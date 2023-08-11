Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Watch The Love Experiment online

How to watch The Love Experiment

A dating app come to life? That’s the idea behind The Love Experiment. We’ve got everything you need to know about MTV’s newest reality show right here!

What is The Love Experiment about?

MTV’s The Love Experiment premiere on Tuesday, August 15 at 10PM

Doom-swiping a dating app for the perfect man? MTV is here to help, which is why they’ve brought it to life! Taking the concept of a dating app, The Love Experiment put three women in a literal hall of men for them to choose their perfect partner. Relationship expert Mari Waugh aka Spicy Mari will help them navigate their choices and teach them how to “communicate and connect more effectively by incorporating passion and adventure in their interpersonal relationships.” Will these women find their perfect partner? Or will they be wrought with indecision?

Watch The Love Experiment

The Love Experiment 2023 release date

The Love Experiment will premiere on August 15 at 10 p.m. ET on MTV. Episodes air weekly.

Where to watch The Love Experiment

The Love Experiment airs on cable channel MTV. Don’t have cable? Stream it on Paramount Plus or cut the cord with Fubo and more!

Paramount+ logo.

Watch The Love Experiment on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is the streaming home of MTV. The Love Experiment is expected to be available for streaming at the same time it air on MTV. Be sure to take advantage of the seven-day free trial!

Philo logo

Watch The Love Experiment on Philo

Keep up with episodes of The Love Experiment on Philo. The cord-cutter carries over 60 live channels, one of which is MTV. There’s even a seven-day free trial to take advantage of!

Fubo logo

Watch The Love Experiment on Fubo

Cut the cord? Use Fubo! The service carries MTV, so viewers can stream the show live as it airs. A seven-day free trial is available for Fubo; you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.

Sling TV logo.

Watch The Love Experiment on Sling TV

Another popular cable TV alternative is Sling TV, which also carries access to MTV. Sling does not offer a free trial and you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up.

Logo YouTube TV

Watch My Lottery Dream Home on YouTube TV

YouTube TV carries MTV and offers a 14-day free trial. It’s a great way to stream The Love Experiment, with episodes made available the day after it airs. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access the service.

Hulu logo.

Watch The Love Experiment on Hulu + Live TV

Viewers can watch The Love Experiment on Hulu + Live TV as it airs. Hulu + Live TV is a cord-cutting service from the streaming service Hulu, which subscribers also get access to. You may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.

DirecTV logo

Watch My Lottery Dream Home on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is another great way to keep up with cable content, including shows from channels like HGTV. A five-day free trial is available, but you’ll need to provide a valid U.S. address and credit card when signing up.

The Love Experiment Season 1 Cast

Three best friends take part in The Love Experiment Season 1; they are:

  • Marcia, 30, Atlanta

  • Paige, 27, Atlanta

  • Tamara, 30, Atlanta

The Love Experiment Season 1 cast

With the help of relationship expert Spicy Mari, they’ll find their perfect partner among these 24 eligible men:

  • Ace, 34, Miami

  • Chris, 28, New Orleans

  • Chuck, 32, Los Angeles

  • Eldridge, 44, Houston

  • Henry, 32, Los Angeles.

  • Issac, 29, New York

  • Ishaan, 34, Los Angeles

  • Jamal, 31, New York

  • Josiah, 29, Dallas

  • Justin, 35, Huntsville

  • Kenny, 31, Los Angeles

  • Mike, 34, Houston

  • Molombo, 26, Denver

  • Nicoy, 31, Philadelphia

  • Omar, 26, Dallas

  • Preston, 31, Houston

  • Ryan, 35, Las Vegas.

  • Shawn, 50, Upper Marlboro

  • Shawn, 34, New York

  • Ted, 38, Atlanta

  • Terell, 38, Atlanta

  • Tewann, 38, Atlanta

  • Warren, 43, Phoenix

  • Yannick, 30, New York

The Love Experiment FAQs

Choose language