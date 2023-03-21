Where to watch ‘The Challenge: World Championship’ Where to watch ‘The Challenge: World Championship’
The Challenge: World Championship brings together contestants from different countries to compete for a chance to win 500,000 USD. Here’s how to watch every episode of The Challenge.
What is ‘The Challenge: World Championship’ about?
A spin-off of the reality competition series The Challenge—which itself is a spin-off of The Real World and Road Rules—The Challenge: World Championship series brings together winners and select contestants from The Challenge Argentina: El Desafío, The Challenge: Australia, The Challenge: UK, and The Challenge: USA. Contestants from outside the core Challenge franchise have also been recruited from other MTV reality TV shows like Are You the One?, Ex on the Beach, Geordie Shore, and even non-MTV shows altogether. Teams are composed of multiple participants or pairs who must plot and scheme their way to victory.
When will ‘The Challenge: World Championship’ start?
The Challenge: World Championship dropped its first two episodes in the U.S. and Canada on March 8, 2023, with subsequent episodes releasing weekly on Wednesdays. The series debuted in the UK, select countries in Latin America, and Australia on March 9. In Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, and France the series began on March 15.
Where to watch ‘The Challenge: World Championship’ online
The Challenge: World Championship is available on Paramount+ in all regions where the service is available.
Watch ‘The Challenge: World Championship’ on Paramount+
New episodes of The Challenge: World Championship will air every week on Wednesdays on Paramount+. The service also carries all previous seasons of The Challenge and its spin-offs The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars, The Challenge: All Stars, The Challenge Argentina: El Desafío, The Challenge: Australia, The Challenge: UK, and The Challenge: USA. It’s all worth noting that Paramount+ has a seven-day free trial!
‘The Challenge: World Championship’ cast
The Challenge: World Championship brings together winners and select contestants from previous entries in The Challenge franchise. Here’s the full cast for The Challenge: World Championship:
Challenge legends
Amber Borzotra
Darrell Taylor
Jodi Weatherton
Johnny "Bananas" DeVenanzio
Jonna Stephens
Jordan Wiseley
Kaycee Clark
KellyAnne Judd
Nelson Thomas
Nia Moore
Theo Campbell
Tori Deal
Wes Bergmann
Yes Duffy
Global MVPs
Ben Driebergen
Danny McCray
Justine Ndiba
Sarah Lacina
Emily Seebohm
Grant Crapp
Kiki Morris
Troy Cullen
FAQ: The Challenge: World Championship
Is The Challenge: World Championship scripted?
According to several reports and interviews, The Challenge: World Championship and other related properties are 100% unscripted. That said, it’s a reality TV series so you never really know for sure.
How much do The Challenge competitors get paid?
As per the rules of the game, contestants start with 1,000 USD and can earn extra funds by winning challenges or passing eliminations. The goal is to make it to the final with at least 5,000 USD.
