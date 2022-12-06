Watch Real Housewives of Miami
Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) is here, and it’s brimming with juicy drama. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the Real Housewives franchise or just getting started, we’ve got all the ways to watch RHOM below.
What is Real Housewives of Miami about?
The Miami-based offshoot of the Real Housewives franchise, RHOM is a reality TV series featuring six upper-class women with lavish lifestyles and strong, often-conflicting personalities. In other words, there’s no shortage of infighting and petty drama—perfect for fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Selling Sunset.
Real Housewives of Miami Season 5 release date
RHOM Season 5 dropped its first four episodes on December 8, 2022, with subsequent episodes releasing weekly on Thursdays.
Where can I watch Real Housewives of Miami online?
Real Housewives of Miami Season 5 is available on Bravo TV, Peacock, and Hayu.
How to watch RHOM Season 5 on Bravo
U.S. basic cable network Bravo TV has every episode of the Real Housewives of Miami series, including all past seasons. You can stream every new episode as it releases if you’re using a Roku or TV, or catch it the next day via the Bravo app or website.
Watch Real Housewives of Miami on Peacock
Like Bravo, all seasons of Real Housewives of Miami—including Season 5—are available on Peacock. It's an affordable option for those who are looking to binge the entirety of RHOM, plus a seven-day free trial is available for new users.
How to stream RHOM on Hayu
If you’re outside of the U.S., streaming service Hayu is great for streaming the latest season of RHOM. New episodes land on Hayu the day after they’re released in the U.S., and new users can enjoy a seven-day free trial.
At the moment, Hayu is only available in the following countries: the UK, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, and Sweden.
Who is in The Real Housewives of Miami cast?
The latest season of Real Housewives of Miami stars plenty of familiar faces, with Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, and Larsa Pippen all returning as the titular housewives. Meanwhile, Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura, and Marysol Patton star as friends.
FAQs
Is Real Housewives of Miami on Hulu?
You can stream the latest RHOM season on Bravo through Hulu+ Live TV, which is separate from regular Hulu. All past seasons of RHOM are available on-demand on Hulu+ Live TV.
Is Real Housewives of Miami on Amazon Prime?
The latest season of Real Housewives of Miami isn’t available on Amazon Prime Video, though it does carry all the past seasons.
Is Real Housewives of Miami scripted?
The housewives, and even Bravo producers, swear by the show’s unscripted nature. That said, the cast members do meet with the producers to discuss what’s going on in their lives at the start of the series. However, all the drama that happens on-screen is apparently totally genuine!
How old is Alexia from Real Housewives of Miami?
Alexia Nepola, one of the stars of the show, was born on May 3 1967 and is currently 55 years old. Here are the ages of the rest of the cast:
Guerdy Abraira, 43
Larsa Pippen, 48
Julia Lemigova, 50
Lisa Hochstein, 40
Nicole Martin, 37
