Hell’s Kitchen is a long-running competitive reality TV series hosted by everyone’s favorite foul-mouthed chef, Gordon Ramsay . Aspiring chefs will be split (usually by gender) into teams and undergo intense cooking and service challenges at Gordon’s Hollywood restaurant, with the poorest performers eliminated each episode. The winner will receive a cash prize, as well as the position of head chef at a prestigious restaurant.

The latest season is also known as Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the Ages. To spice things up, chef-testants were split by age, with 20-somethings on one team and 40-somethings on the other. In other words, the older and more experienced chefs will face off against their younger, fresh-faced counterparts. Who will be the last chef standing?