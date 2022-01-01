Where to watch Hell’s Kitchen
Where to watch Hell’s Kitchen
18 chefs. Two teams. One prize. Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 is now airing—and the competition’s about to get heated. Here’s how to watch every episode of Hell’s Kitchen!
What is Hell’s Kitchen about?
Hell’s Kitchen is a long-running competitive reality TV series hosted by everyone’s favorite foul-mouthed chef, Gordon Ramsay. Aspiring chefs will be split (usually by gender) into teams and undergo intense cooking and service challenges at Gordon’s Hollywood restaurant, with the poorest performers eliminated each episode. The winner will receive a cash prize, as well as the position of head chef at a prestigious restaurant.
The latest season is also known as Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the Ages. To spice things up, chef-testants were split by age, with 20-somethings on one team and 40-somethings on the other. In other words, the older and more experienced chefs will face off against their younger, fresh-faced counterparts. Who will be the last chef standing?
When does Hell’s Kitchen premiere?
Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 premiered September 29, 2022, with subsequent episodes airing weekly until October 27, 2022. The sixth and seventh episodes aired two weeks later on November 10 and November 17, respectively, while the eighth and ninth followed on December 1 and December 8. The next episode will reportedly premiere on January 5, 2023. And if the past seasons are any indication, it’s likely that this season will also span 16 episodes.
Where to watch Hell’s Kitchen online
The current season of Hell’s Kitchen is airing on U.S. cable network FOX. Don’t have cable? Not to worry—there’s always Hulu, Pluto TV, fuboTV, and Sling, or Canada’s Citytv. Older seasons of Hell’s Kitchen are also available on 7plus in Australia, India’s Discovery+, and ITVX in the UK.
Watch Hell’s Kitchen 2023 for free on FOX
FOX is free over the air in the U.S. You can stream Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 online via fox.com or with the FOX NOW app—though you’ll need to provide the credentials of a U.S. cable or satellite subscription to access the service.
How to watch Hell’s Kitchen on Hulu
Hulu is a great option for watching Hell’s Kitchen, as it carries Season 1 and Seasons 10 through 21, which is the current season. That gives you hundreds of episodes of spicy drama and Chef Ramsay’s colorful insults, all on one platform! A seven-day free trial is available, though you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.
Watch past seasons of Hell’s Kitchen for free with Pluto TV
If you’re looking to catch up on previous seasons of Hell’s Kitchen instead, Pluto TV is your best bet. It has the most comprehensive Hell’s Kitchen collection online with Seasons 1 through 19 available. The best part? It’s totally FREE, albeit with occasional ads.
Watch Hell’s Kitchen online on fuboTV
While fuboTV is primarily geared toward sports fans, the streaming service also includes several entertainment channels such as FOX. It’s another way to catch every episode live, and you can even stream selected episodes from past seasons on demand. fuboTV currently offers a seven-day free trial, though you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).
Watch Hell’s Kitchen live online with YouTube TV
YouTube TV carries FOX, and offers a seven-day free trial. Besides getting to stream the newest episodes live, you can also catch up on Season 21’s past episodes on the platform. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access the service.
How to stream Hell’s Kitchen online on Sling TV
Another popular cable TV alternative is Sling TV, which also carries access to FOX as part of its Sling Blue subscription. However, Sling does not offer a free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up.
Where to watch Hell’s Kitchen in Canada
Users located in Canada can easily watch Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the Ages for free on Citytv. You’ll just need to provide your cable credentials to stream.
Watch Hell’s Kitchen in the UK
Hell’s Kitchen fans in the UK will have to wait a bit before they can stream the latest season, as Season 21 is not yet available across the pond. In the meantime, catch up on Seasons 1 - 19 with ITV’s streaming platform ITVX (formerly ITV Hub). Streaming on ITVX is totally free—you’ll just need to provide a valid UK postal code (e.g. LL32 8PR, NN3 2BZ) when signing up for an account.
Where to watch Hell’s Kitchen in Australia
There’s no word yet on when the latest season of Hell’s Kitchen will be available in Australia, though the show is expected to make its way to the Seven Network and their online streamer 7plus. At the moment, 7plus features selected episodes from Seasons 8 and 9, which are free to watch upon signup.
Who are the contestants in Hell’s Kitchen?
The latest season of Hell’s Kitchen featured 18 budding restaurateurs, who were first grouped according to their ages (20-somethings vs 40-somethings). Here’s the full Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 cast:
Abe Sanchez, 41, Texas
Alejandro Najar, 28, Ohio
Alex Belew, 40, Tennessee
Alyssa Osinga, 23, Illinois
Billy Trudsoe, 40, Florida
Brett Binninger-Schwartz, 24, Ohio
Charlene Sherman, 40, Wyoming
Cheyenne Nichols, 21, Kentucky
Dafne Mejia, 29, California
Ileana D'Silva, 23, Virginia
Mindy Livengood, 42, Ohio
Nicole Gomez, 46, California
O'Shay Lolley, 44, Delaware
Sakari Smithwick, 27, New York
Sommer Sellers, 24, New York
Tara Ciannella, 41, New York
Vlad Briantsev, 26, Illinois
Zeus Gordiany, 48, Delaware
FAQ: Hell’s Kitchen
Where can I watch all seasons of Hell's Kitchen?
Is Hell’s Kitchen on Netflix?
Hell’s Kitchen is no longer available on Netflix, but you can watch other reality TV series on it, such as Bling Empire: New York and Love Is Blind.
Does Pluto TV have Hell's Kitchen?
Yes! Pluto TV offers Seasons 1 - 19 of Hell’s Kitchen, and it’s all free with occasional ads. You don’t even need to sign up to stream!
Does YouTube TV have Hell's Kitchen?
Youtube TV carries FOX, so you can stream new Hell’s Kitchen episodes as they air. All released episodes of Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 are also available for streaming on-demand, and a five-day free trial is up for grabs.
What apps can I use to watch Hell’s Kitchen?
From FOX to 7plus, all of the aforementioned services have apps so you can take your Hell’s Kitchen streaming wherever you go. Here’s how to ensure you get the best possible mobile streaming experience.
Where can I watch Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares?
Need even more cooking madness in your life? Kitchen Nightmares is another reality TV series that also stars Gordon Ramsay, though this time he’s reviewing (and trying to revive) real-world restaurants with his trademark acerbic style. All seasons of the U.S. version are on Hulu. Meanwhile, all episodes of Kitchen Nightmares UK can be streamed on-demand for free on Pluto.
The must-have for reality TV fans
Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!