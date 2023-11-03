Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Watch Beat Bobby Flay online

Where to watch ‘Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown’ online in 2023

Chefs go head-to-head with Bobby Flay in the ultimate Holiday cooking competition. Here’s how to watch Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown from wherever you are!

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown’ in another country?

While you can watch Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

Where to watch ‘Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown’ online in the U.S.

Watch Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

Discovery+ logo.

Discovery Plus

Price: From 7 USD/month
Free trial: None

Discovery Plus is the streaming home of the Food Network. All seasons of Beat Bobby Flay are available to stream on demand. As with all Discovery-produced shows, episodes from Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown will stream at the same time they air. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Watch Discovery Plus with a VPN
Max logo

Max

Price: From 10 USD/month
Free trial: None

Streaming service Max streams every season of Beat Bobby Flay on-demand. Like on its sister streamer, Discovery Plus, episodes from Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown should stream at the same time they air. Past seasons of the show are streaming now. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Watch Max with a VPN
Fubo logo

Fubo

Price: From 77 USD/month
Free trial: None

Cord-cutter Fubo is a great way to watch episodes of Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown live as they air. Fubo also carries select seasons of Beat Bobby Flay for on-demand streaming. Note that you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Stream Fubo with a VPN
Hulu logo.

Hulu + Live TV

Price: From 77 USD/month
Free trial: None

Hulu’s cord cutting arm, Hulu + Live TV, carries the Food Network. It is a great way to catch episodes of Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown live as they air. Note that regular Hulu does not carry the show, so you won’t be able to watch it on-demand on the service. When signing up for Hulu, you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Enjoy Hulu with a VPN

Where to watch ‘Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown’ in the UK

Discovery+ logo.

Discovery Plus

Price: From 4 GBP/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Discovery Plus is the streaming service of choice for watching Beat Bobby Flay in the UK. Episodes of Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown should be added to the streamer’s UK library within a month of its U.S. premiere. Past seasons of the show are available to stream now on-demand. Brits watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.

Watch Discovery Plus with a VPN

Where to watch ‘Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown’ in Canada

Global TV Canada logo

Global TV

Price: Free with TV provider
Free trial: None

Canadian streaming platform Global TV streams select seasons of Beat Bobby Flay. Episodes can be streamed on-demand for free in the first seven days after the broadcast, after which you’ll need to sign in with a TV provider to stream. Canadians streaming with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a Canada server location.

How to watch ‘Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown’ for free

Unfortunately, Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown does not stream on the best free streaming services. You can use free trials from various streaming services, such as from Discovery Plus, to binge the show for free during the trial period.

What is ‘Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown’ about?

Beat Bobby Flay is an exciting cooking competition that sees two skilled chefs go head-to-head in the kitchen, with the goal of trying to outshine the renowned chef Bobby Flay.

Watch Beat Bobby Flay online

In the first round, they prepare dishes using a secret ingredient selected by Bobby. A panel of judges then scores their creations. The winning chef from round one advances to the next stage, where they select a dish they're confident in preparing to challenge Bobby. It's a culinary face-off. The final decision is made by a panel of judges who determine which chef prepared the superior version of the chosen dish. If the guest chef triumphs, they become the episode's winner. If Bobby Flay wins, the guest chef still receives recognition and a prize. 

Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown takes the format and puts a holiday spin on it, so get ready for some delicious holiday meals!

Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown release date

Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown will air on the Food Network from November 7, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET. It will be available to stream on the same day on Discovery Plus.

‘Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown’ contestants

The competing chefs in 2023’s Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown are:

  • Alex Guarnaschelli

  • Darnell Ferguson

  • Duff Goldman

  • Eddie Jackson

  • Michael Symon

  • Scott Conant

  • Sunny Anderson

Watch Reality TV Shows

‘Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown’ FAQ

Choose language