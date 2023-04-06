Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Where to Watch The Kardashians

Reality TV royalty returns to the small screen for a new season of The Kardashians. Get in on classic Kardashian drama; here are all the ways to stream The Kardashians 2023 online.

What is The Kardashians about?

The Kardashians | Season 3 Returns May 25 | Hulu

The Kardashians provides a look at life behind the headlines, giving us an all-access pass straight into the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including matriarch Kris, daughters Kourtney, Khloe, Kim, Kylie, and Kendall, and their various partners and offspring. Navigating the pressures of an incredibly public life and running their million-dollar empires, all while balancing familial duties, is a recipe ripe for drama. Tensions rise and heads butt when so much rests on staying relevant and in the spotlight.

The Kardashians is the second reality TV show that features the Kardashian family. The first, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, aired on E! for 20 seasons before the show rebranded and moved to Hulu. Including the upcoming third season of The Kardashians, there are a total of 23 seasons of Kardashian drama that played out on our screens. F might be for family, but it is also for feud.

Kylie Jenner in The Kardashians

When does The Kardashians 2023 premiere?

We’ve kept up with the Kardashians on E!, now join them in their new streaming home, Hulu, for the third season of The Kardashians. The new season premieres on May 25, 2023 with episodes streaming weekly.

Where to watch The Kardashians online

Keep up and catch up with The Kardashians on Hulu and Disney Plus.

Hulu logo.

Watch The Kardashians on Hulu

Based in the U.S? Fire up Hulu to catch Season 3 of The Kardashians. Hulu typically drops new shows and episodes at 3 a.m. ET. Seasons 1 and 2 of The Kardashians are available to binge on the streamer. Hulu offers a seven-day free trial, though you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.

Disney Plus Logo

Watch The Kardashians on Disney Plus

If you’re based anywhere else in the world, Disney Plus is the streamer to use to watch all seasons of The Kardashians. Seasons 1 and 2 are available right now for a binge before season 3 drops in May. New shows and episodes typically drop at 3 a.m. ET on Disney Plus.

Who is in the cast of The Kardashians?

The Kardashian-Jenner family The Kardashian-Jenner family

Meet the Kardashian-Jenner family, reality TV’s royal family:

  • Kris Jenner

  • Kourtney Kardashian

  • Kim Kardashian West

  • Khloe Kardashian

  • Kendall Jenner

  • Kylie Jenner

Fans can also expect appearances by some of the Kardashian/Jenner grandchildren and Kourtney’s husband, Travis Barker, and ex-husband, Scott Disick.

The Kardashians FAQs

Where can I stream Keeping Up with the Kardashians?
Can you only watch The Kardashians on Hulu?
Do you need Hulu Plus to watch The Kardashians?
Where can I watch The Kardashians in Canada?
Where can I watch The Kardashians in the UK?
Where can I watch The Kardashians in Australia?
Where can I watch The Kardashians in South Africa?
Where can I watch The Kardashians in India?
Where can I watch The Kardashians in New Zealand?
