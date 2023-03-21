Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

How and where to watch The Challenge: World Championship.

The Challenge: World Championship brings together contestants from different countries to compete for a chance to win 500,000 USD. Here’s how to watch every episode of The Challenge.

What is ‘The Challenge: World Championship’ about?

A spin-off of the reality competition series The Challenge—which itself is a spin-off of The Real World and Road RulesThe Challenge: World Championship series brings together winners and select contestants from The Challenge Argentina: El Desafío, The Challenge: Australia, The Challenge: UK, and The Challenge: USA. Contestants from outside the core Challenge franchise have also been recruited from other MTV reality TV shows like Are You the One?, Ex on the Beach, Geordie Shore, and even non-MTV shows altogether. Teams are composed of multiple participants or pairs who must plot and scheme their way to victory.

When will ‘The Challenge: World Championship’ start?

The Challenge: World Championship dropped its first two episodes in the U.S. and Canada on March 8, 2023, with subsequent episodes releasing weekly on Wednesdays. The series debuted in the UK, select countries in Latin America, and Australia on March 9. In Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, and France the series began on March 15.

Where to watch ‘The Challenge: World Championship’ online

The Challenge: World Championship is available on Paramount+ in all regions where the service is available.

Watch ‘The Challenge: World Championship’ on Paramount+

New episodes of The Challenge: World Championship will air every week on Wednesdays on Paramount+. The service also carries all previous seasons of The Challenge and its spin-offs The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars, The Challenge: All Stars, The Challenge Argentina: El Desafío, The Challenge: Australia, The Challenge: UK, and The Challenge: USA. It’s all worth noting that Paramount+ has a seven-day free trial!

‘The Challenge: World Championship’ cast

The Challenge: World Championship brings together winners and select contestants from previous entries in The Challenge franchise. Here’s the full cast for The Challenge: World Championship:

Challenge legends

  • Amber Borzotra

  • Darrell Taylor

  • Jodi Weatherton

  • Johnny "Bananas" DeVenanzio

  • Jonna Stephens

  • Jordan Wiseley

  • Kaycee Clark

  • KellyAnne Judd

  • Nelson Thomas

  • Nia Moore

  • Theo Campbell

  • Tori Deal

  • Wes Bergmann

  • Yes Duffy

Global MVPs

  • Ben Driebergen

  • Danny McCray

  • Justine Ndiba

  • Sarah Lacina

  • Emily Seebohm

  • Grant Crapp

  • Kiki Morris

  • Troy Cullen

FAQ: The Challenge: World Championship

