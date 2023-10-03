Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

How to watch BattleBots: Champions II online

Where to watch ‘BattleBots: Champions II’ online in 2023

Everyone’s favorite robot-combat competition is back! BattleBots: Champions II will see even more insane bots duking it out in the Sin City Slugfest to make it to the Golden Bolt tournament. Find out which bot comes out on top—here’s how to stream BattleBots: Champions II online.

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘BattleBots: Champions II’ in another country?

While viewers outside the U.S. can watch BattleBots: Champions II with a U.S. streaming service like Discovery Plus by connecting to a U.S. server location, doing so may violate copyright or infringe upon the streaming service’s Terms of Use and the ExpressVPN Terms of Service. As a privacy and security tool, ExpressVPN is designed so that no one can see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service—not even us. So you are responsible for verifying that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Where to watch ‘BattleBots: Champions II’ online in the U.S.

Watch BattleBots: Champions II with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to stream the series online!

Discovery Plus

Price: From 4.99 USD/month
Free trial: 7-day free trial

Discovery Plus is the new streaming home of BattleBots: Champions II. The platform also has seasons 3-8 of the BattleBots series available on-demand, with the new season's episodes releasing weekly. New users can enjoy a seven-day free trial. 

Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Max

Price: From 9.99 USD/month\
Free trial: None

Similarly, streaming service Max will have every episode of BattleBots: Champions II. The streamer also includes seasons 3-8 of the BattleBots series for catch-up. Max was formerly HBO Max and subscribers in the U.S. have been transferred to the new service. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

YouTube TV

Price: From 73 USD/month
Free trial: 21-day free trial

YouTube TV also carries seasons 3-8 of the Battlebots series, and will air BattleBots: Champions II when it releases. There’s a generous free trial period to take advantage of, though you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up. 

Americans streaming with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location for the best streaming experience.

How to watch ‘BattleBots: Champions II’ for free

Unfortunately, BattleBots: Champions II isn’t airing on the best free streaming platforms. You can make use of free trials from services such as Discovery Plus and YouTube TV instead to binge the show for free during the trial period!

What is ‘BattleBots: Champions II’ about?

BattleBots Champions II Premieres October 5th, 8pm on Discovery!

BattleBots is a reality elimination-style competition where bots face off in 3-minute matches. Each bot’s goal is to incapacitate its opponent; if neither bot is knocked out, the winner will be decided by a panel of judges. These bots will then progress to the next tier of the tournament and have to defeat each other to take home the ultimate BattleBots prize: the Golden Bolt.

A spin-off of the BattleBots series, BattleBots: Champions II chronicles the matches and outcomes of the Sin City Slugfest.

BattleBots: Champions II release date

When does ‘BattleBots: Champions II’ premiere?

BattleBots: Champions II premiered on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET. The season comprises six two-hour episodes.

Who is in the ‘BattleBots: Champions II’ cast?

BattleBots: Champions II cast

BattleBots: Champions II features various personalities in different roles, including commentators Chris Rose and Kenny Florian, ring announcer Faruq Tauheed, and “Bot Whisperer” Peter Abrahamson. The judging panel consists of Lisa Winter, Derek Young, and Fon Davis.

‘BattleBots: Champions II’ FAQs

