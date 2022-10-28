Where to watch Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test
“If you should die… that’s nature’s way of saying you failed.”
No guts, no glory, and no glam—16 celebrities tough it out in some of the world’s harshest military challenges. Who will outlast them all? Find out with our guide to streaming Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test online.
What is Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test about?
A brand-new competitive reality TV series, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test features 16 famous contestants who will undergo 10 days of grueling challenges used in actual Special Forces training. Unlike most competition shows, there won’t be any voting or eliminations: These recruits will be pushed to the brink to determine the extent of their physical and mental fortitude. There’s only one way to exit the show, and that’s by giving up.
Martial arts instructor, actor, and former Marine Rudy Reyes will host the show and lead the challenges, alongside elite ex-Special Forces agents Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox, and Remi Adeleke.
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test release date
Special Forces will debut with a two-hour episode on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET.
How to watch Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test will air on U.S. network FOX. Don’t have cable? Not to worry—there are cord-cutting alternatives such as fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Sling.
Watch Special Forces for free on FOX
FOX is free over the air in the U.S. You can stream Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test online via fox.com or with the FOX NOW app—though you’ll need to provide the credentials of a U.S. cable or satellite subscription to access the service.
Watch FOX’s Special Forces online on fuboTV
While fuboTV is primarily geared toward sports fans, the streaming service also includes several entertainment channels such as FOX. It’s another way to catch every episode live, and there’s even a seven-day free trial—though you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).
Watch Special Forces live online with YouTube TV
YouTube TV carries FOX, and offers a seven-day free trial. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access the service.
Stream Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test on Sling TV
Another popular cable TV alternative is Sling TV, which also carries access to FOX as part of its Sling Blue subscription. However, Sling does not offer a free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up.
Who are the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test contestants?
All 16 contestants in the show are celebrities spanning a range of genres and industries. Here’s the full list of recruits:
Anthony Scaramucci,former White House communications director
Beverly Mitchell, actor
Carli Lloyd, pro soccer player
Danny Amendola, pro football player
Dr. Drew Pinsky, TV personality
Dwight Howard, pro basketball player
Gus Kenworthy, Olympic skier
Hannah Brown, TV personality
Jamie Lynn Spears, actor/singer
Kate Gosselin, TV personality
Kenya Moore, TV personality
Mel. B, singer
Mike Piazza, pro baseball player
Montell Jordan, singer
Nastia Luikin, Olympic gymnast
Tyler Florence, chef
