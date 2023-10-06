Where to Watch ‘Raid the Cage’ in 2023 Where to Watch ‘Raid the Cage’ in 2023
Ever feel like Wheel of Fotune needs to be more physical? Raid the Cage is a game show where contestants have to race against the clock to capture as many prizes as they can. Here’s how to watch.
Where to watch ‘Raid the Cage’ online in the U.S.
Paramount Plus
Price: From 6 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Paramount Plus is the streaming home of CBS. Episodes of Raid the Cage will make it onto the service once they air, and will be available for on-demand streaming.
Fubo
Price: From 75 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Cord-cutter Fubo carries CBS, so you can watch Raid the Cage episodes as they air weekly. Note that episodes aren't available on-demand and you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.
YouTube TV
Price: From 73 USD/month
Free trial: 14-day free trial
YouTube TV carries CBS and offers a generous free trial, though you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up. Note that the cord-cutter only streams the show live.
Where to watch ‘Raid the Cage’ online outside the U.S.
While a streaming premiere outside of the U.S. has yet to be announced, we’d wager the show would stream on the local versions of Paramount Plus. Keep tabs on this page; we’ll let you know when the show streams outside the U.S.!
How to watch ‘Raid the Cage’ for free
Unfortunately, Raid the Cage does not stream on the best free streaming services. You can use free trials from various streaming services, such as Paramount Plus, to binge the show for free during the trial period.
What is ‘Raid the Cage’ about?
In Raid the Cage, two teams of two go head-to-head, racing against the clock and closing doors to snatch prizes. Every trivia question answered correctly buys them more time for grabbing luxurious rewards, including trips, electronics, and cars. After three intense rounds, the team with the most valuable loot takes it all and faces the ultimate challenge in the 'Beat the Cage' finale for the biggest prizes!
‘Raid the Cage’ release date
Raid the Cage airs on CBS from October 13, 2023. Episodes air weekly.
Who hosts ‘Raid the Cage’?
Raid the Cage is hotsed by Damon Wayans Jr. (New Girl) and Jeannie Mai Jenkins (America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation). Different teams of contestants are featured each week.
‘Raid the Cage’ FAQ
What channel is ‘Raid the Cage’ on?
Raid the Cage airs on CBS and streams on Paramount Plus.
Is ‘Raid the Cage’ on Netflix?
No, Raid the Cage doesn’t stream on Netflix.
Is ‘Raid the Cage’ on Prime Video?
No, Raid the Cage doesn’t stream on Prime Video. It may be available for purchase or rent on Amazon Prime after it premieres, though.
