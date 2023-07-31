Where to Watch I’m Solo Online
I'm Solo (also known as I Am Solo) is a buzzy dating show from South Korea. We’ve got you covered with all the ways to watch I’m Solo Season 15.
What is I’m Solo about?
I’m Solo is a 'hyper-realistic dating program where single men and women who desperately want to get married struggle to find love.' 12 contestants navigate dating scenarios in the search for the perfect partner, with the hopes to get married. This season, a couple will actually get married! You’re going to have to watch to find out who is the lucky pair? I’m Solo is co-produced by and aired on ENA and SBS. Haena Song, Defconn, and Yikyung Lee host the show.
I’m Solo Season 15 release date
I’m Solo premiered on June 7, 2023, and airs every Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. KST. Watch it live on ENA Play and SBS Plus.
Where to Watch I’m Solo Season 15
Watch I’m Solo on SBS Plus
Catch up on the lastest episode of I'm Solo on SBS Plus. SBS Plus replays are provided in normal, high, and ultra-high definition, and VOD and on-air free passes are available for 6,600 won per month.
Stream I’m Solo on Coupang Play
Coupang Play is a free streaming service for Coupang Wow members in Korea. The latest episode of I’m Solo streams on Coupang Play every Wednesday right after it airs, making it the best option for those who can't watch it live but want to see the latest episode ASAP.
Watch I’m Solo on TVING
TVING is another great streaming service for Korea to keep up with episodes of I’m Solo. TVING offers a variety of original content, popular entertainment, movies and international series, such as Transit Love, Hopping Earth Arcade, and Outside the Tent Europe. TVING offers a number of free trials, such as with an eligible Naver Plus membership, though that requires a valid Korean contact number.
Watch I’m Solo on Wavve
Wavve is another Korean streaming service that gives you access to various broadcast shows, original content, movies and international series from the likes of HBO and more. If you’re new to Wavve, be sure to take advantage of the low 100-won sign-up fee for new subscribers.
Stream I’m Solo on Netflix
Have a Netflix account? It’s another terrific way to catch up on I’m Solo. Netflix has four seasons of the show, which covers parts one to 13.
I’m Solo Season 15 cast
Gwangsu: 35 years old, lawyer
Hyeon-sook: 31 years old, working at an architect firm
Jung Sook: 34 years old, M&A advisor
Oksoon: 32 years old, running a ballet academy
Sangcheol: 32 years old, researcher
Sunja: 32 years old, office worker
Yeongcheol: 38 years old, office worker
Yeongsu: 39 years old accountant
Youngho: 32 years old, consultant
Youngsik: 35 years old, office worker
Youngsook: 32 years old, estimated office worker
Young Ja: 31 years old, Daechi-dong academy English instructor
