Where to watch Married at First Sight
Married at First Sight (MAFS) returns for its 16th season with more matchmade newlyweds! As these strangers meet their bethrothed for the first time, will sparks fly or fizzle? Find out with our guide on how to stream MAFS Season 16 online.
What is Married at First Sight about?
Based on the Danish series Gift Ved Første Blik, Married at First Sight is an American reality TV show where singletons are professionally matched by relationship experts. The catch? The first time these couples will meet is at the altar, where they’ll be married and have to live together for eight weeks. After the “experiment,” each couple can decide if they want to remain together or get a divorce.
Each MAFS season is filmed in a different U.S. state; the latest season takes place in Tennessee—which is why it’s also dubbed Married at First Sight: Nashville.
Married at First Sight Season 16 release date
MAFS Season 16 premiered on January 4, 2023at 8 p.m. ET, with subsequent episodes airing weekly on Wednesdays at the same time. The latest season will consist of 23 episodes in total.
Where to stream Married at First Sight online
Cable channel Lifetime has been the home of Married at First Sight since 2017. Don’t have cable? Not to worry—you can stream MAFS through cord-cutters such as Philo, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling, or purchase only the episodes you want on Vudu.
Watch Married at First Sight S16 on Lifetime
Lifetime is a basic cable channel in the U.S., and you can catch the latest episode of MAFS by tuning in at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesdays. The Lifetime app offers live TV streaming, while its site only carries new episodes the next day. Note that you’ll need to provide the credentials of a U.S. cable or satellite subscription to access Lifetime.
How to watch Married at First Sight: Nashville on Philo
Philo carries over 60 live channels, one of which is Lifetime. It’s a great option for watching Married at First Sight, as Philo also carries all the past seasons. There’s even a seven-day free trial to take advantage of!
Stream Married at First Sight: Nashville on Hulu
Hulu offers a couple of viewing options for MAFS. Fans who’d prefer to live stream each episode can do so on Hulu + Live TV, which includes Lifetime. On regular Hulu, Seasons 1 - 14 of the hit series are available for on-demand viewing.
Hulu currently offers a seven-day free trial, though you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.
Watch MAFS: Nashville online on Sling TV
Another popular cable TV alternative is Sling TV, with plenty of streaming content such as on-demand movies, live sports, and live TV shows. Sling carries every season of Married at First Sight; however, it does not offer a free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up.
Stream Married at First Sight on Vudu
Prefer to watch only selected episodes instead? Streaming platform Vudu is your best bet, as it has every episode of MAFS (including all the past seasons). Vudu is totally free to sign up for, and you can choose to purchase either by episode or by season.
Who is in the Married at First Sight cast?
As with every MAFS season, Married at First Sight: Nashville features five all-new couples who will meet for the first time on their wedding day. The couples are:
Airris and Jasmine
Christopher and Nicole
Clint and Gina
Domynique and Mackinley
Kirsten and Shaquille
Meanwhile, longtime fans will recognize Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson from the show’s panel of relationship experts, who have matchmade the contestants and will provide valuable advice to the couples throughout the show. They are joined by sex therapist Dr. Pia Holec and producer DeVon Franklin.
Married at First Sight FAQs
Is Married at First Sight on Discovery Plus?
At the moment, Discovery+ only carries select seasons of Married at First Sight: Seasons 4, 5, 10 - 13. Your best bet for streaming every season of the show would be through Philo.
What city is Married at First Sight Season 16 in?
MAFS Season 16 takes place in Nashville.
Which couples are still together from Married at First Sight Season 15?
Of the five couples from Married at First Sight: San Diego, three of them agreed to stay married on Decision Day. However, there’s only one couple that’s still going strong to this day: Lindy and Miguel.
How many Married at First Sight couples are still together in total?
To date, the show has matched 59 couples, but only 15 of them are still together. The longest-lasting is Jamie and Doug, who met on MAFS Season 1 and have been together ever since!
Are the weddings on Married at First Sight real?
Yes, the weddings are real and are legally binding. The same goes for the divorce proceedings, if the couple chooses to part after their eight-week experiment!
The must-have for reality TV fans
Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!