Where to stream 'Ready to Love: Make a Move' in 2023
Couldn’t get enough dating drama in Ready to Love? You’re in luck—the series is returning with a brand-new spinoff, featuring four of our favorite female alums. Read on for all the ways to stream Ready to Love: Make a Move online.
Where to stream ‘Ready to Love: Make a Move’ in the U.S.
Here are all the ways to stream the series online!
Philo
Price: From 25 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Streaming service Philo carries tons of popular cable channels including the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN), which is home to the Ready to Love series. You may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location for the best streaming experience.
YouTube TV
Price: From 73 USD/month
Free trial: 21-day free trial
YouTube TV is another great option for streaming Ready to Love: Make a Move episodes as they air. There’s a generous free trial period to take advantage of, though you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up.
U.S. fans streaming with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Fubo
Price: From 75 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Fubo might be best known for sports, but it also carries the OWN channel, which airs Ready to Love: Make a Move. The cord-cutter will stream episodes live at the same time they air on OWN. Note that you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.
Americans streaming with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Hulu + Live TV
Price: From 70 USD/month
Free trial: None
Hulu + Live TV includes the Oprah Winfrey Network among its cable lineup, and you can watch every episode of Ready to Love: Make a Move live as it releases. At the moment, Hulu + Live TV doesn’t offer a free trial. Americans streaming with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
How to stream ‘Ready to Love: Make a Move’ for free
At the moment, Ready to Love: Make a Move isn’t streaming on the best free streaming services. You can use free trials from various streaming services, such as Philo and YouTube TV, to binge the show for free during the trial period.
What is ‘Ready to Love: Make a Move’ about?
A spin-off of the Ready to Love dating reality show, RTL: Make a Move follows four female contestants from the original series as they go through a pool of 25 potential partners in New Orleans to find their perfect match. Over the course of the show, these ladies will decide which partner is their Mr. Right.
When does ‘Ready to Love: Make a Move’ release?
Ready to Love: Make a Move debuts on October 13th, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET. New episodes air weekly, and the series is expected to run for 13 episodes.
‘Ready to Love: Make a Move’ cast
Fans of the original Ready to Love series will undoubtedly recognize the cast of Ready to Love: Make a Move. The new spinoff features former contestants Ashlee Akins (from season 1), Shereese Logan (season 6), Verneashia Allen (season 3) and Zadia Murphy (season 4). Meanwhile, TV personality Tamica Lee plays both the show’s host and matchmaker.
‘Ready to Love: Make a Move’ FAQs
What channel is Ready to Love: Make a Move on?
Ready to Love: Make a Move airs on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN).
How many seasons of Ready to Love: Make a Move are there?
This is the very first season of Ready to Love: Make a Move.
How many episodes are in season one of Ready to Love: Make a Move?
There are thirteen episodes in the first season.
Is Ready to Love: Make a Move on Prime Video?
Ready to Love: Make a Move is not available on Prime Video. Watch it on Philo or YouTube TV instead!
Is Ready to Love: Make a Move on Netflix?
At the moment, Ready to Love: Make a Move isn’t on Netflix. You can catch it on Philo or YouTube TV instead!
Does YouTube TV have Ready to Love: Make a Move?
Can I watch Ready to Love: Make a Move on Disney Plus?
At the moment, Ready to Love: Make a Move isn’t on Disney Plus. Stream it on Philo or YouTube TV instead!
How can I watch Ready to Love: Make a Move in Canada?
Ready to Love: Make a Move is currently only airing in the U.S., where you can stream it via cord-cutters such as Philo or YouTube TV.
How can I watch Ready to Love: Make a Move in the UK?
Ready to Love: Make a Move is currently only airing in the U.S., where you can stream it via cord-cutters such as Philo or YouTube TV.
