Survivor is a competitive, elimination-style reality TV show where a group of contestants is stranded in an isolated location and have to live off the land. Besides trying to survive, contestants will also compete in challenges for rewards and immunity from being eliminated during the “Tribal Council”—an event where tribe members will be voted out. The last remaining contestant will be crowned the “Sole Survivor,” taking home a million-dollar cash prize.

The U.S. version of the series, which started all the way back in 2000, is dubbed “one of the greatest TV shows of all time” and won several Emmys, including “Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program” for its long-standing host, Jeff Probst.

2022 saw the 43rd Survivor season, while Survivor 44 comes out in 2023.