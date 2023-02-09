Besides catching up on (or rewatching) all the past seasons, you can also get your Bachelorette fix via the official Bachelor Nation podcasts:

Bachelor Happy Hour features former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin as host. Joined by a different guest co-host each week, you can listen in on everything from relationship advice to the juiciest behind-the-scenes tidbits exclusively on Bachelor Happy Hour. You can stream this podcast on Apple, Spotify or Wondery.

Click Bait with Bachelor Nation stars Bachelor fan favorites Natasha Parker, Tayshia Adams, and Joe Amabile as they break down the craziest pop culture stories and headlines of the week.

Talking It Out is hosted by Bachelorette personalities Mike Johnson and Dr. Bryan Abasolo, who provide unconventional perspectives, personal anecdotes, and deeper conversations about life, love, and more, with guest appearances from Bachelor stars. Stream Talking It Out on Audacy, Apple or Spotify.

What does an ‘ideal’ Bachelor and Bachelorette look like? What’s the average length of a Bachelor relationship? Do Bachelor couples really find happily-ever-afters? Get all the answers from our special analysis of the last 12 years of The Bachelor.