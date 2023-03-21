A spin-off of the reality competition series The Challenge—which itself is a spin-off of The Real World and Road Rules—The Challenge: World Championship series brings together winners and select contestants from The Challenge Argentina: El Desafío, The Challenge: Australia, The Challenge: UK, and The Challenge: USA. Contestants from outside the core Challenge franchise have also been recruited from other MTV reality TV shows like Are You the One?, Ex on the Beach, Geordie Shore, and even non-MTV shows altogether. Teams are composed of multiple participants or pairs who must plot and scheme their way to victory.