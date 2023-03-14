Where to watch Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 Where to watch Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3
Season 3 of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT) has arrived! In this season of the spin-off of the Real Housewives franchise, follow fan favorites from various editions of Real Housewives as they wreak havoc through Thailand. Here are all the ways to watch RHUGT.
What is Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip about?
Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip is a crossover/spin-off of the Real Housewives franchise and features eight “upper-class” women as they vacation together. An insane premise considering that vacations are supposed to be relaxing. Perfect for fans of Real Housewives of New Jersey, Real Housewives of Miami, and slow motion train wrecks.
When does Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip air?
Season 3 of RHUGT begins streaming on Peacock with three episodes dropping on March 23, 2023. Each subsequent episode will then air one at a time from March 30 onwards.
Where to watch Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip online
Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 is available on Peacock, Hayu, 7Plus, and YouTube TV.
Watch Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip on Peacock
All seasons of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip—including Season 3—are available to stream on Peacock. Craving more Real Housewives? Peacock also carries every other edition of the franchise! Get yourself a seven-day free trial for Peacock and get stuck into the drama!
Stream Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip in the UK on Hayu
If you’re outside of the U.S., streaming service Hayu is perfect for watching the latest season of RHUGT. New episodes land on Hayu the day after they’re released in the U.S., and new users can enjoy a seven-day free trial. If you have an Amazon Prime Video subscription, you can add Hayu as a channel at additional cost.
Hayu is currently only available in the following regions: the UK, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, and Sweden.
Stream Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip in Australia on 7Plus
Looking to stream RHUGT for free? Australian platform 7plus has seasons 1 and 2 available to stream on demand. And yes, it’s 100% FREE to watch upon signup!
Watch Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip on YouTube TV
YouTube TV has previous seasons of the series available for on-demand streaming. Do note that you’ll need to use a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access the service.
Who is in the ‘Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip’ cast?
Season 3 of RHUGT features cast members from the Real Housewives of Potomac, New York, Miami, Atlanta, and Salt Lake City.
Gizelle Bryant, The Real Housewives of Potomac
Candiace Dillard Bassett, The Real Housewives of Potomac
Heather Gay, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
Whitney Rose, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
Leah McSweeney, The Real Housewives of New York City
Alexia Nepola, The Real Housewives of Miami
Marysol Patton, The Real Housewives of Miami
Porsha Williams, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
FAQ: Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip
Where can I watch all seasons of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip?
All seasons of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip can be streamed on Peacock.
Is Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip on Hulu?
Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip is not currently available for streaming on Hulu.
Is Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip on Bravo?
Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip is not currently available for streaming on Bravo TV.
Is Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip on Foxtel?
Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip is not currently available for streaming on Foxtel.
Can I watch Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip in Canada?
Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip is currently available for streaming in Canada on Hayu and Global TV.
The must-have for reality TV fans
