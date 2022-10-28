Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

How and where to watch Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

“If you should die… that’s nature’s way of saying you failed.”
No guts, no glory, and no glam—16 celebrities tough it out in some of the world’s harshest military challenges. Who will outlast them all? Find out with our guide to streaming Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test online.

What is Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test about?

A brand-new competitive reality TV series, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test features 16 famous contestants who will undergo 10 days of grueling challenges used in actual Special Forces training. Unlike most competition shows, there won’t be any voting or eliminations: These recruits will be pushed to the brink to determine the extent of their physical and mental fortitude. There’s only one way to exit the show, and that’s by giving up.

Official Trailer: 16 Celebrities Left Their Lives Behind | SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST

Martial arts instructor, actor, and former Marine Rudy Reyes will host the show and lead the challenges, alongside elite ex-Special Forces agents Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox, and Remi Adeleke.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test agents

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test release date

Special Forces will debut with a two-hour episode on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test will air on U.S. network FOX. Don’t have cable? Not to worry—there are cord-cutting alternatives such as fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Sling.

FOX logo

Watch Special Forces for free on FOX

FOX is free over the air in the U.S. You can stream Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test online via fox.com or with the FOX NOW app—though you’ll need to provide the credentials of a U.S. cable or satellite subscription to access the service.

FuboTV logo

Watch FOX’s Special Forces online on fuboTV

While fuboTV is primarily geared toward sports fans, the streaming service also includes several entertainment channels such as FOX. It’s another way to catch every episode live, and there’s even a seven-day free trial—though you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).

YouTube TV logo

Watch Special Forces live online with YouTube TV

YouTube TV carries FOX, and offers a seven-day free trial. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access the service.

Sling TV logo.

Stream Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test on Sling TV

Another popular cable TV alternative is Sling TV, which also carries access to FOX as part of its Sling Blue subscription. However, Sling does not offer a free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up.

Who are the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test contestants?

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test cast

All 16 contestants in the show are celebrities spanning a range of genres and industries. Here’s the full list of recruits:

  • Anthony Scaramucci,former White House communications director

  • Beverly Mitchell, actor

  • Carli Lloyd, pro soccer player

  • Danny Amendola, pro football player

  • Dr. Drew Pinsky, TV personality

  • Dwight Howard, pro basketball player

  • Gus Kenworthy, Olympic skier

  • Hannah Brown, TV personality

  • Jamie Lynn Spears, actor/singer

  • Kate Gosselin, TV personality

  • Kenya Moore, TV personality

  • Mel. B, singer

  • Mike Piazza, pro baseball player

  • Montell Jordan, singer

  • Nastia Luikin, Olympic gymnast

  • Tyler Florence, chef

