Watch ‘Hard Knocks’ online from anywhere in 2023
Join the New York Jets as they train for the upcoming NFL season. Here's how to watch Hard Knocks wherever you are.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Hard Knocks’ in another country?
While you can watch Hard Knocks by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
Where to watch ‘Hard Knocks’ online in the U.S.
Here are all the ways to watch the series online!
Max
Price: From 10 USD/month
Free trial: None
Streaming service Max streams every episode of Hard Knocks 2023 on-demand. Episodes should stream at the same time they air.
Max was formerly HBO Max and subscribers in the U.S. have been transferred to the new service.
Where to watch ‘Hard Knocks’ online in the UK
Sky Go
Price: Free with Sky TV packages
Free trial: None
Sky Go is an on-demand streaming service from Sky TV. Episodes should stream after they air on Sky Sports in the UK. To get access to Sky Go, you must first sign up for a Sky TV package.
How to watch ‘Hard Knocks’ for free
Unfortunately, Hard Knocks does not stream on the best free streaming services, and the streaming services it is on do not offer free trials. If you have cable TV though, you can watch Hard Knocks at no extra cost by tuning in to HBO.
What is ‘Hard Knocks’ about?
Hard Knocks has been a HBO fixture since 2001, giving viewers unprecedented access to the personal and professional lives of players, coaches, and staff. Each season, the series follows a specific NFL team during its training camp and provides an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at the challenges and preparations leading up to the NFL regular season. The 2023 season of Hard Knocks features the New York Jets.
When is the ‘Hard Knocks’ 2023 season finale
The season finale of Hard Knocks 2023 airs on September 5, 2023, on HBO.
List of ‘Hard Knocks’ teams
Hard Knocks has featured a different team every season. Here are the teams that have participated in Hard Knocks through the seasons:
Baltimore Ravens (2001)
Dallas Cowboys (2002)
Kansas City Chiefs (2007)
Dallas Cowboys (2008)
Cincinnati Bengals (2009)
New York Jets (2010)
Miami Dolphins (2012)
Atlanta Falcons (2014)
Cincinnati Bengals (2013)
Houston Texans (2015)
Los Angeles Rams (2016, 2020)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017)
Cleveland Browns (2018)
Oakland Raiders (2019)
Los Angeles Chargers (2020)
Dallas Cowboys (2021)
Detroit Lions (2022)
New York Jets (2023)
‘Hard Knocks’ FAQ
Where can I watch ‘Hard Knocks’ in Canada?
Unfortunately, Hard Knocks isn’t available on streaming services in Canada.
Where can I watch ‘Hard Knocks’ in Australia?
Unfortunately, Hard Knocks isn’t available on streaming services in Australia.
Is ‘Hard Knocks’ on Disney Plus?
No, Hard Knocks isn’t streaming on Disney Plus.
Is ‘Hard Knocks’ on Amazon Prime Video?
No, Hard Knocks isn’t streaming on Hulu.
