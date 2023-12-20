Where to stream ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars’Where to stream ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars’
In RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars, 12 top queens from around the world battle for a handsome cash prize and a spot in the International Pavilion of the Drag Race Hall of Fame. They must give their fiercest drag while RuPaul guides them through each challenge. Learn where to watch the show below so you can find out which gag-worthy glamazon wins.
Where to watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars’ online in the U.S.
Paramount Plus
In this season, the queens aren’t lip-syncing for their lives—they’re lip-syncing for the globe. Paramount Plus is the new home to Drag Race in the U.S. and is streaming every episode, so you can decide who wins each battle for yourself. The platform has a seven-day free trial.
Paramount Plus's library can vary depending on your location, so if you've traveled out of the U.S., be sure to connect to a U.S. server location to keep access to your usual content.
Where to watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars’ online in Canada
WOW Presents Plus
Witness the global eleganza extravaganza on WOW Presents Plus. The platform has all episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars, so you can catch up on all the international tea you might've missed.
Crave
You can catch every episode of Drag Race Global All Stars on Crave. The platform has all of the existing episodes and streams new episodes on Fridays. Plus, it has other editions of the show, including Canada vs. The World and RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race.
Where to watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars’ online in Australia
Stan
Stan is queen when it comes to streaming RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars in Australia. The platform is streaming every episode, so you can keep up with Kween Kong and the rest of the competition all in one place. Plus, it has all seasons of Drag Race and All Stars, as well as other spinoffs in the RPDR franchise.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars’ in another country?
What is ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars’ about?
RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars is a new spin-off of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Originally an American reality competition, the show has since expanded to many countries around the world. In Global All Stars, the Drag Race cast is made up of 12 previous contestants returning to represent their respective countries in drag challenges and talent shows. They compete for a $200,000 grand prize as judges RuPaul Charles, Michelle Visage, and Jamal Sims provide critiques and (of course) fabulous commentary.
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars’ release date
RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars premiered on Paramount+ on August 16, 2024. New episodes air on Fridays each week until the finale.
The show will become available in Brazil, Latin America, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, and Italy on September 20, in France one day later, and in Japan later this year.
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars’ cast
You’ll see some familiar faces on RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars, including many previous finalists. Here’s a complete list of this season’s queens:
- Alyssa Edwards: United States, RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 2
- Kween Kong: Australia, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2
- Pythia: Canada, Canada’s Drag Race Season 2
- Kitty Scott-Claus: United Kingdom, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 3
- Athena Likis: Belgium, Drag Race Belgique Season 1
- Eva Le Queen: Philippines, Drag Race Philippines Season 1
- Gala Varo: Mexico, Drag Race Mexico Season 1
- Miranda Lebrão: Brazil, Drag Race Brasil Season 1
- Nehellenia: Italy, Drag Race Italia Season 2
- Soa de Muse: France, Drag Race France Season 1
- Tessa Testicle: Switzerland, Drag Race Germany Season 1
- Vanity Vain: Sweden, Drag Race Sverige Season 1
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars’ FAQ
Yes, RuPaul will host and serve as a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars. Michelle Visage, long-time permanent judge, and Jamal Sims, a previous guest judge, will join him on the panel. Each episode will also feature an international guest judge.
In the U.S., you can stream RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars on Paramount+, which offers a 7-day free trial. If you’re in Canada, you can watch it on Crave or WOW Presents Plus. In Australia, the show is streaming on Stan.
Amazon Prime Video as a standalone service doesn’t have RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars. However, you can add Paramount+ to your Prime Video account with an additional paid subscription. You can get a Paramount+ 7-day free trial whether you go directly through the platform or Prime Video.
You can stream RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars on WOW Presents Plus in the UK. The streaming platform also features other Drag Race shows, like RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked and Celebrity Drag Race. You can sign up for a limited free trial to watch the first episode, but then you’ll need to get a paid subscription.
It depends on your location. While you could previously watch All Stars on Netflix in the U.S. and the UK, only season six of RPDR All Stars and the last remaining season of RPDR remain, and are scheduled to be removed in September, 2025. Select seasons of All Stars are still available on Netflix in some Asian countries.
Yes, Paramount+ is now the home of Drag Race All Stars in the U.S. If you’re in the UK or Canada, you can watch on Wow Presents Plus, and in Australia, you can watch on Stan.
You can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season seven on Paramount+ in the U.S., Wow Presents Plus in the UK and Canada, and Stan in Australia.
If you want to avoid spoilers and watch Drag Race and All Stars in chronological order, here’s the best way to watch:
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 1
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 2
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 3
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 4
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 1
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 7
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 8
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 2
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 3
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 4
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 5
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 6
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 7
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 8
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 9
