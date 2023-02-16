Flamboyant real estate tycoon Todd Chrisley and his family live a lavish lifestyle in a Nashville, Tennessee mansion (they formerly lived in Atlanta). But 10 seasons on, reality seems to have caught up with the famous family: Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley have been sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for tax evasion and fraud. It seems they didn’t know best after all.

Season 10 was filmed just before Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to prison (they started serving their respective terms in January 2023); in hindsight, their drama over renovation plans seems so inconsequential now. Season 10 of Chrisley Knows Best will be the show’s last, and spin-off shows like Growing Up Chrisley have also been canceled.