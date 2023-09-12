Watch ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 35 online from anywhere in 2023
Time for another thrilling globe-trotting race! Here’s how to watch The Amazing Race from wherever you are.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘The Amazing Race’ in another country?
While you can watch The Amazing Race by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
Where to watch ‘The Amazing Race’ online in the U.S.
Watch The Amazing Race with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!
Paramount Plus
Price: From 6 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Paramount Plus is the streaming home of CBS. All seasons of The Amazing Race are available to stream on demand. New episodes are added to the streamer after they air on CBS. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Hulu
Price: From 8 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial (Regular Hulu only)
Hulu offers a few ways to watch The Amazing Race. On regular Hulu, select seasons of the show stream on-demand. They are Seasons 1, 2, 5, 7, and 23 to 33. Newer seasons are unlikely to make it on Hulu for on-demand viewing. However, if you have Hulu + Live TV, you can watch the new season on the service as it airs.
When signing up, you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Pluto TV
Price: Free
Free trial: None
Pluto TV is a free, ad-supported streaming network owned by Paramount Global (CBS’s parent company). The streamer carries select seasons of The Amazing Race on-demand. Pluto TV also has a dedicated The Amazing Race channel, which should stream episodes of the new season live as they air. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Where to watch ‘The Amazing Race’ online in Australia
Paramount Plus
Price: From 10 AUD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Paramount Plus streams The Amazing Race in Australia. However, not all seasons may be available, and there’s no word yet if Season 35 will make it to the streamer’s Aussie library. Australians streaming with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.
7plus
Price: Free
Free trial: None
7plus is an Australian ad-supported streaming service. The streamer carries season 33 of The Amazing Race, which you can watch for free. To stream on 7plus, you must first create an account and be in Australia. Aussies streaming with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.
Where to watch ‘The Amazing Race’ online in New Zealand
TVNZ+
Price: Free
Free trial: None
Streaming service TVNZ+ currently streams seasons 31 to 34 of The Amazing Race. Season 35 may make it onto the streamer, however, likely after a year-long delay like season 34. TVNZ+ is free to use; note that you will need to create a free account before you start streaming. Fans in New Zealand watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a New Zealand server location.
How to watch ‘The Amazing Race’ for free
What is ‘The Amazing Race’ about?
Get ready for a thrilling global race! The Amazing Race takes teams of two on a whirlwind journey around the globe, diving deep into the world's most vibrant cultures and landscapes. As teams race against time, they'll solve clues, mingle with locals, and conquer exhilarating challenges, testing not just their brawn but their brains, too! Every leg is a heart-pounding dash to a checkpoint—lag behind, and you might just be heading home. For the first team to reach the final destination, there’s a cash prize that awaits them at the finish line. Ready, set, race!
‘The Amazing Race’ Season 35 release date
Season 35 of The Amazing Race premieres on September 27, 2023. Every episode of the season will run for 90 minutes.
‘The Amazing Race’ Season 35 teams
13 teams of two will race around the world for a chance to win a 1 million USD cash prize. Meet the teams!
Andrea Simpson and Malania Hatcher: Best friends from Philadelphia
Elizabeth Rivera and Iliana Rivera: Mother-daughter duo from Florida
Greg Franklin and John Franklin: Brothers from New York and California
Ian Todd and Joe Moskowitz: Engaged couple from New York City
Joel Strasser and Garrett Smith: Best friends from Idaho
Liam Hykel and Yeremi Hykel: Brothers from Cheyenne and San Marcos
Morgan Franklin and Lena Franklin: Sisters from New York City and Los Angeles
Rob McArthur and Corey McArthur: Father-son duo from California and New York
Robbin Tomich and Chelsea Day: Best friends from Washington
Sheridan Lichtor and Alexandra Lichtor: Brother-sister duo from Chicago
Steve Cargile and Anna Leigh Wilson: Father-daughter duo from Texas
Todd Martin and Ashlie Martin: Husband and wife duo from California
Victor Limary and Jocelyn Chao: Husband and wife duo from Albuquerque
‘The Amazing Race’ FAQ
What channel is ‘The Amazing Race’ on?
CBS airs The Amazing Race on TV. The show also streams on Paramount Plus.
How many seasons of ‘The Amazing Race’ are there?
As of 2023, there are 35 seasons of The Amazing Race.
Where can I watch all seasons of ‘The Amazing Race’?
You can watch all seasons of The Amazing Race on Paramount Plus.
Where to ‘The Amazing Race’ in the UK?
Unfortunately, The Amazing Race isn’t available on streaming services in the UK.
Where to ‘The Amazing Race’ in Canada?
Unfortunately, The Amazing Race isn’t available on streaming services in Canada.
Where to ‘The Amazing Race’ in India?
Unfortunately, The Amazing Race isn’t available on streaming services in India.
Is ‘The Amazing Race’ free on Amazon Prime?
No, The Amazing Race isn’t free on Prime Video. You can rent or purchase the show from the service, though.
Is ‘The Amazing Race’ on YouTube TV?
Yes, you watch The Amazing Race as it airs on YouTube TV. Note that the cord cutter doesn’t stream episodes on-demand, so you must tune in weekly.
