Season 20 of Top Chef is here! Top Chef: World All-Stars brings together contestants from across the globe to compete for a chance to win 250,000 USD. Here’s how to watch every episode of Top Chef.
What is Top Chef about?
Bravo’s Top Chef is one of the most popular reality cooking shows in the world, and features professional chefs from leading restaurants competing in weekly “quickfire” and elimination challenges. At the end of each episode, host Padma Lakshmi will usually ask the eliminated cheftestant to “pack up your knives and go.”
Each season also features the notorious “Restaurant Week,” in which “cheftestants” split into two teams to form pop-up restaurant concepts. The finale usually moves to a different location and features multiple challenges for three or four finalists. Seasons 12-19 of Top Chef have also included Last Chance Kitchen, in which eliminated cheftestants compete for a chance to re-enter the competition, but it’s not yet known whether this will be a component of Season 20.
The upcoming 20th season, dubbed Top Chef: World All-Stars, will feature contestants from around the world, including “All-Star” contestants from the original U.S. franchise and winners from various international versions of the show. This is also the first time that most of the flagship program, which is usually based in one particular U.S. city or state, will take place outside the country (primarily in London and Paris).
Who are the judges on ‘Top Chef’?
Padma Lakshmi
Top Chef host
Tom Colicchio
Top Chef judge
Gail Simmons
Top Chef judge
When does Top Chef Season 20 premiere?
Top Chef: World All Stars premiered on Thursday, March 9, 2023, with subsequent episodes airing weekly on Thursdays until the season is over. The full number of episodes has currently not been revealed.
Where to watch Top Chef online
The current season of Top Chef is airing on U.S. cable network Bravo. Don’t have cable? Don’t worry—there’s always Peacock, Hulu, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, and Sling. Select older seasons of Top Chef are also available on 7plus and SBS On Demand in Australia and on France’s Canal+ and 6play.
Stream Top Chef on Peacock
After airing on Bravo, Top Chef: World All-Stars streams on Peacock the next day. Seasons 1 to 19 of Top Chef are also available. Peacock is an affordable alternative to basic cable with a seven-day free trial available for new users.
Watch Top Chef on NBC.com
You can also catch the latest episode of Top Chef the next day on NBC.com and the NBC app. Episodes from previous seasons are also available. While access to the NBC site and app is free, some content requires authentication from your TV service provider.
Stream Top Chef live without cable on FuboTV
FuboTV is another way to stream Top Chef: World All-Stars via Bravo. Select episodes from previous seasons of Top Chef are also available on demand. FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial which provides full access to one of FuboTV’s four subscription plans. You will need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) for registration.
Stream Top Chef on-demand on Sling TV
Sling TV also carries Bravo TV content. Catch the latest episodes of Top Chef live, with select episodes from previous seasons also available on the platform. Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer a free trial. You will need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) for registration.
Who are the contestants in Top Chef: World All-Stars?
This season of Top Chef features sixteen contestants comprised of winners and finalists from previous seasons of both the U.S. and international versions of the show. Here’s the full cast for Top Chef: World All-Stars:
Samuel Albert, Top Chef France
Luciana Berry, Top Chef Brazil
Sara Bradley, Top Chef USA
Dawn Burrell, Top Chef USA
Ali Ghzawi, Top Chef MENA
Tom Goetter, Top Chef Germany
Nicole Gomes, Top Chef Canada
Victoire Gouloubi, Top Chef Italy
Charbel Hayek, Top Chef MENA
Buddha Lo, Top Chef USA
Dale MacKay, Top Chef Canada
May Phattanant Thongthong, Top Chef Thailand
Begoña Rodrigo, Top Chef Spain
Gabriel Rodriguez, Top Chef Mexico
Amar Santana, Top Chef USA
Sylwia Stachyra, Top Chef Poland
Top Chef FAQ
How do I watch Top Chef in Australia?
You can watch select seasons of Top Chef in Australia for free on 7Plus and SBS On Demand; and on paid streaming services like Binge and Foxtel Now. Hayu has all seasons of Top Chef available.
How do I watch Top Chef in the UK?
All seasons of Top Chef are currently available for streaming in the UK on Hayu and Amazon Prime Video.
All seasons of Top Chef are currently available for streaming on Roku via Peacock and Amazon Prime Video. Season 19 of Top Chef is available to watch for free on The Roku Channel.
While Top Chef is currently not available to watch on Tubi, you can stream MasterChef, MasterChef Junior, and Next Level Chef.
The must-have for reality TV fans
