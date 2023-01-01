Where to watch Married at First Sight

Based on the Danish series Gift Ved Første Blik, Married at First Sight is an American reality TV show where singletons are professionally matched by relationship experts. The catch? The first time these couples will meet is at the altar, where they’ll be married and have to live together for eight weeks. After the “experiment,” each couple can decide if they want to remain together or get a divorce.

Each MAFS season is filmed in a different U.S. state; the latest season takes place in Tennessee—which is why it’s also dubbed Married at First Sight: Nashville.