The long-awaited new season of The Challenge: All Stars is finally here! Featuring the return of many The Challenge favorites, including some who haven’t competed in a really long time. Here’s everything you need to know about the show and how to watch it online.
Where to watch ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ online in the U.S.
Paramount Plus
Price: From 6 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Paramount Plus is the streaming home for The Challenge: All Stars. All seasons stream on the service on-demand. Whether traveling or at home, American fans watching with ExpressVPN should select a U.S. server location to access streaming content in the U.S.
Where to watch ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ online outside the U.S.
Paramount Plus
Price: From 6.99 GBP/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Outside the U.S., The Challenge: All Stars will stream on Paramount Plus in the UK, Ireland, Australia, Latin America, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. Past seasons of the show are also available on the service. If you’re streaming with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a server location where you’re located for the best streaming experience.
What is ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ about?
The Challenge: All Stars is a spin-off of the long-running TV competition, The Challenge. Star-studded contestants from past seasons of The Challenge return to compete in The Challenge: All Stars, bringing old foes and even ex-lovers head-to-head once again. It’s a fierce competition, and only one will be crowned the winner.
What to expect from ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 4?
Season 4 of The Challenge: All Stars brings together a mix of "old-school legends, modern power players, redemption-seekers, and ex-lovers" battling it out for the 300,000 USD prize. This season comes with a twist, every player must earn a star ahead of the final and will get the opportunity to steal stars from fellow players. The competition is sure to heat up!
‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 4 release date
Season four of The Challenge: All Stars premiered on April 10, 2024.
‘The Challenge: All Stars’ cast
Season four of The Challenge: All Stars sees the return of The Challenge veterans, some of whom haven’t competed in years. Here’s the full season four cast:
- Ace Amerson: Last competed in All Stars 1, 2021.
- Adam Larson: Last competed in The Gauntlet 2, 2025.
- Avery Tressler: Last competed in Rivals III, 2016.
- Ayanna Mackins: Last competed in All Stars 2, 2021.
- Brad Fiorenza: Last competed in All Stars 3, 2022.
- Brandon Nelson: Last competed in Free Agents, 2014.
- Cara Maria Sorbello: Last competed in War of the Worlds 2, 2019.
- Derek Chavez: Last competed in All Stars 2, 2021.
- Flora Alekseyeun: Last competed in Battle of the Seasons, 2022.
- Janelle Casanave: Last competed in All Stars 2, 2021.
- Jasmine Reynaud: Last competed in All Stars 2, 2021.
- Jay Mitchell: Last competed in Battle of the Exes II, 2015.
- Kam Williams: Last competed in Double Agents, 2021.
- Kefla Hare: Last competed in Real World vs. Road Rules, 1999.
- Laurel Stucky: Last competed in Ride or Dies, 2022.
- Leroy Garrett: Last competed in Double Agents, 2021.
- Nicole Zanatta: Last competed in Double Agents, 2021.
- Rachel Robinson: Last competed in Battle of the Exes, 2012.
- Ryan Kehoe: Last competed in All Stars 2, 2021.
- Steve Meinke: Last competed in All Stars 2, 2021.
- Syrus Yarbrough: Last competed in All Stars 3, 2022.
- Tina Barta: Last competed in All Stars 2, 2021.
- Tony Raines: Last competed in Final Reckoning, 2018.
- Tyrie Ballard-Brown: Last competed in Rivals II, 2013.
- Veronica Portillo: Last competed in Ride or Dies, 2022
‘The Challenge: All Stars’ FAQ
The Challenge: All Stars streams exclusively on Paramount Plus. It does not air on TV.
No, The Challenge: All Stars does not stream on Netflix.
No, The Challenge: All Stars does not stream on Max.
No, The Challenge: All Stars does not stream on Peacock.
The Challenge: All Stars Season 4 is filmed in Cape Town, South Africa.
