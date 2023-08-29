Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Watch Ultimate Cowboy Showdown online

Watch ‘Ultimate Cowboy Showdown’ online from anywhere in 2023

Top cowboys battle it out for the title of ultimate cowboy! Here’s how to watch Ultimate Cowboy Showdown wherever you are.

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Ultimate Cowboy Showdown’ in another country?

While you can watch Ultimate Cowboy Showdown by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

Where to watch ‘Ultimate Cowboy Showdown’ online for free

Watch Ultimate Cowboy Showdown with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

Freevee logo

Freevee

Price: Free

Freevee is an ad-supported free streaming service from Amazon. Freevee is currently available in the U.S., UK, and Germany, but only the U.S. library carries all seasons of Ultimate Cowboy Showdown. Season 4 is expected to make it on the service after it airs.

To stream on Freevee, you’ll only need an Amazon account. You do not require an Amazon, Amazon Prime, or Amazon Prime Video subscription. If you’re in the U.S. and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Tubi logo

Tubi

Price: Free

Tubi is a U.S.-based ad-supported free streaming service. Tubi currently carries all seasons of Ultimate Cowboy Showdown, and we expect season 4 to make it on the service after it airs. If you’re in the U.S. and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Plex logo

Plex

Price: Free

Plex is an ad-supported free streaming service available in most countries. The streamer carries select episodes of Ultimate Cowboy Showdown across its seasons. However, note that the show isn’t available in all regional Plex libraries, and the episodes available to you may vary. If you’re watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a server location in your country.

Where to watch ‘Ultimate Cowboy Showdown’ online in the U.S.

Peacock logo.

Peacock

Price: From 6 USD/month
Free trial: None

Peacock is a great option to stream Ultimate Cowboy Showdown. The streamer carries all seasons of the show, and episodes from the new season should stream after they air. If you’re in the U.S. and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Prime Video

Price: From 15 USD/month
Free trial: 30-day free trial

Prime Video carries all seasons of Ultimate Cowboy Showdown. You can stream episodes through the streamer, and you can even rent or purchase them. If you’re in the U.S. and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Don’t want to subscribe to Amazon Prime? Make use of Prime Video’s sister service, Freevee, to watch Ultimate Cowboy Showdown for free.

Roku

Price: Free (with Roku devices)
Free trial: None

Have a Roku device? Stream select seasons of Ultimate Cowboy Showdown on The Roku Channel! Simply head to your Roku device’s channel store to add The Roku Channel to start streaming. If you’re in the U.S. and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Where to watch ‘Ultimate Cowboy Showdown’ online in Australia

Prime Video

Price: From 10 AUD/month
Free trial: 30-day free trial

Prime Video carries Ultimate Cowboy Showdown Season 1 in Australia. Unfortunately, no other seasons are streaming Down Under. If you’re in Australia and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.

Where to watch ‘Ultimate Cowboy Showdown’ online in Canada

Prime Video

Price: From 10 CND/month
Free trial: 30-day free trial

Prime Video carries Ultimate Cowboy Showdown Season 1 in Canada. Unfortunately, no other seasons are streaming. If you’re in Canada and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a Canadian server location.

What is ‘Ultimate Cowboy Showdown’ about?

Watch Ultimate Cowboy Showdown online

The country’s top cowboys compete for a chance to win a herd of cattle, a coveted belt buckle, and a lifetime of bragging rights in this one-of-a-kind reality competition series. Contestants are put through grueling challenges each week, putting their skills and knowledge to the test. One by one, contestants are eliminated until only one remains. Who will yee their last haw, and who will be the ultimate cowboy?

Ultimate Cowboy Showdown Season 4 release date

‘Ultimate Cowboy Showdown’ Season 4 release date

Ultimate Cowboy Showdown Season 4 streams from September 6. Episodes stream weekly, and the season will likely be 10 episodes long.

‘Ultimate Cowboy Showdown’ Season 4 contestants

Ultimate Cowboy Showdown All-Stars | Teaser Trailer | Trace Adkins

This season will see cowboys from past seasons return for another shot at the title and, most importantly, the cows. Ultimate Cowboy Showdown is hosted by country music legend Trace Adkins. Here are the 14 returning contestants:

  • Cody Brewer, Season 1

  • Cuatro Houston, Season 1

  • Ethan Treadwell, Season 1

  • J Storme Birdwell, Season 1

  • Jared Lee, Season 1

  • Jackson Taylor, Season 2

  • John Paul “JP” Gonzales, Season 2

  • Rovesky “Fatty” Hickman, Season 2

  • Tyler Kijack, Season 2

  • Buck Faust, Season 3

  • Brianna Markum-McCain, Season 3

  • Diamond Jim Smith, Season 3

  • Eddie Peña, Season 3

  • Sarah Foti, Season 3

