Watch Love Island Games online

Where to Watch ‘Love Island Games’ in 2023 Where to Watch ‘Love Island Games’ in 2023

Love Islanders from all over the world come together for the inaugural Love Island Games! Who will find love again, and who will leave broken hearted once more?

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Love Island Games’ in another country?

While you can watch Love Island Games by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

Where to watch ‘Love Island Games’ online in the U.S.

Watch Love Island Games with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

Peacock

Price: From 6 USD/month
Free trial: None

Peacock exclusively streams Love Island Games in the U.S. Episodes will stream six nights a week and will likely run for 40 episodes. They’ll remain available for on-demand viewing after they air. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Where to watch ‘Love Island Games’ online in the UK

ITVX

Price: Free
Free trial: None

ITVX is the streaming home of the Love Island franchise in the UK. Love Island Games is expected to eventually make it onto the service, likely with a slight delay. ITVX is totally free to use; you’ll just need to provide a valid UK postal code (e.g. LL32 8PR, NN3 2BZ) when signing up for an account. Brits watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.

Watch ‘Love Island Games’ for free in New Zealand

TVNZ+

Price: Free
Free trial: None

New Zealand’s TVNZ+ will stream Love Island Games for free. Episodes should stream on TVNZ+ the same day they air in the U.S. While TVNZ+ is free to use, note that you will need to create a free account before you start streaming. Kiwis watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a New Zealand server location.

Where to watch ‘Love Island Games’ online in Australia

9Now

Price: Free
Free trial: None

Aussie fans, 9Now is the streaming service to use if you want to stream Love Island Games. The best part? It’s totally free to use! All you need to do is to create an account and put up with some ads. It’s not confirmed if the show will stream at the same time as the U.S., though we’d wager there’ll likely be a slight delay. Aussies watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.

Where to watch ‘Love Island Games’ online in Canada

CTV

Price: Free
Free trial: None

If you’re in Canada, CTV will have your Love Island Games streaming needs covered. Simply visit the CTV website or use the CTV Go app to start streaming. CTV has a library of ad-supported content that is available for all to stream, though content typically gets locked a week after the premiere. In those cases, you’ll need an existing cable subscription to unlock them. Canadians watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a Canada server location.

How to watch ‘Love Island Games’ for free

Unfortunately, if you’re in the U.S., Love Island Games does not stream on the best free streaming services. However, if you’re outside the U.S., you’re in luck! International streaming options are mostly free:

  • Australians can stream Love Island Games for free on 9Now

  • Canadians can stream Love Island Games for free on CTV

  • New Zealanders can stream Love Island Games for free on TVNZ+

Streaming with ExpressVPN? Be sure to select a sever location from where you're based for the best streaming experience.

What is ‘Love Island Games’ about?

Get ready for more sizzling action! Fan-favorite Islanders from all around the Love Island series – the U.S., UK, Australia, and beyond – are back for a second chance at love, but this time, it's all about being crowned the champions of Love Island Games. It's a wild new twist where romance gets real, and Islanders dive into team challenges, couples' showdowns, crazy dating dilemmas, eliminations that'll keep you on the edge of your seat, juicy recoupling dramas, and some jaw-dropping competition surprises you've never seen coming. Let the games begin!

‘Love Island Games’ release date

Love Island Games will stream exclusively on Peacock from November 1, 2023. Episodes stream six nights a week.

Who is in ‘Love Island Games’?

Love Island Games | Meet the Islanders | Peacock Original

Hosted by Love Island UK’s Maya Jama, the first-ever Love Island Games will see Islanders from all over the world compete. They are:

  • Aurelia Lamprecht, Germany

  • Callum Hole, Australia

  • Carrington Rodriguez, U.S.

  • Cely Vazquez, U.S.

  • Courtney Boerner, U.S.

  • Curtis Pritchard, UK

  • Deborah Chubb, U.S.

  • Eyal Booker, UK

  • Georgia Steel, UK

  • Imani Wheeler, U.S.

  • Jack Fowler, UK

  • Jessica Losurdo, Australia

  • Johnny Middlebrooks, U.S.

  • Justine Ndiba, U.S.

  • Kyra Green, U.S.

  • Liberty Poole, UK

  • Lisa Celander, Sweden

  • Megan Barton-Hanson, UK

  • Mike Boateng, UK

  • Mitch Hebberd, Australia

  • Ray Gantt, U.S.

  • Scott Van-der Sluis, UK

  • Steph Blackos, France

  • Tina Provis, Australia

  • Toby Aromoloran, UK

  • Zeta Morrison, U.S.

‘Love Island Games’ FAQ

