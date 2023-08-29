Watch ‘Ultimate Cowboy Showdown’ online from anywhere in 2023
Top cowboys battle it out for the title of ultimate cowboy! Here’s how to watch Ultimate Cowboy Showdown wherever you are.
Where to watch ‘Ultimate Cowboy Showdown’ online for free
Watch Ultimate Cowboy Showdown with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!
Freevee
Price: Free
Freevee is an ad-supported free streaming service from Amazon. Freevee is currently available in the U.S., UK, and Germany, but only the U.S. library carries all seasons of Ultimate Cowboy Showdown. Season 4 is expected to make it on the service after it airs.
To stream on Freevee, you’ll only need an Amazon account. You do not require an Amazon, Amazon Prime, or Amazon Prime Video subscription. If you’re in the U.S. and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Tubi
Price: Free
Tubi is a U.S.-based ad-supported free streaming service. Tubi currently carries all seasons of Ultimate Cowboy Showdown, and we expect season 4 to make it on the service after it airs. If you’re in the U.S. and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Plex
Price: Free
Plex is an ad-supported free streaming service available in most countries. The streamer carries select episodes of Ultimate Cowboy Showdown across its seasons. However, note that the show isn’t available in all regional Plex libraries, and the episodes available to you may vary. If you’re watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a server location in your country.
Where to watch ‘Ultimate Cowboy Showdown’ online in the U.S.
Peacock
Price: From 6 USD/month
Free trial: None
Peacock is a great option to stream Ultimate Cowboy Showdown. The streamer carries all seasons of the show, and episodes from the new season should stream after they air. If you’re in the U.S. and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Prime Video
Price: From 15 USD/month
Free trial: 30-day free trial
Prime Video carries all seasons of Ultimate Cowboy Showdown. You can stream episodes through the streamer, and you can even rent or purchase them. If you’re in the U.S. and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Don’t want to subscribe to Amazon Prime? Make use of Prime Video’s sister service, Freevee, to watch Ultimate Cowboy Showdown for free.
Roku
Price: Free (with Roku devices)
Free trial: None
Have a Roku device? Stream select seasons of Ultimate Cowboy Showdown on The Roku Channel! Simply head to your Roku device’s channel store to add The Roku Channel to start streaming. If you’re in the U.S. and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Where to watch ‘Ultimate Cowboy Showdown’ online in Australia
Prime Video
Price: From 10 AUD/month
Free trial: 30-day free trial
Prime Video carries Ultimate Cowboy Showdown Season 1 in Australia. Unfortunately, no other seasons are streaming Down Under. If you’re in Australia and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.
Where to watch ‘Ultimate Cowboy Showdown’ online in Canada
Prime Video
Price: From 10 CND/month
Free trial: 30-day free trial
Prime Video carries Ultimate Cowboy Showdown Season 1 in Canada. Unfortunately, no other seasons are streaming. If you’re in Canada and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a Canadian server location.
Plex
Price: Free
Free trial: None
Plex is an ad-supported free streaming service available in most countries. The streamer carries select episodes of Ultimate Cowboy Showdown across its seasons. If you’re in Canada and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a Canadian server location.
What is ‘Ultimate Cowboy Showdown’ about?
The country’s top cowboys compete for a chance to win a herd of cattle, a coveted belt buckle, and a lifetime of bragging rights in this one-of-a-kind reality competition series. Contestants are put through grueling challenges each week, putting their skills and knowledge to the test. One by one, contestants are eliminated until only one remains. Who will yee their last haw, and who will be the ultimate cowboy?
‘Ultimate Cowboy Showdown’ Season 4 release date
Ultimate Cowboy Showdown Season 4 streams from September 6. Episodes stream weekly, and the season will likely be 10 episodes long.
‘Ultimate Cowboy Showdown’ Season 4 contestants
This season will see cowboys from past seasons return for another shot at the title and, most importantly, the cows. Ultimate Cowboy Showdown is hosted by country music legend Trace Adkins. Here are the 14 returning contestants:
Cody Brewer, Season 1
Cuatro Houston, Season 1
Ethan Treadwell, Season 1
J Storme Birdwell, Season 1
Jared Lee, Season 1
Jackson Taylor, Season 2
John Paul “JP” Gonzales, Season 2
Rovesky “Fatty” Hickman, Season 2
Tyler Kijack, Season 2
Buck Faust, Season 3
Brianna Markum-McCain, Season 3
Diamond Jim Smith, Season 3
Eddie Peña, Season 3
Sarah Foti, Season 3
‘Ultimate Cowboy Showdown’ FAQ
What channel is ‘Ultimate Cowboy Showdown’ on?
Ultimate Cowboy Showdown airs on INSP TV. You can also watch episodes of the show on streaming service Peacock.
Where can I watch ‘Ultimate Cowboy Showdown’ Season 4?
Stream Ultimate Cowboy Showdown Season 4 on Peacock.
Is ‘Ultimate Cowboy Showdown’ scripted?
No, Ultimate Cowboy Showdown isn’t scripted.
Where to watch ‘Ultimate Cowboy Showdown’ online in the UK?
Ultimate Cowboy Showdown is not available to stream in the UK.
Is ‘Ultimate Cowboy Showdown’ on Netflix?
No, Ultimate Cowboy Showdown isn’t streaming on Netflix.
Is ‘Ultimate Cowboy Showdown’ on Hulu?
No, Ultimate Cowboy Showdown isn’t streaming on Hulu.
