Watch '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' online

This spin-off of 90 Day Fiancé follows Americans as they travel overseas to meet their long-distance partners for the very first time. Here’s everything you need to know about 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, including where to watch it online.

Where to watch ‘90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ online in the U.S.

Here are all the ways you can watch the series online!

Max

Watch all seasons of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days on Max. The monthly plan gets you access to a wide array of award-winning TV shows and movies including new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days weekly. While Max doesn't offer a free trial, it does offer a student discount for verified university students.

Discovery Plus

As a sister site to Max and TLC's principal streamer, Discovery Plus also has all the past seasons of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and all the other 90 Day Fiancé spin-offs. Discovery Plus is one of the cheapest streaming sites available and you can get a one-week free trial to try it out before committing fully.

Where to watch ‘90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ online in Canada

Hoping to stay up-to-date with all the drama, even if you live in Canada? No problem! Check out the streaming options for Canadians below.

Discovery Plus

Discovery Plus offers Canadians the ability to watch all new episodes in season seven, along with all the past seasons. With a seven-day free trial and low monthly plan fees, Discovery Plus is one of the most affordable streaming sites out there.

Where to watch ‘90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ online in the UK

Brits can catch up and keep up with all episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days available the same day they air in the U.S.

Discovery Plus

Discovery Plus carries all six seasons of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and will stream new episodes of season seven at the same time they drop in the U.S. The streamer also carries all the 90 Day Fiancé series and spin-offs.

Where to watch ‘90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ online in Australia

Aussies looking to watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days have several great options to choose from, including one season available for free.

Foxtel Now

Seasons 1-5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days are available on Foxtel Now, with more seasons expected to drop soon. Foxtel Now offers personalized bundles or pre-selected plans crafted to fit your lifestyle. You can try this streaming service out with a ten-day free trial.

9Now

9Now is a free ad-supported streaming platform, exclusively available in Australia. It offers Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, along with episodes from the original 90 Day Fiancé. To sign up for a 9Now free account, you'll need to provide an Australian postcode and your email—no payment information required.

BINGE

You can watch seasons 3-6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on Binge today. With three monthly options to choose from and an annual subscription for additional savings, you can get a plan that fits your budget and lifestyle. Plus, all new subscribers get a seven-day free trial.

Never miss a minute of your favorite shows with the best streaming VPN

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ in another country?

While you can watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service's and ExpressVPN's terms of use.

What is ‘90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ about?

New Season | 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days | TLC

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days follows Americans as they travel overseas to meet their long-distance partners for the first time. In season seven, participants travel to South Africa, Jordan, Brazil, the Philippines, and more in search of their one true love. Each episode reveals the raw emotions, cultural clashes, and intense pressures that come with navigating the complexity of an international relationship.

‘90 Day Fiancé: release date

‘90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Season 7 release date

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days premieres on September 1, 2024, at 8 P.M. ET. New episodes will air once a week on TLC and will drop on streaming services Max and Discovery Plus the same day.

‘90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Season 7 cast

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Season 7 cast

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days cast features eight all new couples:

  • Tigerlily (41) and Adnan (23): Texas-native Tigerlily travels to Jordan to marry Adnan the day she arrives, but cultural and age differences may prove tougher to navigate than she is prepared for.
  • Rayne (38) and Chidi (34): Rayne travels from New Mexico to Nigeria to meet Chidi, the blind man she’s been building a relationship online with for five years. While she’s all in, Chidi’s Christian faith and willingness to move to the U.S. may impede their relationship.
  • Loren (33) and Faith (31): Loren is a homeless man from Nevada who arrives in the Philippines to meet and marry his transgender girlfriend Faith, but hasn’t told her he plans to stay in the country permanently.
  • Niles (28) and Matilda (23): Alabama-native Niles has been dating Matilda online for two years and has already proposed. When he arrives in Ghana to finally meet face-to-face, the couple must grapple with differing expectations on what the marriage timeline looks like.
  • Joe (34) and Magda (23): Joe travels from Florida to Poland to meet Magda, the young Volleyball who is eager to start a family. But while she’s prepared to move to the U.S. immediately, Joe is worried it's all happening a bit too fast.
  • Brian (52) and Ingrid (33): Brian is a quadriplegic who flies to Brazil for Ingrid, a woman he met on a dating app two years ago. With several failed relationships and his disability, Brian hopes Ingrid matches who she says she is.
  • Veah (27) and Sunny (26): Floridan Veah arrives in South Africa to finally connect with her long-distance boyfriend Sunny and cement their relationship with a proposal. One problem? She brought her ex-boyfriend along for the ride.
  • Vanja (41) and Božo (38): Vanja is already ready for commitment from her boyfriend Božo by the time she lands in Croatia from Florida. But is Božo on the same page? Vanja’s friends and family certainly don’t think so.

More shows like ‘90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’

90 Day Fiancé

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way
Watch Reality TV Shows

‘90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ FAQ

