Where to watch Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.

Stream Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip in the UK on Hayu

If you’re outside of the U.S., streaming service Hayu is perfect for watching the latest season of RHUGT. New episodes land on Hayu the day after they’re released in the U.S., and new users can enjoy a seven-day free trial. If you have an Amazon Prime Video subscription, you can add Hayu as a channel at additional cost.

Hayu is currently only available in the following regions: the UK, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, and Sweden.