All aboard! Below Deck Down Under is back for its second season—with hunky fan-favorite Captain Jason back to take us around the waters off Australia. Here's how to stream every episode online.
What is Below Deck Down Under about?
Below Deck Down Under is a spin-off of the hit reality TV show Below Deck. The spin-off is set in the waters of the northeastern coast of Australia near the Great Barrier Reef and focuses on the lives of crew members who work and reside aboard a luxurious superyacht, the M/Y Northern Sun, during charter season. Each crew member has a designated role and will have to navigate the demands (and drama!) of both guests and fellow yachties as they sail the seas.
Below Deck Down Under Season 2 release date
Below Deck Down Under premieres on Bravo on Monday, July 17 at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes air weekly but from July 24, double episodes will air weekly at the same time.
Where to watch Below Deck Down Under online
Episodes of Below Deck Down Under will air weekly on Bravo from July 17 and stream on Peacock.
Watch Below Deck Down Under on Bravo
Cable network Bravo TV is home to Below Deck Down Under. You can stream every new episode as it releases each Monday if you’re using a Roku or TV, or catch it the next day via the Bravo app or website. Don't have cable? Read on for more streaming options.
Watch Below Deck Down Under on Peacock
Episodes of Below Deck Down Under Season 2 will drop on Peacock the following day (Tuesday), after their Monday premiere on Bravo TV. Peacock is an affordable option for those who are looking to binge all versions of Below Deck, including Season 1 of Below Deck Down Under.
Watch Below Deck Down Under for free on 7Plus
Want to stream Below Deck Down Under for free? Australian streamer 7plus currently has season 1 available on demand on their site. Season 2 is also expected to be available as it airs. And yes, it’s totally FREE to watch upon signup!
Watch Below Deck Down Under on Hayu
Hayu is a haven for fans of reality TV series outside the U.S. The new season of Below Deck Down Under will stream on Hayu, with Season 1 available on demand now. New users can enjoy a seven-day free trial.
At the moment, Hayu is only available in the following countries: the UK, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, and Sweden.
Watch Below Deck Down Under on YouTube TV
YouTube TV is the cord-cutter that features live TV from over 100 popular cable channels. You can access Bravo and watch Below Deck Down Under Season 2 when it airs from July 17. A generous 14-day free trial is available for new users.
Watch Below Deck Down Under on Sling
Sling TV is another popular cord-cutting option that carries a ton of TV channels, including Bravo. You'll need a Sling Blue or Sling Orange & Blue subscription to stream Below Deck Down Under Season 2 on Bravo and for access to Season 1.
Watch Below Deck Down Under in Canada
Canadian streaming platform Global TV carries season 1 of Below Deck Down Under. Season 2 is expected to stream on the service too. Typically, episodes can be streamed on-demand for free in the first seven days after the broadcast, after which you’ll need to sign in with a TV provider to stream.
Who is in the cast of Below Deck Down Under?
The internet’s favorite seaman, Captain Jason Chambers, returns for Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under. Joining him is Chief Stew Aesha Scott and a brand new crew. Here’s the full cast:
Captain Jason Chambers, 23 years of yachting experience
Chief Stew Aesha Scott, eight years of yachting experience
Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph, four years of yachting experience
Bosun Luke Jones, seven years of yachting experience
Deckhand Adam Lukasiewicz, one year of yachting experience
Deckhand Harry Van Vliet, three years of yachting experience
Stew Laura Bileskaine, three years of yachting experience
Stew Margot Sisson, three years of yachting experience
Below Deck Down Under FAQs
Where is Below Deck Down Under filmed?
Below Deck Down Under is filmed on the northeastern coast of Australia, along the world-famous Great Barrier Reef.
Is Captain Jason on Below Deck Down Under single?
Yes, Captain Jason Chambers is single, but he also has a daughter.
Is Captain Jason coming back for Below Deck Down Under Season 2?
Yes, Captain Jason Chambers is back for Below Deck Down Under Season 2.
Is Below Deck Down Under on Netflix?
Below Deck Down Under is not streaming on Netflix.
