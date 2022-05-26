Where to watch Survivor 43
Survivor Season 43 just finished airing, and it’s been another exciting season… with a surprising winner. In case you missed the past season or just want to get started on the series, we’ve got all the ways to watch Survivor below.
What is Survivor about?
Survivor is a competitive, elimination-style reality TV show where a group of contestants is stranded in an isolated location and have to live off the land. Besides trying to survive, contestants will also compete in challenges for rewards and immunity from being eliminated during the “Tribal Council”—an event where tribe members will be voted out. The last remaining contestant will be crowned the “Sole Survivor,” taking home a million-dollar cash prize.
The U.S. version of the series, which started all the way back in 2000, is dubbed “one of the greatest TV shows of all time” and won several Emmys, including “Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program” for its long-standing host, Jeff Probst.
2022 saw the 43rd Survivor season, while Survivor 44 comes out in 2023.
What is the Survivor 44 release date?
Now that the 2022 Survivor has wrapped up, Survivor Season 44 will premiere March 1, 2023 with a two-hour-long episode. That's less than half a year after Survivor 43, which debuted September 21, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET. The season finale aired twelve weeks later on December 14.
How to watch Survivor 43 online
The latest season of Survivor is available on Paramount+, Global in Canada, and for free on 9Now in Australia. Past seasons of the show are also available on Hulu.
How to watch Survivor online on Paramount+
When it comes to watching Survivor in the U.S., Paramount Plus has no competition. The streaming platform is home to all 43 seasons of Survivor, so you can binge-watch the entire show in one place. There’s even a seven-day free trial!
Stream Survivor Season 43 for free in Australia
The Australian streaming service 9Now is great for streaming the latest season of Survivor—and it’s free! Simply create an account to get started with streaming Survivor 43.
Watch Survivor 43 finale in Canada
Canadian streaming platform Global TV has all episodes of Survivor 43. Episodes can be streamed on-demand for free in the first seven days after the broadcast, after which you’ll need to sign in with a TV provider to stream.
Watch past seasons of Survivor on Hulu
Want to catch up on previous seasons of Survivor? Hulu has several installments of the hit show: Seasons 1, 22-34, and 37-39. New users can also enjoy a 30-day free trial.
Who is in the Survivor 43 cast?
Survivor castaways span a wide range of ages and backgrounds from all around the U.S. Here’s the full list of contestants in Survivor Season 43:
Cassidy, 26, designer
Cody, 35, elevator salesman
Dwight, 21, graduate student
Elie, 31, clinical psychologist
Geo, 25, project manager
James, 26, event planner
Jeanine, 24, UX designer
Justine, 29, cyber security saleswoman
Jesse, 30, political science Ph.D.
Karla, 28, educational project manager
Lindsay, 42, pediatric nurse
Mike, 51, heart valve specialist
Morriah, 28, teacher
Nneka, 42, pharmacist
Noelle, 25, U.S. Paralympian
Owen, 29, college admissions director
Ryan, 24, warehouse associate
Sami, 19, pet cremator
FAQ: About watching Survivor
Is Survivor real? Is it scripted?
The show is not scripted in terms of the setting, events, and any ensuing drama. The producers don’t let on about who’s voting for who during the Tribal Councils, and the winner isn’t decided in advance. However, the show has been known to use body doubles at times or ask its cast to re-do certain moments to get better camera angles. In other words, the show is as “real” as you can expect from reality TV!
Is Survivor on Netflix?
Netflix used to have a couple seasons of Survivor, but the show has since been removed from the streaming service. To stream Survivor, your best bet would be through Paramount+ or Hulu.
Are Survivor contestants allowed to bring items?
Yes, each castaway is allowed to bring just two handheld “luxury items.” The objects must be vetted and pre-approved in advance, and can only comprise sentimental things—such as family photos or jewelry.
Are the survivors given condoms?
Though the castaways do have to scrounge up food and shelter on their own, they are provided with basic necessities such as tampons, medicine, and yes, condoms. However, the latter may not be used for what you’d think—survivor Janet Koth recounted that they were used on blistered feet for protection!
The must-have for reality TV fans
Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!