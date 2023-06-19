Below Deck Down Under is a spin-off of the hit reality TV show Below Deck. The spin-off is set in the waters of the northeastern coast of Australia near the Great Barrier Reef and focuses on the lives of crew members who work and reside aboard a luxurious superyacht, the M/Y Northern Sun, during charter season. Each crew member has a designated role and will have to navigate the demands (and drama!) of both guests and fellow yachties as they sail the seas.