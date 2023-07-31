I’m Solo is a 'hyper-realistic dating program where single men and women who desperately want to get married struggle to find love.' 12 contestants navigate dating scenarios in the search for the perfect partner, with the hopes to get married. This season, a couple will actually get married! You’re going to have to watch to find out who is the lucky pair? I’m Solo is co-produced by and aired on ENA and SBS. Haena Song, Defconn, and Yikyung Lee host the show.