Watch Hard Knocks online

Watch ‘Hard Knocks’ online from anywhere in 2023

Join the New York Jets as they train for the upcoming NFL season. Here's how to watch Hard Knocks wherever you are.

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Hard Knocks’ in another country?

While you can watch Hard Knocks by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

Where to watch ‘Hard Knocks’ online in the U.S.

Watch Hard Knocks with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

Max logo

Max

Price: From 10 USD/month
Free trial: None

Streaming service Max streams every episode of Hard Knocks 2023 on-demand. Episodes should stream at the same time they air. American users watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Max was formerly HBO Max and subscribers in the U.S. have been transferred to the new service.

Watch Max with a VPN

Where to watch ‘Hard Knocks’ online in the UK

Sky Go logo

Sky Go

Price: Free with Sky TV packages
Free trial: None

Sky Go is an on-demand streaming service from Sky TV. Episodes should stream after they air on Sky Sports in the UK. To get access to Sky Go, you must first sign up for a Sky TV package. British viewers watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.

Watch Sky Go with a VPN

How to watch ‘Hard Knocks’ for free

Unfortunately, Hard Knocks does not stream on the best free streaming services, and the streaming services it is on do not offer free trials. If you have cable TV though, you can watch Hard Knocks at no extra cost by tuning in to HBO.

What is ‘Hard Knocks’ about?

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets | Official Trailer | Max

Hard Knocks has been a HBO fixture since 2001, giving viewers unprecedented access to the personal and professional lives of players, coaches, and staff. Each season, the series follows a specific NFL team during its training camp and provides an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at the challenges and preparations leading up to the NFL regular season. The 2023 season of Hard Knocks features the New York Jets.

Hard Knocks 2023 finales

When is the ‘Hard Knocks’ 2023 season finale

The season finale of Hard Knocks 2023 airs on September 5, 2023, on HBO.

List of ‘Hard Knocks’ teams



Hard Knocks has featured a different team every season. Here are the teams that have participated in Hard Knocks through the seasons:

  • Baltimore Ravens (2001)

  • Dallas Cowboys (2002)

  • Kansas City Chiefs (2007)

  • Dallas Cowboys (2008)

  • Cincinnati Bengals (2009)

  • New York Jets (2010)

  • Miami Dolphins (2012)

  • Atlanta Falcons (2014)

  • Cincinnati Bengals (2013)

  • Houston Texans (2015)

  • Los Angeles Rams (2016, 2020)

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017)

  • Cleveland Browns (2018)

  • Oakland Raiders (2019)

  • Los Angeles Chargers (2020)

  • Dallas Cowboys (2021)

  • Detroit Lions (2022)

  • New York Jets (2023)

Watch Reality TV Shows

‘Hard Knocks’ FAQ

What channel is ‘Hard Knocks’ on?
Where can I watch ‘Hard Knocks’ in Canada?
Where can I watch ‘Hard Knocks’ in Australia?
Is ‘Hard Knocks’ on Disney Plus?
Is ‘Hard Knocks’ on Amazon Prime Video?
Is ‘Hard Knocks’ on Hulu?
Is ‘Hard Knocks’ on Roku?
Is ‘Hard Knocks’ on Max?
