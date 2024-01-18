Part of the “FBoy Universe,” Lovers and Liars takes “FBoy” culture (in this case, “FGirl”) and puts it in a dating show. Three men go to a tropical island to date a group of 24 women. These men will need to determine which of the 24 women are there for a serious relationship or if they’re getting played by the girls looking for cash.

Lovers and Liars was supposed to be FGirl Island but was rebranded in the lead-up to its premiere. The format remains exactly the same, and it is a spin-off of FBoy Island.



