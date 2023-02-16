Where to Watch Chrisley Knows Best Where to Watch Chrisley Knows Best
Bid farewell to the Chrisleys in the series finale of Chrisley Knows Best. Here are all the ways to watch Chrisley Knows Best Season 10 online.
What's Chrisley Knows Best about?
Flamboyant real estate tycoon Todd Chrisley and his family live a lavish lifestyle in a Nashville, Tennessee mansion (they formerly lived in Atlanta). But 10 seasons on, reality seems to have caught up with the famous family: Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley have been sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for tax evasion and fraud. It seems they didn’t know best after all.
Season 10 was filmed just before Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to prison (they started serving their respective terms in January 2023); in hindsight, their drama over renovation plans seems so inconsequential now. Season 10 of Chrisley Knows Best will be the show’s last, and spin-off shows like Growing Up Chrisley have also been canceled.
Chrisley Knows Best Season 10 release date
Chrisley Knows Best Season 10 premiered on February 6, 2023. The final season is set to be shorter than usual, though a full episode list hasn’t been revealed. Each episode is approximately 30 minutes.
Where to Stream Chrisley Knows Best online
Chrisley Knows Best airs on USA Network every Monday night at 11 p.m. ET. You’ll also be able to stream via cord-cutting services like Peacock, fuboTV, YouTube TV, or the next day on regular Hayu.
Watch all seasons of Chrisley Knows Best on USA Network
Cable channel USA Network carries every season of Chrisley Knows Best on its website and app. Seasons 1 to 9 are locked, and you will need an account to access them. You may also need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222). Season 10’s premiere is currently streaming for free for all viewers, even if you don’t have an account.
Watch Chrisley Knows Best on Peacock
Binge on episodes of Chrisley Knows Best on Peacock. Seasons 1 to 9 are available to stream, and Season 10 is expected to be added to the service soon. Peacock also offers a seven-day free trial, but is otherwise reasonably priced at 5 USD per month!
Watch Chrisley Knows Best on FuboTV
While fuboTV is primarily geared toward sports fans, the streaming service also includes several entertainment channels such as USA Network. It’s another way to catch every episode live, and you can even stream selected episodes from past seasons on demand. fuboTV currently offers a seven-day free trial, though you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).
Binge Chrisley Knows Best on YouTube TV
YouTube TV carries USA Network, and offers a seven-day free trial. Besides getting to stream Season 10 as it airs, you can also catch up on past seasons on the platform. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access the service.
Stream Chrisley Knows Best for free on Pluto TV
UK viewers can catch up on earlier seasons of Chrisley Knows Best on Pluto TV. The streamer carries Seasons 1 to 3 of the reality show. The best part? It’s totally FREE, albeit with occasional ads.
Watch Chrisley Knows Best on Hayu
If you’re outside of the U.S., streaming service Hayu is great for streaming the final season of Chrisley Knows Best. New episodes land on Hayu the day after they’re released in the U.S., and new users can enjoy a seven-day free trial.
At the moment, Hayu is only available in the following countries: the UK, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, and Sweden.
Who is in Chrisley Knows Best?
If you thought your family was dramatic, wait till you meet the Chrisley clan.
Todd Chrisley: Real estate tycoon and convicted fraudster Todd Chrisley is the patriarch of the Chrisley family.
Julie Chrisley: Todd’s second and current wife, she’s also his literal partner-in-crime.
Lindsie Chrisley Campbell: Todd’s oldest daughter with his ex-wife. Lindsie stopped appearing in Chrisley Knows Best from Season 5.
Kyle Chrisley: Todd’s oldest son with his ex-wife. Kyle struggles with addiction and mental health issues and has made very few appearances on the show.
Chase Chrisley: Chase is Todd and Julie’s oldest son.
Savannah Chrisley: Savannah is Todd and Julie’s oldest daughter. Savannah won Miss Tennessee Teen USA in 2016.
Grayson Chrisley: Grayson is Todd and Julie’s youngest son.
Chloe Chrisley: Kyle’s daughter is raised by Todd and Julie. Due to Kyle’s struggle with addiction and the arrest of Chloe’s mother, Todd and Julie now have sole custody of Chloe.
“Nanny” Faye Chrisley: Faye is Todd’s mother.
Chrisley Knows Best FAQs
Where can I watch Chrisley Knows Best in Canada?
Viewers in Canada can watch Chrisley Knows Best on Hayu.
Can you watch Chrisley Knows Best on Hulu?
You cannot watch Chrisley Knows Best on Hulu. Stream the reality TV show on Peacock or YouTube TV instead.
Can you watch Chrisley Knows Best on Netflix?
You cannot watch Chrisley Knows Best on Netflix. Stream the reality TV show on Peacock or YouTube TV instead.
Can you watch Chrisley Knows Best on Amazon Prime Video?
Chrisley Knows Best isn’t free to stream on Prime Video. However, you can watch every season by renting on Prime Video.
How much jail time will the Chrisleys get?
Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a combined 19-year jail term for tax evasion and fraud. Julie was given a sentence of 7 years in prison, while Todd was given a sentence of 12 years. The couple both reported to prison in mid-January, 2023.
Can you watch Chrisley Knows Best on Roku?
Yes! You can watch Chrisley Knows Best on USA Network on your Roku device.
The must-have for reality TV fans
Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!