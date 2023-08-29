Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Watch Drag Race Germany online

Watch ‘Drag Race Germany’ online from anywhere in 2023

Start your engines! The search for Germany's first Drag Superstar begins! Here's how to watch Drag Race Germany, wherever you are.

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Drag Race Germany’ in another country?

While you can watch Drag Race Germany by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

Where to watch ‘Drag Race Germany’ online in your country

Watch Drag Race Germany with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

WOW Presents Plus logo

WOW Presents Plus

Price: From 5 USD/month
Free trial: None

Dubbed the home of Drag Race, WOW Presents Plus is a terrific way to catch Drag Race Germany. Episodes are added to the streamer weekly as they air and are available for streaming anytime. If you're watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a server location where you're located.

WOW Presents Plus is available worldwide except for Mainland China, Syria, North Korea, and Russia.

Paramount+ logo.

Paramount Plus

Price: From 6 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Another great way to stream Drag Race Germany is with Paramount Plus. Episodes of Drag Race Germany will be added to the stream as they air on MTV DE. If you're watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a server location where you're located.

Paramount Plus is only available in select regions. Check out our FAQ for the full list at the bottom of the page.

How to watch ‘Drag Race Germany’ for free

Unfortunately, Drag Race Germany does not stream on the best free streaming services. You can use free trials from various streaming services, such as Paramount Plus, to binge the show for free during the trial period.

What is ‘Drag Race Germany’ about?

Drag Race Germany (Teaser Trailer) | Paramount+ Deutschland

The iconic RuPaul’s Drag Race needs no introduction. The German edition of the show follows the same format as Drag Race, where queens compete in various challenges, with one contestant eliminated in each episode. The winning queen of the season will be crowned Germany’s Drag Superstar!

Watch Drag Race Germany online

‘Drag Race Germany’ release date

Drag Race Germany streams weekly from September 5, 2023.

‘Drag Race Germany’ cast

Meet The Queens (Drag Race Germany) | Paramount+ Deutschland

Hosted by queen Barbie Breakout and Gianni Jovanovic, Drag Race Germany will see 11 queens compete for the title of Drag Superstar!

The queens looking to slay are Barbie Q, Kelly Heelton, LéLé Cocoon, Loreley Rivers, Metamorkid, Nikita Vegaz, Pandora Nox, Tessa Testicle, The Only Naomy, Victoria Shakespears, and Yvonne Nightstand. Meet them in the video above!

