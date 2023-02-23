Where to watch Next Level Chef Where to watch Next Level Chef
A sizzling hot season of Next Level Chef has been served! Hosted and executive produced by Gordon Ramsay, this cooking competition sees chefs split into three teams cooking across 3 floors, competing for $250,000 and a one-year mentorship. Here’s how to watch every episode of Next Level Chef.
What is Next Level Chef about?
True to its name, Next Level Chef sees multiple teams compete to move up the novel three-level kitchen. Teams are assigned floors based on results from the different challenges, giving them a chance to fight for the top floor, which is equipped with state-of-the-art kitchen tools (the quality of the equipment worsens at each lower level). Top-floor teams also get first access to premium ingredients.
Teams also compete for immunity from elimination. Mentors of the losing teams pick one chef each for a 30-minute challenge on the top floor, with their dishes judged by the two mentors, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais. The losing chef gets eliminated from the competition. During the finale, the last chef standing wins 250,000 USD and a one-year mentorship under all three mentors.
When does Season 2 of Next Level Chef premiere?
Season 2 of Next Level Chef premiered right after the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Subsequent episodes will air weekly on Fox on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.
Where to watch Next Level Chef online
The current season of Next Level Chef is airing on U.S. network FOX. Don’t have cable TV? Not to worry—there’s always Hulu, fuboTV, Tubi, and Sling, or Canada’s CTV.
Watch Next Level Chef live on FOX
FOX is free over the air in the U.S. You can stream Next Level Chef online via fox.com or with the FOX NOW app—though you’ll need to provide the credentials of a U.S. cable or satellite subscription to access the service.
Watch Next Level Chef on-demand on Hulu
Cut the cord? Hulu is a great streaming service for streaming Next Level Chef. Episodes are made available for next-day streaming on the platform, and it also carries Season 1 of the cooking competition. A seven-day free trial is available, though you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.
Watch Next Level Chef for free on Tubi
If you’ve never heard of Tubi, you’re really missing out. Tubi carries an extensive library of content that’s available completely free, though with the occasional ads. Part of its massive library includes Next Level Chef. While Season 2 isn’t available yet, you can stream Season 1 right now.
Stream Next Level Chef on Sling TV
Another popular cable TV alternative is Sling TV, which also carries access to FOX as part of its Sling Blue subscription. However, Sling does not offer a free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up.
Watch Next Level Chef Season 2 on YouTube TV
YouTube TV carries FOX and offers a seven-day free trial. It’s a great way to stream Season 2 of Next Level Chef as it airs, with episodes made available the day after it airs. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access the service.
Watch Next Level Chef Season 2 for free on CTV
Fans of cooking competitions in Canada catch Next Level Chef on CTV. Simply visit the CTV website or use the CTV Go app to start streaming. CTV has a library of ad-supported content, such as Next Level Chef Season 2, that is available for all to stream.
Stream Next Level Chef on FuboTV
While fuboTV is primarily geared toward sports fans, the streaming service also includes several entertainment channels such as FOX. It’s another way to catch every episode live, and you can even stream selected episodes from past seasons on demand. fuboTV currently offers a seven-day free trial, though you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).
Watch Next Level Chef UK for free on ITV
Can’t get enough of Next Level Chef? Catch the UK edition of the cooking competition right on ITVX (formerly ITV Hub)! Episodes air every Wednesday at 9 p.m. GMT (Tuesday, 4 p.m. ET). Streaming on ITVX is totally free—you’ll just need to provide a valid UK postal code (e.g. LL32 8PR, NN3 2BZ) when signing up for an account.
Who is in the Next Level Chef cast?
Split into three teams, contestants compete under the tutelage of celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais. Check out the competing teams on Next Level Chef Season 2!
Team Ramsay
Cassie Young, social media chef
Mark McMillian, home cook
Michelle Calcagni, home cook
Preston Nguyen, professional chef
Tucker Ricchio, professional chef
Vincent “Vinny” Alia, home cook
Team Arrington
Alex Morizo, home cook
April Clayton, home cook
Nuri Muhammad, professional chef
Omallys “Omi” Hopper, social media chef
Pilar Omega, professional chef
Shay Spence, social media chef
Team Blais
Christopher Spinosa, professional chef
Darryl Taylor, professional chef
Kamahlai Stewart, home cook
Matt Groark, social media chef
Mehreem Karim, home cook
Tineke Younger, social media chef
Next Level Chef FAQs
Is Next Level Chef on Amazon Prime?
Yes, Next Level Chef is available for rent on Prime Video.
Is Next Level Chef on Discovery Plus?
No, Next Level Chef isn’t available to stream on Discovery Plus.
Is Next Level Chef on Netflix?
No, Next Level Chef isn’t available to stream on Netflix.
Is Next Level Chef on Roku?
Yes! You can watch Next Level Chef on FOX NOW or Hulu on your Roku device.
Is Next Level Chef on Peacock?
No, Next Level Chef isn’t available to stream on Peacock.
