How to watch ‘Welcome to Wrexham Season 2’ in 2023
Wrexham AFC is back! After making waves and drawing tremendous support with its first season, the second season of the docuseries will witness the underdog Welsh football club moving up to League Two in the English football league. Here's how to watch Welcome to Wrexham online, wherever you are.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ in another country?
Where to watch ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ in the U.S.
Hulu
Price: From 7.99 USD/month
Free trial: 30-day free trial
Hulu offers a couple of ways to stream Welcome to Wrexham Season 2. New episodes land on regular Hulu the day after their FX premiere, and you can also catch up on all the past season’s episodes on-demand. There’s a generous 30-day free trial for new users.
Prefer to stream the show in real-time weekly on Tuesdays? Hulu + Live TV carries the FX channel—though unlike regular Hulu, there isn’t a free trial.
YouTube TV
Price: From 64.99 USD/month
Free trial: 21-day free trial
If you have a YouTube TV account, you can keep up with Welcome to Wrexham Season 2 as it airs, and catch up on past episodes too. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access YouTube TV.
Fubo
Price: From 74.99 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Popular cord-cutter Fubo is a great service to keep up with Welcome to Wrexham. The streamer carries FX, so you can stream episodes as they air weekly. Fubo also has a seven-day free trial, but you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up.
Sling
Price: From 40.99 USD/month
Free trial: None
Sling TV is another excellent cord-cutting alternative. The streamer carries FX, so you can keep up with Welcome to Wrexham Season 2 as it airs. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access the service. At the moment, Sling doesn’t offer a free trial.
Where to watch ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ in the UK
Disney Plus
Price: 7.99 GBP/month
Free trial: None
If you’re in the UK, Disney Plus is your go-to for streaming Welcome to Wrexham 2023. New episodes land on the platform the day after they’re released in the U.S. Currently, Disney+ doesn’t offer a free trial.
How can I watch ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ for free?
Unfortunately, Welcome to Wrexham Season 2 isn’t available on free streaming services. You can use free trials from various streaming services, such as Hulu and YouTube TV, to binge the show for free during the trial period.
What is ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ about?
The world’s third-oldest professional association football team, Wrexham AFC was struggling to gain prominence both on and off the field—until its new owners came into the picture. They were none other than Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who bought over the club in 2021 and started investing in earnest to revive the once-thriving Welsh club.
Picking up from where the first season left off, Welcome to Wrexham Season 2 follows Reynolds’ and McElhenney’s journey as they spur on the underdog team to glory.
When will ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Season 2 premiere?
The latest season of Welcome to Wrexham premieres on Wednesday, September 12, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET. Episodes drop weekly at the same time on FX with next-day streaming on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney Plus in the UK**.**
Who is in the ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ cast?
Besides the famed owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Welcome to Wrexham also focuses on the members of the football club and their stories. The new season will reportedly feature cameos from King Charles and other celebrities.
‘Welcome to Wrexham’ FAQs
What channel is Welcome to Wrexham on?
Welcome to Wrexham airs on the U.S. cable channel FX.
How can I watch Welcome to Wrexham in Canada?
Canadian fans of the show will have to wait a bit longer—the series is expected to be made available on Disney Plus in Canada on October 13, 2023.
Is Welcome to Wrexham on Hulu?
