Hulu

Price: From 7.99 USD/month

Free trial: 30-day free trial

Hulu offers a couple of ways to stream Welcome to Wrexham Season 2. New episodes land on regular Hulu the day after their FX premiere, and you can also catch up on all the past season’s episodes on-demand. There’s a generous 30-day free trial for new users.

Prefer to stream the show in real-time weekly on Tuesdays? Hulu + Live TV carries the FX channel—though unlike regular Hulu, there isn’t a free trial.

Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.