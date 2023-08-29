Watch ‘Drag Race Germany’ online from anywhere in 2023
Start your engines! The search for Germany's first Drag Superstar begins! Here's how to watch Drag Race Germany, wherever you are.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Drag Race Germany’ in another country?
While you can watch Drag Race Germany by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
Where to watch ‘Drag Race Germany’ online in your country
Episodes are added to the streamer weekly as they air and are available for streaming anytime.
WOW Presents Plus
Price: From 5 USD/month
Free trial: None
Dubbed the home of Drag Race, WOW Presents Plus is a terrific way to catch Drag Race Germany. Episodes are added to the streamer weekly as they air and are available for streaming anytime.

WOW Presents Plus is available worldwide except for Mainland China, Syria, North Korea, and Russia.
WOW Presents Plus is available worldwide except for Mainland China, Syria, North Korea, and Russia.
Paramount Plus
Price: From 6 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Episodes of Drag Race Germany will be added to the stream as they air on MTV DE.
Paramount Plus is only available in select regions. Check out our FAQ for the full list at the bottom of the page.
How to watch ‘Drag Race Germany’ for free
Unfortunately, Drag Race Germany does not stream on the best free streaming services. You can use free trials from various streaming services, such as Paramount Plus, to binge the show for free during the trial period.
What is ‘Drag Race Germany’ about?
The iconic RuPaul’s Drag Race needs no introduction. The German edition of the show follows the same format as Drag Race, where queens compete in various challenges, with one contestant eliminated in each episode. The winning queen of the season will be crowned Germany’s Drag Superstar!
‘Drag Race Germany’ release date
Drag Race Germany streams weekly from September 5, 2023.
‘Drag Race Germany’ cast
Hosted by queen Barbie Breakout and Gianni Jovanovic, Drag Race Germany will see 11 queens compete for the title of Drag Superstar!
The queens looking to slay are Barbie Q, Kelly Heelton, LéLé Cocoon, Loreley Rivers, Metamorkid, Nikita Vegaz, Pandora Nox, Tessa Testicle, The Only Naomy, Victoria Shakespears, and Yvonne Nightstand. Meet them in the video above!
‘Drag Race Germany’ FAQ
Where is Paramount Plus available?
Paramount Plus is available in these countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, France, Germany, Guatemala, Honduras, Italy, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Uruguay, the UK, the U.S., and Venezuela.
What channel is ‘Drag Race Germany’ on?
Drag Race Germany airs on MTV DE. Episodes also stream on Paramount Plus and WOW Presents Plus worldwide.
Where can I watch ‘Drag Race Germany’ in the U.S.?
Where can I watch ‘Drag Race Germany’ in Canada?
Where can I watch ‘Drag Race Germany’ in Australia?
Where can I watch ‘Drag Race Germany’ in the UK?
Where can I watch ‘Drag Race Germany’ in Europe?
Watch Drag Race Germany on WOW Presents Plus across Europe. If you live in a country where Paramount Plus is also available, you can stream Drag Race Germany on Paramount Plus, too. Germans have an additional option: they can also watch Drag Race Germany on MTV DE.
