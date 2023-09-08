Where to watch ‘Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory’ in 2023
Couldn’t get enough of Bertie Gregory’s epic adventures? The acclaimed filmmaker returns with even more jaw-dropping wildlife footage from all corners of the planet. Here’s how to stream Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory online.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory’ in another country?
While viewers can use a VPN to watch Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory in another country where the show is available, doing so may violate copyright or infringe upon the streaming service’s Terms of Use and the ExpressVPN Terms of Service. As a privacy and security tool, ExpressVPN is designed so that no one can see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service—not even us. So you are responsible for verifying that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Where to watch ‘Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory’ in your country
Watch Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here’s how to stream the series online!
Disney Plus
Price: Varies by country; from 7.99 USD in the U.S.
Free trial: None
A National Geographic production, Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory is available exclusively on Disney Plus. The show should be available in all countries where Disney+ is available, including the U.S., the UK, Canada, and Australia. If you're watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a server location that matches your country for the best streaming experience.
How can I watch ‘Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory’ for free?
Unfortunately, Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory isn’t available on any free streaming services at the moment.
What is ‘Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory’ about?
Fans of animal documentaries may find Bertie Gregory a familiar face—the explorer and award-winning filmmaker has hosted several wildlife shows, including the Epic Adventures series. Animals Up Close is a follow-up to Epic Adventures, and features exciting behind-the-scenes moments that Bertie and his team faced while attempting to film unpredictable creatures in unforgiving habitats.
When will ‘Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory’ premiere?
The entire six-part series lands on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.
