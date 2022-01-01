Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

How and where to watch Hell's Kitchen

18 chefs. Two teams. One prize. Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 is now airing—and the competition’s about to get heated. Here’s how to watch every episode of Hell’s Kitchen!

What is Hell’s Kitchen about?

Hell’s Kitchen is a long-running competitive reality TV series hosted by everyone’s favorite foul-mouthed chef, Gordon Ramsay. Aspiring chefs will be split (usually by gender) into teams and undergo intense cooking and service challenges at Gordon’s Hollywood restaurant, with the poorest performers eliminated each episode. The winner will receive a cash prize, as well as the position of head chef at a prestigious restaurant.

Gordon Ramsay in Hell's Kitchen

The latest season is also known as Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the Ages. To spice things up, chef-testants were split by age, with 20-somethings on one team and 40-somethings on the other. In other words, the older and more experienced chefs will face off against their younger, fresh-faced counterparts. Who will be the last chef standing?

Hell's Kitchen Battle of the Ages logo

When does Hell’s Kitchen premiere?

Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 premiered September 29, 2022, with subsequent episodes airing weekly until October 27, 2022. The sixth and seventh episodes aired two weeks later on November 10 and November 17, respectively, while the eighth and ninth followed on December 1 and December 8. The next episode will reportedly premiere on January 5, 2023. And if the past seasons are any indication, it’s likely that this season will also span 16 episodes.

Where to watch Hell’s Kitchen online

The current season of Hell’s Kitchen is airing on U.S. cable network FOX. Don’t have cable? Not to worry—there’s always Hulu, Pluto TV, fuboTV, and Sling, or Canada’s Citytv. Older seasons of Hell’s Kitchen are also available on 7plus in Australia, India’s Discovery+, and ITVX in the UK.

FOX logo

Watch Hell’s Kitchen 2023 for free on FOX

FOX is free over the air in the U.S. You can stream Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 online via fox.com or with the FOX NOW app—though you’ll need to provide the credentials of a U.S. cable or satellite subscription to access the service.

Hulu logo.

How to watch Hell’s Kitchen on Hulu

Hulu is a great option for watching Hell’s Kitchen, as it carries Season 1 and Seasons 10 through 21, which is the current season. That gives you hundreds of episodes of spicy drama and Chef Ramsay’s colorful insults, all on one platform! A seven-day free trial is available, though you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.

Pluto TV logo

Watch past seasons of Hell’s Kitchen for free with Pluto TV

If you’re looking to catch up on previous seasons of Hell’s Kitchen instead, Pluto TV is your best bet. It has the most comprehensive Hell’s Kitchen collection online with Seasons 1 through 19 available. The best part? It’s totally FREE, albeit with occasional ads.

FuboTV logo

Watch Hell’s Kitchen online on fuboTV

While fuboTV is primarily geared toward sports fans, the streaming service also includes several entertainment channels such as FOX. It’s another way to catch every episode live, and you can even stream selected episodes from past seasons on demand. fuboTV currently offers a seven-day free trial, though you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).

YouTube TV logo

Watch Hell’s Kitchen live online with YouTube TV

YouTube TV carries FOX, and offers a seven-day free trial. Besides getting to stream the newest episodes live, you can also catch up on Season 21’s past episodes on the platform. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access the service.

Sling TV logo.

How to stream Hell’s Kitchen online on Sling TV

Another popular cable TV alternative is Sling TV, which also carries access to FOX as part of its Sling Blue subscription. However, Sling does not offer a free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up.

Citytv logo

Where to watch Hell’s Kitchen in Canada

Users located in Canada can easily watch Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the Ages for free on Citytv. You’ll just need to provide your cable credentials to stream.

ITV logo.

Watch Hell’s Kitchen in the UK

Hell’s Kitchen fans in the UK will have to wait a bit before they can stream the latest season, as Season 21 is not yet available across the pond. In the meantime, catch up on Seasons 1 - 19 with ITV’s streaming platform ITVX (formerly ITV Hub). Streaming on ITVX is totally free—you’ll just need to provide a valid UK postal code (e.g. LL32 8PR, NN3 2BZ) when signing up for an account.

7plus logo.

Where to watch Hell’s Kitchen in Australia

There’s no word yet on when the latest season of Hell’s Kitchen will be available in Australia, though the show is expected to make its way to the Seven Network and their online streamer 7plus. At the moment, 7plus features selected episodes from Seasons 8 and 9, which are free to watch upon signup.

Who are the contestants in Hell’s Kitchen?

Hell's Kitchen Season 21 cast

The latest season of Hell’s Kitchen featured 18 budding restaurateurs, who were first grouped according to their ages (20-somethings vs 40-somethings). Here’s the full Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 cast:

  • Abe Sanchez, 41, Texas

  • Alejandro Najar, 28, Ohio

  • Alex Belew, 40, Tennessee

  • Alyssa Osinga, 23, Illinois

  • Billy Trudsoe, 40, Florida

  • Brett Binninger-Schwartz, 24, Ohio

  • Charlene Sherman, 40, Wyoming

  • Cheyenne Nichols, 21, Kentucky

  • Dafne Mejia, 29, California

  • Ileana D'Silva, 23, Virginia

  • Mindy Livengood, 42, Ohio

  • Nicole Gomez, 46, California

  • O'Shay Lolley, 44, Delaware

  • Sakari Smithwick, 27, New York

  • Sommer Sellers, 24, New York

  • Tara Ciannella, 41, New York

  • Vlad Briantsev, 26, Illinois

  • Zeus Gordiany, 48, Delaware

FAQ: Hell’s Kitchen

