Season 15 of Naked and Afraid has arrived! A new set of contestants bare everything and compete for glory. Here’s how to watch every episode of Naked and Afraid online.
What is Naked and Afraid about?
The Discovery Channel’s Naked and Afraid is a reality series that follows two survivalists—one man and one woman—as they attempt to survive in the wilderness for 21 days with no food, water, shelter, clothes, nor personal effects. In addition to fighting against the elements, contestants will possibly face predators, illness, injury, and illness. Fun!
When does season 15 of Naked and Afraid premiere?
Season 15 of Naked and Afraid premiered on Sunday, February 19, 2023, with subsequent episodes airing weekly on Sundays.
Where to watch Naked and Afraid online
The current season of Naked and Afraid can be streamed on Discovery Plus, Sling TV, fuboTV, Philo, YouTube TV, and DirecTV.
Watch Naked and Afraid on Discovery Plus
Catch all new episodes of Naked and Afraid first on Discovery+. The service comes with a seven-day free trial and is currently available in the U.S., the UK, Denmark, Finland, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, and Spain.
If you have an Amazon Prime Video subscription, you can add Discovery+ as a channel at additional cost.
Watch Naked and Afraid on Sling TV
Sling TV carries the Discovery Channel and all new and previous seasons of Naked and Afraid. Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer a free trial. You will need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) for registration.
Watch Naked and Afraid on Fubo
FuboTV (formerly fuboTV) is another service that carries the Discovery Channel. The platform offers a seven-day free trial, but you will need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) for registration.
Watch Naked and Afraid on Philo
Philo provides access to over 60 live channels, including the Discovery Channel. In addition to new episodes of Naked and Afraid, you can also catch up on previous seasons of the series. Get started with a seven-day free trial!
Watch Naked and Afraid on YouTube TV
The Discovery Channel is also available for subscription on YouTube TV. It’s another way to catch every episode live (as well as all the past seasons), and there’s a two-week free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).
Watch Naked and Afraid on DirecTV
DirecTV Stream is another way to watch the latest season of Naked and Afraid. New episodes stream the same time as Discovery Plus and are available for catch-up after. DirecTV Stream has a five-day free trial and you will need a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card for registration.
Stream older seasons of Naked and Afraid on Hulu
Catch older episodes of Naked and Afraid on Hulu. The service offers a one-month free trial and you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.
FAQ: Naked and Afraid
Where can I watch all seasons of Naked and Afraid?
All seasons of Naked and Afraid and its spin-offs are available for streaming on Discovery Plus, DirecTV, and Fubo. Some spin-offs include titles like Naked and Afraid XL, Naked and Afraid of Love, Naked and Afraid: Frozen, Naked and Afraid: Brazil, and Naked and Afraid: Savage. Select seasons of all of these shows can also be streamed on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and the Roku Channel.
Can I watch Naked and Afraid in Australia?
Can I watch Naked and Afraid in the UK?
All new and previous seasons of Naked and Afraid can be streamed in the UK on Discovery Plus. Most previous seasons are also available on Sky Go.
The must-have for reality TV fans
