How to watch Great British Bake Off 2022
Season 13 of the hugely popular The Great British Bake Off (or GBBO) has aired! Whether you’re catching up on previous seasons or tuning in for the first time, here are all the ways to watch Bake Off online.
What is Great British Bake Off about?
As the name suggests, Great British Bake Off (also known as Bake Off, GBBO, or Great British Baking Show in the U.S.) is a televised baking competition where amateur bakers compete for the title of "UK's Best Amateur Baker." Throughout the season, GBBO contestants face different baking challenges that get progressively harder as the weeks go by. While the newer seasons may not have nearly as many baking double entendres as in years past, Bake Off never fails to sprinkle a few pastry puns into the mix!
Bake Off 2022 saw Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith returning as judges, with Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding serving as co-hosts. However, Matt Lucas recently announced that he would be leaving the show following the conclusion of GBBO 2022.
When does Bake Off Season 13 come out?
The thirteenth season—or series, as they say in Britain—began airing on September 13 2022, at 8 p.m. BST on Channel 4. Subsequent episodes were released weekly, and the season finale aired November 15 2022.
Where to watch Great British Bake Off
Formerly broadcast by BBC Two and BBC One, Bake Off now airs on Channel 4 in the UK. The show is also available in other countries, although it always airs first in the UK. Scroll on for all the ways to get your GBBO fix!
How to watch Great British Bake Off online for free
UK viewers can watch GBBO straight from the Channel 4 website, All4. Simply visit the show’s page on the Channel 4 website and click to play each episode (though confusingly, the latest season is titled Series 6 on the site). It’s totally free to watch if you don’t mind sitting through ads, or you can opt for the paid tier which comes with a 14-day free trial. You’ll need to register for an account and provide a valid UK postcode (e.g. LL32 8PR, NN3 2BZ).
How to watch Bake Off in the U.S. on Netflix
If you’re in the U.S., Netflix is your best bet for streaming the recent seasons of Bake Off—though it’s known as The Great British Baking Show across the pond. You can watch seasons 8-13 of Bake Off on Netflix with the original hosts, Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc, and the beloved judge Mary Berry. Note that Season 13 is called “Collection 10” stateside; during the season, episodes air on Tuesdays in the UK and debut the following Friday in the U.S.
Watch Great British Baking Show for free in the U.S. on Roku
Want to catch all the earlier seasons of GBBO instead? You’re in luck—the Roku Channel now carries seasons 1 through 7 of Great British Baking Show, along with many of its spinoffs, including seasons 1-10 of The Celebrity Baking Show and seasons 1-3 of Baking Show: An Extra Slice. Plus, Roku offers a free ad-supported streaming TV channel dedicated just to Baking Show, so you can watch it all for free!
Watch all seasons of Bake Off in Australia on BINGE
Bake Off fans in Australia can catch every season—including the latest—of the hit show on BINGE. A 14-day free trial is available for new users. Simply search for “The Great British Bake Off” to start streaming!
Watch Bake Off in Australia via FOXTEL Now
FOXTEL Now in Australia features the latest season of Bake Off, along with all past seasons. If you’re new to the service, a 10-day free trial is up for grabs. Just search for “The Great British Bake Off” on the site to stream!
How to watch Great British Bake Off in New Zealand
The aforementioned BINGE is also available in New Zealand, so avid watchers can enjoy every season online! A 14-day free trial is available now—just search for “The Great British Bake Off” on the site and tuck in.
How to stream Bake Off in Canada
Want to watch The Great British Bake Off in Canada? CBC and its streaming service CBC Gem are expected to carry Bake Off Season 13, though there’s no confirmation yet on when exactly the latest season will be available on CBC. In the meantime, fans can catch up on (or rewatch) all the past seasons for free on CBC Gem. Note that the competition is called The Great British Baking Show in Canada.
Who are the 2022 Great British Bake Off contestants?
Bake Off stars come from a wide array of backgrounds, and this year’s batch was no exception. Here’s a quick peek at the 12 bakers:
• Abdul, 29, electronics engineer from London — Raised in Saudi Arabia, Abdul has a penchant for salsa dancing, space, and spices. His technical thinking precision also serves him well in the chemistry of baking, and matcha is among his favorite flavors.
• Carole, 59, supermarket cashier from Dorset — Horticulture enthusiast Carole hosts the segment “Compost Carole” on a local radio show, and her passion for gardening is reflected in her vibrant British bakes. Favorite flavors: Fruity and punchy.
• Dawn, 60, IT manager from Bedfordshire — A grandmother/step-gran to four, Dawn is a creative at heart who prides herself on meticulous attention to detail with intricate bakes. Her favorite flavors are lemon, salted caramel, and anything nutty.
• James, 25, nuclear scientist from Cumbria — “Horror” and “baking” might seem like a strange mix, but James makes it work with his trademark “child-friendly horror” style. Favorite flavors: Anything autumnal (think mixed spice and apples).
• Janusz, 34, personal assistant to head teacher — Originally from Poland, Janusz loves incorporating Polish ingredients into British cuisine and has a “cartoon-like” and “camp” baking style. Favorite flavors: Ginger and chocolate.
• Kevin, 33, music teacher from Lanarkshire — Kevin first began baking at the age of 17. His kitchen ethos: Use top-quality seasonal ingredients and focus on technique refinement. He adores using fruits, herbs, nuts, and spices in interesting combinations.
• Maisam, 18, student and sales assistant from Greater Manchester — This ambitious baker hails from Libya and has been baking since she was 13. Maisam incorporates plenty of Mediterranean ingredients into her recipes, such as olives and sesame seeds.
• Maxy, 29, architectural assistant from London — Watch out for Swedish-born Maxy, who has a strong artistic sense, which she draws on to create beautiful bakes. Her favorite flavors are heavily influenced by her Scandinavian heritage: Cardamom, saffron, and cinnamon.
• Rebs, 23, master’s student from County Antrim in Northern Ireland — Rebs grew up surrounded by bakes, from helping her mum in the kitchen to her grandmother’s lemon meringue pies. She loves cooking with Middle Eastern ingredients; a nod to her boyfriend Jack’s Turkish background.
• Sandro, 30, nanny from London — Sandro began baking when he was 21 as a form of therapy after his father’s passing. Though he had to flee the Angola war with his mum when he was two, Sandro is proud of his heritage and weaves great Angolan-inspired flavors into his baking.
• Syabira, 32, cardiovascular research associate from London — Syabira started baking after making a cake that reminded her of the treats from her home country Malaysia. She loves injecting Malaysian twists into British staples, such as chicken rendang cornish pastries.
• Will, 45, former charity director from London — This baker’s journey started early; at just two years old, Will was already helping his mother transform pastry trimmings into jam tarts. He loves paprika, salted caramel, and using yeast in his bakes (even outside of bread!).
FAQ: About watching The Great British Bake Off
Is The Great British Bake Off on Amazon Prime?
Are all seasons of The Great British Bake Off on Netflix?
At the moment, Netflix only carries seasons 9-13 (i.e. collection 5-10) of Bake Off. You can catch all the past seasons for free on CBC Gem to round off your GBBO watch party—just note that it’s known as “The Great British Baking Show” on both platforms!
If you’re looking to stream every Great British Bake Off season in one place, Australian streaming service BINGE carries the entirety of the series.
Where can I watch The Great Celebrity Bake Off?
Where can I watch The Great British Baking Show: Holidays?
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays is the holiday spin-off show of Bake Off. The special consists of only two episodes and is now streaming on Channel 4 and Netflix U.S. Check out our full guide on how to stream the special!
