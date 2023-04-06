The Kardashians provides a look at life behind the headlines, giving us an all-access pass straight into the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including matriarch Kris, daughters Kourtney, Khloe, Kim, Kylie, and Kendall, and their various partners and offspring. Navigating the pressures of an incredibly public life and running their million-dollar empires, all while balancing familial duties, is a recipe ripe for drama. Tensions rise and heads butt when so much rests on staying relevant and in the spotlight.

The Kardashians is the second reality TV show that features the Kardashian family. The first, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, aired on E! for 20 seasons before the show rebranded and moved to Hulu. Including the upcoming third season of The Kardashians, there are a total of 23 seasons of Kardashian drama that played out on our screens. F might be for family, but it is also for feud.