Watch The Challenge: All Stars online

Where to watch 'The Challenge: All Stars' online in 2024 

The long-awaited new season of The Challenge: All Stars is finally here! Featuring the return of many The Challenge favorites, including some who haven’t competed in a really long time. Here’s everything you need to know about the show and how to watch it online.

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ in another country?

While you can watch The Challenge: All Stars by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

Where to watch ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ online in the U.S.

Watch The Challenge: All Stars with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

Paramount+ logo.

Paramount Plus

Price: From 6 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Paramount Plus is the streaming home for The Challenge: All Stars. All seasons stream on the service on-demand. Whether traveling or at home, American fans watching with ExpressVPN should select a U.S. server location to access streaming content in the U.S.

Where to watch ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ online outside the U.S.

Paramount+ logo.

Paramount Plus

Price: From 6.99 GBP/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Outside the U.S., The Challenge: All Stars will stream on Paramount Plus in the UK, Ireland, Australia, Latin America, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. Past seasons of the show are also available on the service. If you’re streaming with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a server location where you’re located for the best streaming experience.

How to watch
‘The Challenge: All Stars’ for free

Unfortunately, The Challenge: All Stars does not currently stream on free streaming services. You can take advantage of the Paramount Plus free trial to binge the show during the trial period. Note that episodes drop weekly, so it’s probably best to wait for the finale to air before signing up!

Never miss a minute of the drama with the best reality TV VPN

What is ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ about?

The Challenge: All Stars is a spin-off of the long-running TV competition, The Challenge. Star-studded contestants from past seasons of The Challenge return to compete in The Challenge: All Stars, bringing old foes and even ex-lovers head-to-head once again. It’s a fierce competition, and only one will be crowned the winner.

What to expect from ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 4?

Season 4 of The Challenge: All Stars brings together a mix of "old-school legends, modern power players, redemption-seekers, and ex-lovers" battling it out for the 300,000 USD prize. This season comes with a twist, every player must earn a star ahead of the final and will get the opportunity to steal stars from fellow players. The competition is sure to heat up!

The Challenge release date

‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 4 release date

Season four of The Challenge: All Stars premiered on April 10, 2024.

‘The Challenge: All Stars’ cast

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion cast

Season four of The Challenge: All Stars sees the return of The Challenge veterans, some of whom haven’t competed in years. Here’s the full season four cast:

  • Ace Amerson: Last competed in All Stars 1, 2021.
  • Adam Larson: Last competed in The Gauntlet 2, 2025.
  • Avery Tressler: Last competed in Rivals III, 2016.
  • Ayanna Mackins: Last competed in All Stars 2, 2021.
  • Brad Fiorenza: Last competed in All Stars 3, 2022.
  • Brandon Nelson: Last competed in Free Agents, 2014.
  • Cara Maria Sorbello: Last competed in War of the Worlds 2, 2019.
  • Derek Chavez: Last competed in All Stars 2, 2021.
  • Flora Alekseyeun: Last competed in Battle of the Seasons, 2022.
  • Janelle Casanave: Last competed in All Stars 2, 2021.
  • Jasmine Reynaud: Last competed in All Stars 2, 2021.
  • Jay Mitchell: Last competed in Battle of the Exes II, 2015.
  • Kam Williams: Last competed in Double Agents, 2021.
  • Kefla Hare: Last competed in Real World vs. Road Rules, 1999.
  • Laurel Stucky: Last competed in Ride or Dies, 2022.
  • Leroy Garrett: Last competed in Double Agents, 2021.
  • Nicole Zanatta: Last competed in Double Agents, 2021.
  • Rachel Robinson: Last competed in Battle of the Exes, 2012.
  • Ryan Kehoe: Last competed in All Stars 2, 2021.
  • Steve Meinke: Last competed in All Stars 2, 2021.
  • Syrus Yarbrough: Last competed in All Stars 3, 2022.
  • Tina Barta: Last competed in All Stars 2, 2021.
  • Tony Raines: Last competed in Final Reckoning, 2018.
  • Tyrie Ballard-Brown: Last competed in Rivals II, 2013.
  • Veronica Portillo: Last competed in Ride or Dies, 2022

Watch Reality TV Shows

‘The Challenge: All Stars’ FAQ

