Where to watch ‘BattleBots: Champions II’ online in 2023
Everyone’s favorite robot-combat competition is back! BattleBots: Champions II will see even more insane bots duking it out in the Sin City Slugfest to make it to the Golden Bolt tournament. Find out which bot comes out on top—here’s how to stream BattleBots: Champions II online.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘BattleBots: Champions II’ in another country?
Where to watch ‘BattleBots: Champions II’ online in the U.S.
Discovery Plus
Price: From 4.99 USD/month
Free trial: 7-day free trial
Discovery Plus is the new streaming home of BattleBots: Champions II. The platform also has seasons 3-8 of the BattleBots series available on-demand, with the new season's episodes releasing weekly. New users can enjoy a seven-day free trial.
Max
Price: From 9.99 USD/month\
Free trial: None
Similarly, streaming service Max will have every episode of BattleBots: Champions II. The streamer also includes seasons 3-8 of the BattleBots series for catch-up. Max was formerly HBO Max and subscribers in the U.S. have been transferred to the new service. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
YouTube TV
Price: From 73 USD/month
Free trial: 21-day free trial
YouTube TV also carries seasons 3-8 of the Battlebots series, and will air BattleBots: Champions II when it releases. There’s a generous free trial period to take advantage of, though you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up.
How to watch ‘BattleBots: Champions II’ for free
Unfortunately, BattleBots: Champions II isn’t airing on the best free streaming platforms. You can make use of free trials from services such as Discovery Plus and YouTube TV instead to binge the show for free during the trial period!
What is ‘BattleBots: Champions II’ about?
BattleBots is a reality elimination-style competition where bots face off in 3-minute matches. Each bot’s goal is to incapacitate its opponent; if neither bot is knocked out, the winner will be decided by a panel of judges. These bots will then progress to the next tier of the tournament and have to defeat each other to take home the ultimate BattleBots prize: the Golden Bolt.
A spin-off of the BattleBots series, BattleBots: Champions II chronicles the matches and outcomes of the Sin City Slugfest.
When does ‘BattleBots: Champions II’ premiere?
BattleBots: Champions II premiered on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET. The season comprises six two-hour episodes.
Who is in the ‘BattleBots: Champions II’ cast?
BattleBots: Champions II features various personalities in different roles, including commentators Chris Rose and Kenny Florian, ring announcer Faruq Tauheed, and “Bot Whisperer” Peter Abrahamson. The judging panel consists of Lisa Winter, Derek Young, and Fon Davis.
‘BattleBots: Champions II’ FAQs
What channel is BattleBots: Champions II on?
Where can I watch all seasons of BattleBots?
The full BattleBots series actually consists of 12 seasons—however, following its 2015 reboot, the series only has certain seasons still available for streaming online. Your best bet for watching BattleBots online is on Discovery Plus. The streamer carries all seasons that aired from 2018 to 2023, including both seasons of BattleBots: Champions.
How many seasons of BattleBots are there?
There are 12 seasons of Battlebots, though the show has since switched platforms from Comedy Central in 2000-2002 to ABC and Discovery Channel from 2015. The popular series has also spawned two spin-offs: BattleBots: Bounty Hunters and BattleBots: Champions.
How many episodes are there in season one of BattleBots?
The very first season of BattleBots had 15 episodes. Subsequent seasons generally hovered between 10-20 episodes each.
Is BattleBots on Prime Video?
Is BattleBots on Netflix?
At the moment, BattleBots is not available on Netflix. The best place to stream the series is on Discovery+ instead!
Does YouTube TV have BattleBots?
Yes, YouTube TV does carry past seasons of BattleBots and you can also stream the upcoming BattleBots: Champions II season on the platform!
Can I watch BattleBots on Disney Plus?
At the moment, BattleBots is not available on Disney Plus. The best place to stream the series is on Discovery+ instead!
How can I watch BattleBots: Champions II in the UK?
At the moment, BattleBots: Champions II is streaming only in the U.S. There's no word yet on when it'll be available to stream in the UK.
How can I stream BattleBots: Champions II in Australia?
Unfortunately, there's no word yet on whether BattleBots: Champions II will be available to stream in Australia. At the moment, it's streaming only in the U.S.
