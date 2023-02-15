Vanderpump Rules lifts the veil off celebrity-owned restaurants at SUR, co-owned by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Vanderpump. She tries to maintain control over her crew, who have a knack for dating and breaking up with one another. It’s almost as if no one else lives in Los Angeles for them to meet. Not only is the kitchen messy, these relationships are, too.

Season 10 is set to be another exciting one: Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz are finding out how hard it is to run their own bar, rumors of hookups at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding continue to swirl, and James Kennedy’s new girlfriend is now in the mix post breakup with co-star Raquel Leviss. It’s a cocktail of drama, a Vanderpump Rules specialty.