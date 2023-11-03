Beat Bobby Flay is an exciting cooking competition that sees two skilled chefs go head-to-head in the kitchen, with the goal of trying to outshine the renowned chef Bobby Flay .

In the first round, they prepare dishes using a secret ingredient selected by Bobby. A panel of judges then scores their creations. The winning chef from round one advances to the next stage, where they select a dish they're confident in preparing to challenge Bobby. It's a culinary face-off. The final decision is made by a panel of judges who determine which chef prepared the superior version of the chosen dish. If the guest chef triumphs, they become the episode's winner. If Bobby Flay wins, the guest chef still receives recognition and a prize.

Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown takes the format and puts a holiday spin on it, so get ready for some delicious holiday meals!