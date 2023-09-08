Disney Plus

Price: Varies by country; from 7.99 USD in the U.S.

Free trial: None

A National Geographic production, Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory is available exclusively on Disney Plus. The show should be available in all countries where Disney+ is available, including the U.S., the UK, Canada, and Australia. If you're watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a server location that matches your country for the best streaming experience.