Watch Next Level Chef

A sizzling hot season of Next Level Chef has been served! Hosted and executive produced by Gordon Ramsay, this cooking competition sees chefs split into three teams cooking across 3 floors, competing for $250,000 and a one-year mentorship. Here’s how to watch every episode of Next Level Chef.

What is Next Level Chef about?

True to its name, Next Level Chef sees multiple teams compete to move up the novel three-level kitchen. Teams are assigned floors based on results from the different challenges, giving them a chance to fight for the top floor, which is equipped with state-of-the-art kitchen tools (the quality of the equipment worsens at each lower level). Top-floor teams also get first access to premium ingredients.

Next Level Chef | First Look: Season 2 Is Coming!

Teams also compete for immunity from elimination. Mentors of the losing teams pick one chef each for a 30-minute challenge on the top floor, with their dishes judged by the two mentors, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais. The losing chef gets eliminated from the competition. During the finale, the last chef standing wins 250,000 USD and a one-year mentorship under all three mentors.

Watch Next Level Chef

When does Season 2 of Next Level Chef premiere?

Season 2 of Next Level Chef premiered right after the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Subsequent episodes will air weekly on Fox on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Where to watch Next Level Chef online

The current season of Next Level Chef is airing on U.S. network FOX. Don’t have cable TV? Not to worry—there’s always Hulu, fuboTV, Tubi, and Sling, or Canada’s CTV.

FOX logo

Watch Next Level Chef live on FOX

FOX is free over the air in the U.S. You can stream Next Level Chef online via fox.com or with the FOX NOW app—though you’ll need to provide the credentials of a U.S. cable or satellite subscription to access the service.

Hulu logo.

Watch Next Level Chef on-demand on Hulu

Cut the cord? Hulu is a great streaming service for streaming Next Level Chef. Episodes are made available for next-day streaming on the platform, and it also carries Season 1 of the cooking competition. A seven-day free trial is available, though you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.

Tubi logo

Watch Next Level Chef for free on Tubi

If you’ve never heard of Tubi, you’re really missing out. Tubi carries an extensive library of content that’s available completely free, though with the occasional ads. Part of its massive library includes Next Level Chef. While Season 2 isn’t available yet, you can stream Season 1 right now.

Sling TV logo.

Stream Next Level Chef on Sling TV

Another popular cable TV alternative is Sling TV, which also carries access to FOX as part of its Sling Blue subscription. However, Sling does not offer a free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up.

YouTube TV logo

Watch Next Level Chef Season 2 on YouTube TV

YouTube TV carries FOX and offers a seven-day free trial. It’s a great way to stream Season 2 of Next Level Chef as it airs, with episodes made available the day after it airs. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access the service.

CTV logo

Watch Next Level Chef Season 2 for free on CTV

Fans of cooking competitions in Canada catch Next Level Chef on CTV. Simply visit the CTV website or use the CTV Go app to start streaming. CTV has a library of ad-supported content, such as Next Level Chef Season 2, that is available for all to stream.

FuboTV logo

Stream Next Level Chef on FuboTV

While fuboTV is primarily geared toward sports fans, the streaming service also includes several entertainment channels such as FOX. It’s another way to catch every episode live, and you can even stream selected episodes from past seasons on demand. fuboTV currently offers a seven-day free trial, though you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).

ITVX Logo

Watch Next Level Chef UK for free on ITV

Can’t get enough of Next Level Chef? Catch the UK edition of the cooking competition right on ITVX (formerly ITV Hub)! Episodes air every Wednesday at 9 p.m. GMT (Tuesday, 4 p.m. ET). Streaming on ITVX is totally free—you’ll just need to provide a valid UK postal code (e.g. LL32 8PR, NN3 2BZ) when signing up for an account.

Who is in the Next Level Chef cast?

Next Level Chef judges Next Level Chef judges

Split into three teams, contestants compete under the tutelage of celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais. Check out the competing teams on Next Level Chef Season 2!

Team Ramsay

  • Cassie Young, social media chef

  • Mark McMillian, home cook

  • Michelle Calcagni, home cook

  • Preston Nguyen, professional chef

  • Tucker Ricchio, professional chef

  • Vincent “Vinny” Alia, home cook

Team Arrington

  • Alex Morizo, home cook

  • April Clayton, home cook

  • Nuri Muhammad, professional chef

  • Omallys “Omi” Hopper, social media chef

  • Pilar Omega, professional chef

  • Shay Spence, social media chef

Team Blais

  • Christopher Spinosa, professional chef

  • Darryl Taylor, professional chef

  • Kamahlai Stewart, home cook

  • Matt Groark, social media chef

  • Mehreem Karim, home cook

  • Tineke Younger, social media chef

Next Level Chef FAQs

Choose language