Where to Watch Vanderpump Rules
Vanderpump Rules Season 10 is ready to SUR-ve up a sizzling hot dish of drama. We hope you’re hungry, here are all the ways to watch Vanderpump Rules online.
What is Vanderpump Rules about?
Vanderpump Rules lifts the veil off celebrity-owned restaurants at SUR, co-owned by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Vanderpump. She tries to maintain control over her crew, who have a knack for dating and breaking up with one another. It’s almost as if no one else lives in Los Angeles for them to meet. Not only is the kitchen messy, these relationships are, too.
Season 10 is set to be another exciting one: Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz are finding out how hard it is to run their own bar, rumors of hookups at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding continue to swirl, and James Kennedy’s new girlfriend is now in the mix post breakup with co-star Raquel Leviss. It’s a cocktail of drama, a Vanderpump Rules specialty.
When does Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules premiere?
Vanderpump Rules Season 10 returned with its first episode on February 8, 2023. Subsequent episodes air weekly on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.
Where to stream Vanderpump Rules online
Vanderpump Rules is available on Bravo TV, Peacock, and Hayu.
Livestream Vanderpump Rules on Bravo
U.S. cable network Bravo TV will air every episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 10 weekly on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. You can stream every new episode as it releases if you’re using a Roku or TV, or catch it the next day via the Bravo app or website, which also has every episode from past seasons.
Watch Vanderpump Rules on Peacock
Peacock is the streaming service to have for watching Vanderpump Rules and other popular Bravo shows. Every season of the reality TV show is available to binge on the service. New episodes are made available on Peacock the day after it airs on Bravo (so every Thursday). Peacock offers a seven-day free trial for new users.
Binge Vanderpump Rules on Hayu
If you’re outside of the U.S., streaming service Hayu is great for streaming Vanderpump Rules Season 10. New episodes land on Hayu the day after they’re released in the U.S., and new users can enjoy a seven-day free trial.
At the moment, Hayu is only available in the following countries: the UK, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, and Sweden.
Stream Vanderpump Rules for free on YouTube TV
If you have a YouTube TV account, you can keep up with Vanderpump Rules Season 10 as it airs. New episodes are added the day after broadcast on Bravo. The service also carries Seasons 5 to 9 of Vanderpump Rules. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access YouTube TV.
Who is in the Vanderpump Rules cast?
Plenty of familiar faces return for Vanderpump Rules Season 10. Expect new dynamics within the group, with newly divorced couples, new relationships, and a couple of new faces. Season 10’s drama stew sure is stacked!
Lisa Vanderpump
Ally Lewber
Ariana Madix
Charlu Burnett
James Kennedy
Katie Maloney
Kristina Kelly
Lala Kent
Raquel Leviss
Scheana Shay
Tom Sandoval
Tom Schwartz
Vanderpump Rules FAQs
Can you watch Vanderpump Rules on Hulu?
You cannot watch Vanderpump Rules on Hulu. Stream the reality TV show on Peacock or YouTube TV instead.
Can you watch Vanderpump Rules on Netflix?
You cannot watch Vanderpump Rules on Netflix. Stream the reality TV show on Peacock or YouTube TV instead.
Can you watch Vanderpump Rules on Roku?
Yes! You can live streamVanderpump Rules on Bravo on your Roku device, or watch it later on demand by adding Peacock to your Roku device.
Where can I watch Vanderpump Rules in New Zealand?
With a U.S. IP address, reality TV fans in New Zealand can watch Vanderpump Rules on Peacock, Hayu, or YouTube TV.
Where can I watch Vanderpump Rules in Canada?
Canadian viewers can keep up with Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules on the streaming service Hayu. New episodes are made available the day after they air in the U.S.
What app can I watch Vanderpump Rules on?
Stream the new season of Vanderpump Rules on the Peacock app. Reality TV fans outside of the U.S. can use the Hayu app to watch Vanderpump Rules.
The must-have for reality TV fans
Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!