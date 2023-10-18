Where to Watch ‘Love Island Games’ in 2023 Where to Watch ‘Love Island Games’ in 2023
Love Islanders from all over the world come together for the inaugural Love Island Games! Who will find love again, and who will leave broken hearted once more?
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Love Island Games’ in another country?
While you can watch Love Island Games by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
Where to watch ‘Love Island Games’ online in the U.S.
Watch Love Island Games with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!
Peacock
Price: From 6 USD/month
Free trial: None
Peacock exclusively streams Love Island Games in the U.S. Episodes will stream six nights a week and will likely run for 40 episodes. They’ll remain available for on-demand viewing after they air. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Where to watch ‘Love Island Games’ online in the UK
ITVX
Price: Free
Free trial: None
ITVX is the streaming home of the Love Island franchise in the UK. Love Island Games is expected to eventually make it onto the service, likely with a slight delay. ITVX is totally free to use; you’ll just need to provide a valid UK postal code (e.g. LL32 8PR, NN3 2BZ) when signing up for an account. Brits watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.
Watch ‘Love Island Games’ for free in New Zealand
TVNZ+
Price: Free
Free trial: None
New Zealand’s TVNZ+ will stream Love Island Games for free. Episodes should stream on TVNZ+ the same day they air in the U.S. While TVNZ+ is free to use, note that you will need to create a free account before you start streaming. Kiwis watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a New Zealand server location.
Where to watch ‘Love Island Games’ online in Australia
9Now
Price: Free
Free trial: None
Aussie fans, 9Now is the streaming service to use if you want to stream Love Island Games. The best part? It’s totally free to use! All you need to do is to create an account and put up with some ads. It’s not confirmed if the show will stream at the same time as the U.S., though we’d wager there’ll likely be a slight delay. Aussies watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.
Where to watch ‘Love Island Games’ online in Canada
CTV
Price: Free
Free trial: None
If you’re in Canada, CTV will have your Love Island Games streaming needs covered. Simply visit the CTV website or use the CTV Go app to start streaming. CTV has a library of ad-supported content that is available for all to stream, though content typically gets locked a week after the premiere. In those cases, you’ll need an existing cable subscription to unlock them. Canadians watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a Canada server location.
How to watch ‘Love Island Games’ for free
Unfortunately, if you’re in the U.S., Love Island Games does not stream on the best free streaming services. However, if you’re outside the U.S., you’re in luck! International streaming options are mostly free:
Australians can stream Love Island Games for free on 9Now
Canadians can stream Love Island Games for free on CTV
New Zealanders can stream Love Island Games for free on TVNZ+
Streaming with ExpressVPN? Be sure to select a sever location from where you’re based for the best streaming experience.
Stream reality TV in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Connect to any VPN server location in 105 countries.
Step 3
Stream your favorite reality TV shows securely, in HD.
Why you need ExpressVPN for streaming
Use on up to 8 devices simultaneously
Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect eight at once with a single subscription.
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
What is ‘Love Island Games’ about?
Get ready for more sizzling action! Fan-favorite Islanders from all around the Love Island series – the U.S., UK, Australia, and beyond – are back for a second chance at love, but this time, it's all about being crowned the champions of Love Island Games. It's a wild new twist where romance gets real, and Islanders dive into team challenges, couples' showdowns, crazy dating dilemmas, eliminations that'll keep you on the edge of your seat, juicy recoupling dramas, and some jaw-dropping competition surprises you've never seen coming. Let the games begin!
‘Love Island Games’ release date
Love Island Games will stream exclusively on Peacock from November 1, 2023. Episodes stream six nights a week.
Who is in ‘Love Island Games’?
Hosted by Love Island UK’s Maya Jama, the first-ever Love Island Games will see Islanders from all over the world compete. They are:
Aurelia Lamprecht, Germany
Callum Hole, Australia
Carrington Rodriguez, U.S.
Cely Vazquez, U.S.
Courtney Boerner, U.S.
Curtis Pritchard, UK
Deborah Chubb, U.S.
Eyal Booker, UK
Georgia Steel, UK
Imani Wheeler, U.S.
Jack Fowler, UK
Jessica Losurdo, Australia
Johnny Middlebrooks, U.S.
Justine Ndiba, U.S.
Kyra Green, U.S.
Liberty Poole, UK
Lisa Celander, Sweden
Megan Barton-Hanson, UK
Mike Boateng, UK
Mitch Hebberd, Australia
Ray Gantt, U.S.
Scott Van-der Sluis, UK
Steph Blackos, France
Tina Provis, Australia
Toby Aromoloran, UK
Zeta Morrison, U.S.
‘Love Island Games’ FAQ
What channel is ‘Love Island Games’ on?
Love Island Games is a streaming exclusive show. Episodes stream on Peacock.
What is the difference between ‘Love Island Games’ and ‘Love Island All Stars’?
Love Island Games is created by the producers of the U.S. version of Love Island. Little is known about Love Island All Stars; other than it too will bring back fan-favorite islanders for a second shot at love. Love Island All Stars is created by the producers of the UK version of Love Island and is expected in early 2024.
Where can I watch ‘Love Island Games’ in Australia?
Do the contestants on ‘Love Island’ get a day off?
Yes, they get one day off a week.
The must-have for reality TV fans
Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!