How to watch The Love Experiment
A dating app come to life? That’s the idea behind The Love Experiment. We’ve got everything you need to know about MTV’s newest reality show right here!
What is The Love Experiment about?
Doom-swiping a dating app for the perfect man? MTV is here to help, which is why they’ve brought it to life! Taking the concept of a dating app, The Love Experiment put three women in a literal hall of men for them to choose their perfect partner. Relationship expert Mari Waugh aka Spicy Mari will help them navigate their choices and teach them how to “communicate and connect more effectively by incorporating passion and adventure in their interpersonal relationships.” Will these women find their perfect partner? Or will they be wrought with indecision?
The Love Experiment 2023 release date
The Love Experiment will premiere on August 15 at 10 p.m. ET on MTV. Episodes air weekly.
Where to watch The Love Experiment
The Love Experiment airs on cable channel MTV. Don’t have cable? Stream it on Paramount Plus or cut the cord with Fubo and more!
Watch The Love Experiment on Paramount Plus
Paramount Plus is the streaming home of MTV. The Love Experiment is expected to be available for streaming at the same time it air on MTV. Be sure to take advantage of the seven-day free trial!
Watch The Love Experiment on Philo
Keep up with episodes of The Love Experiment on Philo. The cord-cutter carries over 60 live channels, one of which is MTV. There’s even a seven-day free trial to take advantage of!
Watch The Love Experiment on Fubo
Cut the cord? Use Fubo! The service carries MTV, so viewers can stream the show live as it airs. A seven-day free trial is available for Fubo; you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.
Watch The Love Experiment on Sling TV
Another popular cable TV alternative is Sling TV, which also carries access to MTV. Sling does not offer a free trial and you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up.
Watch My Lottery Dream Home on YouTube TV
YouTube TV carries MTV and offers a 14-day free trial. It’s a great way to stream The Love Experiment, with episodes made available the day after it airs. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access the service.
Watch The Love Experiment on Hulu + Live TV
Viewers can watch The Love Experiment on Hulu + Live TV as it airs. Hulu + Live TV is a cord-cutting service from the streaming service Hulu, which subscribers also get access to. You may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.
Watch My Lottery Dream Home on DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream is another great way to keep up with cable content, including shows from channels like HGTV. A five-day free trial is available, but you’ll need to provide a valid U.S. address and credit card when signing up.
The Love Experiment Season 1 Cast
Three best friends take part in The Love Experiment Season 1; they are:
Marcia, 30, Atlanta
Paige, 27, Atlanta
Tamara, 30, Atlanta
With the help of relationship expert Spicy Mari, they’ll find their perfect partner among these 24 eligible men:
Ace, 34, Miami
Chris, 28, New Orleans
Chuck, 32, Los Angeles
Eldridge, 44, Houston
Henry, 32, Los Angeles.
Issac, 29, New York
Ishaan, 34, Los Angeles
Jamal, 31, New York
Josiah, 29, Dallas
Justin, 35, Huntsville
Kenny, 31, Los Angeles
Mike, 34, Houston
Molombo, 26, Denver
Nicoy, 31, Philadelphia
Omar, 26, Dallas
Preston, 31, Houston
Ryan, 35, Las Vegas.
Shawn, 50, Upper Marlboro
Shawn, 34, New York
Ted, 38, Atlanta
Terell, 38, Atlanta
Tewann, 38, Atlanta
Warren, 43, Phoenix
Yannick, 30, New York
The Love Experiment FAQs
What channel is The Love Experiment on?
The Love Experiment airs on MTV.
Where can I watch The Love Experiment in USA?
Watch The Love Experiment on MTV, or stream it on Paramount Plus.
Is The Love Experiment on Hulu?
No, The Love Experiment isn’t streaming on regular Hulu. Viewers can watch it weekly on MTV via Hulu + Live TV.
