Doom-swiping a dating app for the perfect man? MTV is here to help, which is why they’ve brought it to life! Taking the concept of a dating app, The Love Experiment put three women in a literal hall of men for them to choose their perfect partner. Relationship expert Mari Waugh aka Spicy Mari will help them navigate their choices and teach them how to “communicate and connect more effectively by incorporating passion and adventure in their interpersonal relationships.” Will these women find their perfect partner? Or will they be wrought with indecision?