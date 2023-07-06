The wet towel of all dating shows is here! Too Hot To Handle puts a group of sexy singles to the ultimate test—staying celibate. They can flirt, and they can tease, but they’ve got to keep it in their pants. It’ll get all sorts of dirty as they try to outlast one another.

The winner goes home with a 20,000 USD cash prize, while losers will have to leave the show after the most costly hook-up of their life. Thinking with your head (not that one) has never been more important.