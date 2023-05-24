Koh-Lanta is a French reality and adventure television show that has been aired in France on TF1 since August 4, 2001. During the first season, it was also known as Les Aventuriers de Koh-Lanta. Hubert Auriol is the show's initial host, followed by the channel's director and director of sports, Denis Brogniart. Its name is derived from the Thai "Koh Lanta," which served as the backdrop for the first season's filming. The actual shooting took place in February and March 2001 on the islands of Ko Rok Nok and Ko Rok Nai, which are located 26 kilometers south of Koh Lanta, as well as on Koh Kradan Island, which is located in the nearby Hat Chao Mai National Park.