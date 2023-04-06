Where to Watch The Kardashians Where to Watch The Kardashians
Reality TV royalty returns to the small screen for a new season of The Kardashians. Get in on classic Kardashian drama; here are all the ways to stream The Kardashians 2023 online.
What is The Kardashians about?
The Kardashians provides a look at life behind the headlines, giving us an all-access pass straight into the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including matriarch Kris, daughters Kourtney, Khloe, Kim, Kylie, and Kendall, and their various partners and offspring. Navigating the pressures of an incredibly public life and running their million-dollar empires, all while balancing familial duties, is a recipe ripe for drama. Tensions rise and heads butt when so much rests on staying relevant and in the spotlight.
The Kardashians is the second reality TV show that features the Kardashian family. The first, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, aired on E! for 20 seasons before the show rebranded and moved to Hulu. Including the upcoming third season of The Kardashians, there are a total of 23 seasons of Kardashian drama that played out on our screens. F might be for family, but it is also for feud.
When does The Kardashians 2023 premiere?
We’ve kept up with the Kardashians on E!, now join them in their new streaming home, Hulu, for the third season of The Kardashians. The new season premieres on May 25, 2023 with episodes streaming weekly.
Where to watch The Kardashians online
Keep up and catch up with The Kardashians on Hulu and Disney Plus.
Watch The Kardashians on Hulu
Based in the U.S? Fire up Hulu to catch Season 3 of The Kardashians. Hulu typically drops new shows and episodes at 3 a.m. ET. Seasons 1 and 2 of The Kardashians are available to binge on the streamer. Hulu offers a seven-day free trial, though you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.
Watch The Kardashians on Disney Plus
If you’re based anywhere else in the world, Disney Plus is the streamer to use to watch all seasons of The Kardashians. Seasons 1 and 2 are available right now for a binge before season 3 drops in May. New shows and episodes typically drop at 3 a.m. ET on Disney Plus.
Who is in the cast of The Kardashians?
Meet the Kardashian-Jenner family, reality TV’s royal family:
Kris Jenner
Kourtney Kardashian
Kim Kardashian West
Khloe Kardashian
Kendall Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Fans can also expect appearances by some of the Kardashian/Jenner grandchildren and Kourtney’s husband, Travis Barker, and ex-husband, Scott Disick.
The Kardashians FAQs
Where can I stream Keeping Up with the Kardashians?
Can you only watch The Kardashians on Hulu?
Yes, The Kardashians are only streaming on Hulu in the U.S. International fans can stream the show on Disney Plus.
Do you need Hulu Plus to watch The Kardashians?
No, you do not need Hulu Plus to stream The Kardashians. The show can be streamed with any Hulu plan.
Where can I watch The Kardashians in Canada?
Canadians can stream all seasons of The Kardashians on Disney Plus. Season three drops on May 25, 2023, at 3 a.m. ET.
Where can I watch The Kardashians in the UK?
British fans can stream all seasons of The Kardashians on Disney Plus. Season three drops on May 25, 2023, at 8 a.m. BST.
Where can I watch The Kardashians in Australia?
Australian fans can stream all seasons of The Kardashians on Disney Plus. Season three drops on May 25, 2023, at 5 p.m. AEDT.
Where can I watch The Kardashians in South Africa?
South African fans can stream all seasons of The Kardashians on Disney Plus. Season three drops on May 25, 2023, at 9 a.m. SAST.
Where can I watch The Kardashians in India?
Indian fans can stream all seasons of The Kardashians on Disney Plus Hotstar. Season three drops on May 25, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. IST.
Where can I watch The Kardashians in New Zealand?
Fans in New Zealand can stream all seasons of The Kardashians on Disney Plus. Season three drops on May 25, 2023, at 7 p.m. NZST.
