef USA

  • Ali Ghzawi, Top Chef MENA

  • Tom Goetter, Top Chef Germany

  • Nicole Gomes, Top Chef Canada

  • Victoire Gouloubi, Top Chef Italy

  • Charbel Hayek, Top Chef MENA

  • Buddha Lo, Top Chef USA

  • Dale MacKay, Top Chef Canada

  • May Phattanant Thongthong, Top Chef Thailand

  • Begoña Rodrigo, Top Chef Spain

  • Gabriel Rodriguez, Top Chef Mexico

  • Amar Santana, Top Chef USA

  • Sylwia Stachyra, Top Chef Poland

