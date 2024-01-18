Where to watch ‘Lovers and Liars’ online in 2024 Where to watch ‘Lovers and Liars’ online in 2024
Ahead of its premiere, FGirl Island is getting a snazzy rebrand as Lovers and Liars. The new show is a spin-off of the popular FBoy Island; here’s all you need to know about it!
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Lovers and Liars’ in another country?
While you can watch Lovers and Liars by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
Where to watch ‘Lovers and Liars’ online in the U.S.
Watch Lovers and Liars with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!
The CW
Price: Free
Free trial: None
The CW is the streaming home for Lovers and Liars. Episodes stream on The CW’s website for free on-demand. It is completely free to stream on the site, though you may have to put up with some ads. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Where to watch ‘Lovers and Liars’ online outside the U.S.
Unfortunately, there is no word if Lovers and Liars will stream on streaming services outside the U.S. It is available exclusively on The CW’s website, where it can be streamed for free. If it becomes available on more streamers, we’ll let you know right here!
How to watch ‘Lovers and Liars’ for free
The CW is the exclusive streaming home of the Lovers and Liars. It is totally free to use, though you may need to create an account first to stream on the service.
Stream reality TV in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Connect to any VPN server location in 105 countries.
Step 3
Stream your favorite reality TV shows securely, in HD.
Never miss a minute of the drama with the best reality TV VPN
Why you need ExpressVPN
for streaming
Use on up to 8 devices simultaneously
Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect eight at once with a single subscription.
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
What is ‘Lovers and Liars’ about?
Part of the “FBoy Universe,” Lovers and Liars takes “FBoy” culture (in this case, “FGirl”) and puts it in a dating show. Three men go to a tropical island to date a group of 24 women. These men will need to determine which of the 24 women are there for a serious relationship or if they’re getting played by the girls looking for cash.
Lovers and Liars was supposed to be FGirl Island but was rebranded in the lead-up to its premiere. The format remains exactly the same, and it is a spin-off of FBoy Island.
‘Lovers and Liars’ 2024 release date
Season one of Lovers and Liars premieres on April 11, 2024.
‘Lovers and Liars’ Season 1 contestants
While the 24 women have yet to be revealed, The CW has announced the three bachelors leading Lovers and Liars. Surprise, surprise, you’d recognize them from FBoy Island. They are Casey Johnson from FBoy Island Season 1, Benedict Polizzi from FBoy Island Season 2, and CJ Weathers from FBoy Island Season 3. The show will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser.
More shows like ‘Lovers and Liars’
‘Lovers and Liars’ FAQ
Lovers and Liars airs on The CW and streams for free on The CW’s website.
Watch all seasons of Lovers and Liars on The CW’s website for free.
No, Lovers and Liars does not stream on Netflix.
No, Lovers and Liars does not stream on Max.
No, Lovers and Liars does not stream on Peacock.
The must-have for reality TV fans
Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!