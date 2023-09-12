Hulu

Price: From 8 USD/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial (Regular Hulu only)

Hulu offers a few ways to watch The Amazing Race. On regular Hulu, select seasons of the show stream on-demand. They are Seasons 1, 2, 5, 7, and 23 to 33. Newer seasons are unlikely to make it on Hulu for on-demand viewing. However, if you have Hulu + Live TV, you can watch the new season on the service as it airs.

When signing up, you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.