The Bachelorette Season 19 has wrapped. It was the first time the show had two co-leads: Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Ready to binge and find out if Gabby and Rachel find their happily ever afters? We’ve got all the ways to watch The Bachelorette 2022, including its finale, below.
What is The Bachelorette about?
The Bachelorette is a dating reality TV series where the eligible Bachelorette (usually a former contestant from a recent Bachelor season) dates and chooses from a pool of men to be her husband. Contestants are eliminated from the show every week until the season finale, where one of two male suitors proposes to the Bachelorette, and she either accepts or declines.
Season 19 of The Bachelorette was the first time the show had two co-leads for the entire season. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia were the final contestants on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor. Meanwhile, ESPN analyst and Bachelor alumnus Jesse Palmer hosts the show.
What is The Bachelorette Season 20 release date?
As of January 2023, The Bachelorette has yet to be renewed or canceled. Given the show’s enduring popularity, it is unlikely to be canceled. We’ll be on the lookout for news about Season 20, so stay tuned!
How to watch The Bachelorette Season 19 online
The Bachelorette 2022 aired on ABC. You won’t be able to watch it live anymore, and ABC recommends you use Hulu to catch up on past seasons of the show. However, Hulu carries only selected seasons of The Bachelorette, and Season 19 is not among them.
Watch The Bachelorette Season 19 for free on TVNZ
With New Zealand’s free-to-air TV channel TVNZ, you can watch The Bachelorette Season 19 for free on their streaming service TVNZ+. You will need to create a free TVNZ+ account before you can start streaming. Can’t get enough of The Bachelorette? TVNZ+ also has The Bachelorette Australia and The Bachelorette New Zealand ready for you to binge!
Watch The Bachelorette 2022 on YouTube
Yes, YouTube and not YouTube TV. YouTube carries a catalog of shows and movies to rent or buy, among them, The Bachelorette 2022. You can purchase each episode from 1.99 USD and up or the entire season for 9.99 USD in HD on YouTube U.S. Creating a YouTube account is free. In fact, you probably already have one if you have an existing Google account. Similarly, you can rent season 19 of The Bachelorette on the sister service Google Play at the same price points.
Catch up on The Bachelorette 2022 on Prime Video
Amazon carries The Bachelorette Season 19 on its Prime Video service. However, the show isn’t part of the Prime Video catalog and can be purchased by non-Amazon Prime members, you will need a valid Amazon account though which is free to sign up for. You can purchase each episode in HD for 2.99 USD or the entire season in HD for 9.99 USD.
Watch The Bachelorette Season 19 on iTunes
You can watch The Bachelorette 2022 by renting from the Apple iTunes store. You can purchase each episode in HD for 2.99 USD or the entire season in HD for 9.99 USD. You will need a valid Apple ID, which is free, to purchase from iTunes.
Stream The Bachelorette Season 19 with Vudu
Vudu is a U.S.-based streaming service that offers a variety of movies and TV shows, some even for free. The Bachelorette 2022 is available for purchase on the streaming service for 9.99 USD. Creating a Vudu account is free, and the platform currently offers a 30% discount on your first transaction—which you can use to purchase season 19 of The Bachelorette.
Who's in Season 19 of The Bachelorette?
Season 19 of The Bachelorette stars Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia in their quests for romance. It’s the first time in Bachelorette history that co-leads are featured for an entire season. Both ladies were finalists in Clayton Echard’s now-notorious stint in The Bachelor Season 26.
Can’t get enough of The Bachelorette?
Besides catching up on (or rewatching) all the past seasons, you can also get your Bachelorette fix via the official Bachelor Nation podcasts:
Bachelor Happy Hour features former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin as host. Joined by a different guest co-host each week, you can listen in on everything from relationship advice to the juiciest behind-the-scenes tidbits exclusively on Bachelor Happy Hour. You can stream this podcast on Apple, Spotify or Wondery.
Click Bait with Bachelor Nation stars Bachelor fan favorites Natasha Parker, Tayshia Adams, and Joe Amabile as they break down the craziest pop culture stories and headlines of the week.
Talking It Out is hosted by Bachelorette personalities Mike Johnson and Dr. Bryan Abasolo, who provide unconventional perspectives, personal anecdotes, and deeper conversations about life, love, and more, with guest appearances from Bachelor stars. Stream Talking It Out on Audacy, Apple or Spotify.
What does an ‘ideal’ Bachelor and Bachelorette look like? What’s the average length of a Bachelor relationship? Do Bachelor couples really find happily-ever-afters? Get all the answers from our special analysis of the last 12 years of The Bachelor.
The Bachelorette FAQ
Where can I watch all seasons of The Bachelorette?
To the frustration of The Bachelorette fans everywhere, not one streaming platform carries every season of The Bachelorette. Here are the streaming services with select seasons of The Bachelorette.
Stream The Bachelorette for free:
10 play Australia: Seasons 1-7
Hulu: Season 8, Seasons 10-13, and Season 18
TVNZ+: Season 19
Rent The Bachelorette to stream:
YouTube: Seasons 6-8, Season 11, Seasons 14-15, and Seasons 17-19
Google Play: Seasons 6-19
Amazon Prime Video: Seasons 6-19
iTunes: Seasons 6-19
Vudu: Seasons 6-19
Can you watch The Bachelorette on Netflix?
The Bachelorette is not available to stream on Netflix.
Can you watch The Bachelorette on HBO Max?
The Bachelorette is not available to stream on HBO Max.
Can you watch The Bachelorette on Paramount Plus?
The Bachelorette is not available to stream on Paramount Plus.
Can you watch The Bachelorette on Roku?
You can watch The Bachelorette on Prime Video or Vudu on your Roku device.
Who won The Bachelorette in 2022?
The Bachelorette 2022 had two leads, which means there are two winners. Rachel Recchia handed her final rose to Tino Franco, and the couple got engaged during the finale. However, before Season 19 of The Bachelorette ended on television, the pair split due to Tino cheating.
Gabby Windey gave her final rose to Erich Schwer, and the pair got engaged shortly after. For a moment their relationship seemed to be thriving, but they ultimately split due to a lack of compatibility.
