It’s official—Koh-Lanta 2023, Le Feu Sacré is back! Read on for all the juicy details, as well as how you can watch Koh-Lanta online.
What is Koh-Lanta Le Feu Sacré about?
Koh-Lanta is a French reality and adventure television show that has been aired in France on TF1 since August 4, 2001. During the first season, it was also known as Les Aventuriers de Koh-Lanta. Hubert Auriol is the show's initial host, followed by the channel's director and director of sports, Denis Brogniart. Its name is derived from the Thai "Koh Lanta," which served as the backdrop for the first season's filming. The actual shooting took place in February and March 2001 on the islands of Ko Rok Nok and Ko Rok Nai, which are located 26 kilometers south of Koh Lanta, as well as on Koh Kradan Island, which is located in the nearby Hat Chao Mai National Park.
When will Le Feu Sacré air?
The brand new season, called The Sacred Fire, is broadcast on TF1 on Tuesday February 21 at 9:10 p.m. (After eight months of absence)!
How to Stream Le Feu Sacré 2023 for free on TF1
French based television channel and service TF1 is home to the original Koh-Lanta Season! You can stream every episode of Le Feu Sacré on TF1's website or via your French TV provider app. The best part? It’s totally free, though you’ll need a VPN with a localisation in France.
Where is Le Feu Sacré 2023 filmed?
In the same way as was the case with “Le Totem Maudit”, the new season of Koh-Lanta was shot on the vast desert island of Luzon, more precisely in the province of Caramoan, located in the northeast of the Philippines!
Who is in the 2023 cast of Koh-Lanta?
Koh-Lanta’s cast brings together a new team of candidates from all over France, all ready to win! Here is the list of participants in Koh-Lanta 2023:
Célia - Family assistant
Emin - General Manager
Alexandre - Logistics Manager
Elodie - Marketing Manager
Benjamin - Sailor
Martin - Cheesemaker
Christine - Dog trainer
Rudy - Subway Driver
Grace - Plastics Technician
Anne-Sophie - Zumba teacher
Helena - Physiotherapist
Gilles - Farmer
Clémence - Fiber optic splicer
Esteban - Salesman-demonstrator
Who were the past winners of Koh-Lanta?
Here are the winners of the biggest seasons!
Amel Fatnassi - 2002
Francois-David Cardonnel - 2006
Clemence Castel - 2005 and 2018.
Wafa and Jade winner - 2007 (tied with Kevin Cuoco)
